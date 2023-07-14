Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
46.4%
1 yr return
27.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
Net Assets
$411 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.0%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.87%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BFTHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|46.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|1.31%
|1 Yr
|27.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|7.40%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|69.18%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|28.11%
|10 Yr
|11.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|6.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|BFTHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-50.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|94.82%
|2021
|3.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|53.51%
|2020
|14.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|8.10%
|2019
|6.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|19.52%
|2018
|0.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|3.81%
|Period
|BFTHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|46.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|1.15%
|1 Yr
|27.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|6.49%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|68.78%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|35.15%
|10 Yr
|11.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|15.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|BFTHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-50.6%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|94.82%
|2021
|3.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|53.51%
|2020
|14.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|8.10%
|2019
|6.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|19.61%
|2018
|0.2%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|11.82%
|BFTHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFTHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|411 M
|189 K
|222 B
|66.23%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|3509
|87.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|298 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|62.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.96%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|23.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFTHX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.86%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|45.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.13%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|1.15%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|92.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|65.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|61.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|61.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFTHX % Rank
|Technology
|49.44%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|3.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.67%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|20.53%
|Communication Services
|12.85%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|23.00%
|Healthcare
|12.69%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|50.04%
|Financial Services
|5.35%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|85.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|73.37%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|87.14%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|97.86%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|82.19%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|95.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|90.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFTHX % Rank
|US
|85.92%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|88.95%
|Non US
|12.94%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|6.60%
|BFTHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|44.58%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|47.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|BFTHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BFTHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BFTHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.87%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|17.54%
|BFTHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFTHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|67.02%
|BFTHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BFTHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFTHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.88%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|83.84%
|BFTHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2009
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Alex Umansky has been the portfolio manager of Baron Global Advantage Fund and Baron Durable Advantage Fund since their respective inceptions on April 30, 2012 and December 29, 2017. In addition, he has been the portfolio manager of Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund since November 1, 2011. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Umansky was a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Opportunity Fund from 2007 to 2011, the Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund from 2008 to 2011, and the Morgan Stanley International Opportunity Fund and the Morgan Stanley International Advantage Fund from 2010 to 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Umansky was the lead manager of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Technology Strategy from 1998-2004 and the Morgan Stanley Technology Fund from 2000 to 2003, and a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Information Fund from 2004 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Umansky was a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Small Company Growth Fund from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Umansky began his investment management career as a research analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management covering technology and business services for Morgan Stanley’s U.S. equity growth products.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...