Name

As of 11/21/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

BFS Equity Fund

BFSIX | Fund

$19.70

$46.3 M

0.00%

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$46.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BFSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BFS Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Instl
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund will invest primarily in large capitalization common stocks that in the opinion of the Fund’s adviser, Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. (the “Adviser”), appear to be high quality and attractively valued companies. The Adviser selects portfolio securities after applying a two-step process. First, the Adviser attempts to identify quality companies by utilizing qualitative and quantitative processes. The Adviser identifies companies with

strong management, a proven business model, a wide moat to protect against competitive threats, leading brands, and an excellent market position. The Adviser supplements this qualitative analysis with a quantitative assessment which emphasizes high returns on equity, consistent growth of earnings and revenues, above average margins, balance sheet strength, and effective allocation of cash flow (including share buy backs and dividend growth). Secondly, the Adviser seeks to identify an event or change in circumstances at a company as it believes that investing in quality companies after an “opportunistic” event has occurred can increase the return on investment and lower the risk profile of a given stock. The Adviser generally invests broadly across industries and companies. The Adviser’s macro-economic views may influence portfolio sector weightings. For example, if the Adviser feels that a particular sector was threatened or may experience an economic downturn in the near future, it may determine to underweight that sector relative to its benchmark. The Fund may also invest in mid-capitalization stocks.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and common stock equivalents (such as rights or warrants, which give the Fund the ability to purchase the common stock) and shares of other investment companies (including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) whose portfolios primarily consist of equity securities. The Fund may invest in foreign companies either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are receipts issued by U.S. banks for shares of a foreign corporation that entitle the holder to dividends and capital gains on the underlying security. The Fund may also invest in cash and other cash equivalents. While the Fund is diversified, it may, at times, hold the securities of a small number of issuers.

The Adviser will sell a security when it no longer meets its criteria or when it reaches its price target.

Read More

BFSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BFSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFSIX Category Low Category High BFSIX % Rank
Net Assets 46.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 43 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 22.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 45.71% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 9.07%
  2. Microsoft Corp. 6.09%
  3. Alphabet, Inc. 5.62%
  4. Apple, Inc. 4.85%
  5. UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 3.93%
  6. ConocoPhillips 3.68%
  7. Fidelity Investments Money Market Funds - Government Portfolio 3.51%
  8. United States Treasury Bill 3.09%
  9. JPMorgan Chase Co. 3.02%
  10. Lowe's Cos., Inc. 2.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFSIX % Rank
Stocks 		83.28% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		13.18% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.53% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFSIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFSIX % Rank
US 		83.28% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFSIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.51% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFSIX % Rank
US 		13.18% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BFSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BFSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFSIX Category Low Category High BFSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFSIX Category Low Category High BFSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BFSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

