Alex Umansky has been the portfolio manager of Baron Global Advantage Fund and Baron Durable Advantage Fund since their respective inceptions on April 30, 2012 and December 29, 2017. In addition, he has been the portfolio manager of Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund since November 1, 2011. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Umansky was a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Opportunity Fund from 2007 to 2011, the Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund from 2008 to 2011, and the Morgan Stanley International Opportunity Fund and the Morgan Stanley International Advantage Fund from 2010 to 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Umansky was the lead manager of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Technology Strategy from 1998-2004 and the Morgan Stanley Technology Fund from 2000 to 2003, and a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Information Fund from 2004 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Umansky was a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Small Company Growth Fund from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Umansky began his investment management career as a research analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management covering technology and business services for Morgan Stanley’s U.S. equity growth products.