Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
10.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
Net Assets
$46.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.2%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.77%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund will invest primarily in large capitalization common stocks that in the opinion of the Fund’s adviser, Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. (the “Adviser”), appear to be high quality and attractively valued companies. The Adviser selects portfolio securities after applying a two-step process. First, the Adviser attempts to identify quality companies by utilizing qualitative and quantitative processes. The Adviser identifies companies with strong management, a proven business model, a wide moat to protect against competitive threats, leading brands, and an excellent market position. The Adviser supplements this qualitative analysis with a quantitative assessment which emphasizes high returns on equity, consistent growth of earnings and revenues, above average margins, balance sheet strength, and effective allocation of cash flow (including share buy backs and dividend growth). Secondly, the Adviser seeks to identify an event or change in circumstances at a company as it believes that investing in quality companies after an “opportunistic” event has occurred can increase the return on investment and lower the risk profile of a given stock. The Adviser generally invests broadly across industries and companies. The Adviser’s macro-economic views may influence portfolio sector weightings. For example, if the Adviser feels that a particular sector was threatened or may experience an economic downturn in the near future, it may determine to underweight that sector relative to its benchmark. The Fund may also invest in mid-capitalization stocks.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and common stock equivalents (such as rights or warrants, which give the Fund the ability to purchase the common stock) and shares of other investment companies (including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) whose portfolios primarily consist of equity securities. The Fund may invest in foreign companies either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are receipts issued by U.S. banks for shares of a foreign corporation that entitle the holder to dividends and capital gains on the underlying security. The Fund may also invest in cash and other cash equivalents. While the Fund is diversified, it may, at times, hold the securities of a small number of issuers.
The Adviser will sell a security when it no longer meets its criteria or when it reaches its price target.
|Period
|BFSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|79.92%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|52.64%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|57.08%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|31.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BFSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|30.18%
|2021
|6.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|64.80%
|2020
|2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|68.61%
|2019
|6.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|10.71%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|11.62%
|Period
|BFSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|71.90%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|44.00%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|57.09%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|40.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BFSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|30.26%
|2021
|6.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|64.88%
|2020
|2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|68.53%
|2019
|6.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|10.71%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|34.87%
|BFSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|46.8 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|90.11%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|2
|4154
|89.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.2 M
|288 K
|270 B
|87.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.21%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|7.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFSAX % Rank
|Stocks
|79.90%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|98.72%
|Cash
|13.67%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|0.83%
|Bonds
|6.44%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|2.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|10.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|10.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|4.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFSAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.28%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|6.36%
|Technology
|16.46%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|85.91%
|Financial Services
|12.29%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|77.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.01%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|19.22%
|Industrials
|9.41%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|46.48%
|Communication Services
|9.37%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|25.42%
|Energy
|7.60%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|7.04%
|Consumer Defense
|6.29%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|68.91%
|Basic Materials
|6.29%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|7.04%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|85.30%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|86.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFSAX % Rank
|US
|78.18%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|95.55%
|Non US
|1.72%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|51.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFSAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|67.97%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|93.30%
|Government
|32.03%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.74%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|4.28%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|2.85%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.80%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|1.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFSAX % Rank
|US
|6.44%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|2.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|3.25%
|BFSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|16.98%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|84.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|49.50%
|BFSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BFSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BFSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.77%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|84.69%
|BFSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|48.91%
|BFSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BFSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.12%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|87.59%
|BFSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2013
8.56
8.6%
Keith G. LaRose – Lead Portfolio Manager of the Fund and Principal and Executive Vice President of the Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. Mr. LaRose joined the Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. in February, 2000. Mr. LaRose graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1984 with a BA in Economics. In 1995, he received an MA in Financial Economics from Trinity College. Mr. LaRose began his investment career in 1984 with Dean Witter Reynolds in the commodity trading group based in Greenwich, Connecticut. In 1989, he joined E.T. Andrews & Company, Inc. in Hartford, Connecticut where he was President until 1994. In 1994 he went on to serve as Director of Individual Investment Services at Hartford Financial Management, Inc. where he was responsible for supervising the investment management of more than $200 million in client assets and functioned as chief equity manager and strategist, until he joined the Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2013
8.56
8.6%
Thomas D. Sargent, CFA – Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund and Principal, Chief Investment Officer, and Executive Vice President of the Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. Mr. Sargent joined the Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc in 2000. Mr. Sargent is the lead Portfolio Manager of Crystal Partners Fund Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”). Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. is the General Partner of the Partnership. The Partnership’s investment objective is to seek long term capital appreciation through investing in small and mid-capitalization stocks. Mr. Sargent graduated from Union College, Schenectady, NY, in 1981 with a BA in Economics and History. In 1986, he received an MBA from Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH. Mr. Sargent began his career at Conning & Company in 1986. There he managed its institutional business for fourteen years. In that role, he served as a Member of Conning & Company’s Executive Committee with responsibility for Equity Research, Institutional Sales, and Equity Trading. During his career at Conning & Company, Mr. Sargent was cited for his equity research expertise by Institutional Investor magazine in its annual “Best of the Boutiques” profile. In 1987, Mr. Sargent achieved the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst® (“CFA”). Mr. Sargent is a member of the CFA Institute and Hartford Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2020
2.16
2.2%
Mr. Bradley serves as the Chairman of Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. He is a Principal and Portfolio Manager, as well as Chairman of the Management, and Compensation, Committees, and a Member of the Steering, Investment and Counter-Party Risk Committees. In July 1994, Mr. Bradley joined with Joseph D. Sargent and Timothy H. Foster to found Bradley, Foster and Sargent, Inc. Mr. Bradley graduated from Williams College, Williamstown, MA, in 1966 with a BA in History. In 1971, he received an MA in International Economics from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Medford, MA. Mr. Bradley served from 1967 to 1970 as an officer in the U.S. Navy, with the last year spent in Vietnam. He then went to work for Citicorp for fourteen years, twelve years of which were spent in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 1985, Mr. Bradley founded Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, where he served as President and CEO from 1986 to 1992. He then joined Conning & Company’s Investment Management Group, which he managed from September 1993 until the founding of Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. in July 1994.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
