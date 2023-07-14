Home
Trending ETFs

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund

mutual fund
BFTUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.31 -0.21 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (BFTHX) Primary Inst (BFTIX) Retirement (BFTUX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund

BFTUX | Fund

$40.31

$411 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

46.6%

1 yr return

28.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

Net Assets

$411 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.87%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BFTUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 46.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alex Umansky

Fund Description

The Fund is a diversified fund that invests primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. large-sized growth companies. The Adviser defines large‑sized companies as those, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations no smaller than the top 85th percentile by total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Growth Index at June 30, or companies with market capitalizations above $10 billion, whichever is smaller. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation.
Read More

BFTUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFTUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 46.6% -41.7% 64.0% 1.15%
1 Yr 28.2% -46.2% 77.9% 6.66%
3 Yr -3.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 68.15%
5 Yr 5.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 25.27%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 84.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFTUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.5% -85.9% 81.6% 94.48%
2021 3.9% -31.0% 26.7% 51.90%
2020 14.5% -13.0% 34.8% 8.01%
2019 6.9% -6.0% 10.6% 17.85%
2018 0.3% -15.9% 2.0% 3.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFTUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 46.6% -41.7% 64.0% 0.99%
1 Yr 28.2% -46.2% 77.9% 5.75%
3 Yr -3.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 67.74%
5 Yr 5.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 33.18%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 83.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFTUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.5% -85.9% 81.6% 94.48%
2021 3.9% -31.0% 26.7% 51.90%
2020 14.5% -13.0% 34.8% 8.01%
2019 6.9% -6.0% 10.6% 17.85%
2018 0.3% -15.9% 3.1% 11.25%

NAV & Total Return History

BFTUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFTUX Category Low Category High BFTUX % Rank
Net Assets 411 M 189 K 222 B 66.06%
Number of Holdings 34 2 3509 86.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 298 M -1.37 M 104 B 62.24%
Weighting of Top 10 51.96% 11.4% 116.5% 23.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 9.19%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 5.93%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.57%
  4. ServiceNow Inc 5.55%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.26%
  6. Facebook Inc Class A 4.72%
  7. EPAM Systems Inc 4.63%
  8. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 4.53%
  9. Snowflake Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 4.05%
  10. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 4.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFTUX % Rank
Stocks 		98.86% 50.26% 104.50% 45.51%
Preferred Stocks 		1.13% 0.00% 4.41% 0.99%
Cash 		0.01% -10.83% 49.73% 91.92%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 21.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 9.32%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 8.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFTUX % Rank
Technology 		49.44% 0.00% 65.70% 3.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.67% 0.00% 62.57% 20.36%
Communication Services 		12.85% 0.00% 66.40% 22.84%
Healthcare 		12.69% 0.00% 39.76% 49.79%
Financial Services 		5.35% 0.00% 43.06% 84.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 34.79%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 69.08%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 93.49%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 56.72%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 86.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 74.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFTUX % Rank
US 		85.92% 34.69% 100.00% 88.79%
Non US 		12.94% 0.00% 54.22% 6.43%

BFTUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFTUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 20.29% 69.77%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 67.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BFTUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BFTUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFTUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.87% 0.00% 316.74% 17.35%

BFTUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFTUX Category Low Category High BFTUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 19.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFTUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFTUX Category Low Category High BFTUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.63% -6.13% 1.75% 71.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFTUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BFTUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alex Umansky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Alex Umansky has been the portfolio manager of Baron Global Advantage Fund and Baron Durable Advantage Fund since their respective inceptions on April 30, 2012 and December 29, 2017. In addition, he has been the portfolio manager of Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund since November 1, 2011. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Umansky was a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Opportunity Fund from 2007 to 2011, the Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund from 2008 to 2011, and the Morgan Stanley International Opportunity Fund and the Morgan Stanley International Advantage Fund from 2010 to 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Umansky was the lead manager of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Technology Strategy from 1998-2004 and the Morgan Stanley Technology Fund from 2000 to 2003, and a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Information Fund from 2004 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Umansky was a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Small Company Growth Fund from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Umansky began his investment management career as a research analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management covering technology and business services for Morgan Stanley’s U.S. equity growth products.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

