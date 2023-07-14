Home
Trending ETFs

BGAIX (Mutual Fund)

BGAIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

21.8%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$1.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.73%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Global Advantage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alex Umansky

Fund Description

The Fund is a diversified fund that, under normal circumstances, invests primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of established and emerging markets companies located throughout the world, with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI ACWI Index Net USD. At all times, the Fund will have investments in equity securities of companies in at least three countries outside of the U.S. Under normal conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in stocks of companies outside the U.S. (at least 30% if foreign market conditions are not favorable). The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation.
Read More

BGAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.8% -35.6% 29.2% 92.62%
1 Yr 7.4% 17.3% 252.4% 3.64%
3 Yr -9.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 0.73%
5 Yr 4.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 0.67%
10 Yr 10.6%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -52.4% -24.3% 957.1% 2.36%
2021 0.4% -38.3% 47.1% 0.25%
2020 21.5% -54.2% 0.6% 2.42%
2019 9.8% -76.0% 54.1% 0.44%
2018 -0.7% -26.1% 47.8% 78.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.8% -35.6% 29.2% 92.84%
1 Yr 7.4% 11.4% 252.4% 3.64%
3 Yr -9.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 0.73%
5 Yr 4.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 0.67%
10 Yr 10.6%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -52.4% -24.3% 957.1% 2.36%
2021 0.4% -33.1% 47.1% 0.25%
2020 21.5% -44.4% 1.8% 6.06%
2019 9.8% -6.5% 54.1% 0.44%
2018 -0.7% -14.4% 47.8% 89.31%

NAV & Total Return History

BGAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGAIX Category Low Category High BGAIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.19 B 199 K 133 B 18.53%
Number of Holdings 60 1 9075 46.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 705 M -18 M 37.6 B 17.62%
Weighting of Top 10 40.78% 9.1% 100.0% 33.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 6.04%
  2. Endava PLC ADR 5.59%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.34%
  4. Rivian Automotive Inc Class A 4.88%
  5. EPAM Systems Inc 4.33%
  6. Acceleron Pharma Inc 3.94%
  7. Facebook Inc Class A 3.91%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.83%
  9. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 3.81%
  10. MercadoLibre Inc 3.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGAIX % Rank
Stocks 		93.05% 61.84% 125.47% 67.51%
Other 		3.86% -13.98% 19.14% 6.61%
Preferred Stocks 		3.10% -0.01% 5.28% 1.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 61.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 63.44%
Cash 		-0.01% -174.70% 23.12% 97.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGAIX % Rank
Technology 		46.20% 0.00% 49.87% 2.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.64% 0.00% 40.94% 18.06%
Healthcare 		14.58% 0.00% 35.42% 5.73%
Communication Services 		12.83% 0.00% 57.66% 13.22%
Financial Services 		5.64% 0.00% 38.42% 94.27%
Consumer Defense 		1.28% 0.00% 73.28% 79.74%
Industrials 		0.83% 0.00% 44.06% 96.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 89.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 29.96%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 86.78%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 94.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGAIX % Rank
US 		62.77% 0.13% 103.82% 29.19%
Non US 		30.28% 0.58% 99.46% 72.47%

BGAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.01% 44.27% 72.29%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 84.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

BGAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.73% 0.00% 395.00% 4.59%

BGAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGAIX Category Low Category High BGAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 61.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGAIX Category Low Category High BGAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.89% -4.27% 12.65% 95.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alex Umansky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Alex Umansky has been the portfolio manager of Baron Global Advantage Fund and Baron Durable Advantage Fund since their respective inceptions on April 30, 2012 and December 29, 2017. In addition, he has been the portfolio manager of Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund since November 1, 2011. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Umansky was a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Opportunity Fund from 2007 to 2011, the Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund from 2008 to 2011, and the Morgan Stanley International Opportunity Fund and the Morgan Stanley International Advantage Fund from 2010 to 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Umansky was the lead manager of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Technology Strategy from 1998-2004 and the Morgan Stanley Technology Fund from 2000 to 2003, and a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Information Fund from 2004 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Umansky was a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Small Company Growth Fund from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Umansky began his investment management career as a research analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management covering technology and business services for Morgan Stanley’s U.S. equity growth products.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

