BFSAX (Mutual Fund)

BFS Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.48 +0.07 +0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (BFSAX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BFS Equity Fund

BFSAX | Fund

$19.48

$46.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$46.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.77%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BFS Equity Fund

BFSAX | Fund

$19.48

$46.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.46%

BFSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BFS Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BFS
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Keith LaRose

Fund Description

The Fund will invest primarily in large capitalization common stocks that in the opinion of the Fund’s adviser, Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. (the “Adviser”), appear to be high quality and attractively valued companies. The Adviser selects portfolio securities after applying a two-step process. First, the Adviser attempts to identify quality companies by utilizing qualitative and quantitative processes. The Adviser identifies companies with strong management, a proven business model, a wide moat to protect against competitive threats, leading brands, and an excellent market position. The Adviser supplements this qualitative analysis with a quantitative assessment which emphasizes high returns on equity, consistent growth of earnings and revenues, above average margins, balance sheet strength, and effective allocation of cash flow (including share buy backs and dividend growth). Secondly, the Adviser seeks to identify an event or change in circumstances at a company as it believes that investing in quality companies after an “opportunistic” event has occurred can increase the return on investment and lower the risk profile of a given stock. The Adviser generally invests broadly across industries and companies. The Adviser’s macro-economic views may influence portfolio sector weightings. For example, if the Adviser feels that a particular sector was threatened or may experience an economic downturn in the near future, it may determine to underweight that sector relative to its benchmark. The Fund may also invest in mid-capitalization stocks.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and common stock equivalents (such as rights or warrants, which give the Fund the ability to purchase the common stock) and shares of other investment companies (including open-end and closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) whose portfolios primarily consist of equity securities. The Fund may invest in foreign companies either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are receipts issued by U.S. banks for shares of a foreign corporation that entitle the holder to dividends and capital gains on the underlying security. The Fund may also invest in cash and other cash equivalents. While the Fund is diversified, it may, at times, hold the securities of a small number of issuers.

The Adviser will sell a security when it no longer meets its criteria or when it reaches its price target.

Read More

BFSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -14.3% 35.6% 79.92%
1 Yr 10.5% -34.9% 38.6% 52.64%
3 Yr 5.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 57.08%
5 Yr 4.9%* -30.5% 97.2% 31.40%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -56.3% 28.9% 30.18%
2021 6.5% -20.5% 152.6% 64.80%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 68.61%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 10.71%
2018 -1.3% -13.5% 12.6% 11.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -20.5% 35.6% 71.90%
1 Yr 10.5% -34.9% 40.3% 44.00%
3 Yr 5.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 57.09%
5 Yr 4.9%* -29.8% 97.2% 40.80%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -56.3% 28.9% 30.26%
2021 6.5% -20.5% 152.6% 64.88%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 68.53%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 10.71%
2018 -1.3% -10.9% 12.6% 34.87%

NAV & Total Return History

BFSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFSAX Category Low Category High BFSAX % Rank
Net Assets 46.8 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 90.11%
Number of Holdings 39 2 4154 89.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.2 M 288 K 270 B 87.17%
Weighting of Top 10 52.21% 1.8% 106.2% 7.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government Instl 9.35%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 6.44%
  3. ConocoPhillips 6.07%
  4. Microsoft Corp 5.29%
  5. Fortinet Inc 5.24%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.92%
  7. Apple Inc 4.82%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.31%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.29%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 4.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFSAX % Rank
Stocks 		79.90% 0.00% 130.24% 98.72%
Cash 		13.67% -102.29% 100.00% 0.83%
Bonds 		6.44% -0.04% 95.81% 2.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 10.34%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 10.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 4.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFSAX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.28% 0.00% 60.70% 6.36%
Technology 		16.46% 0.00% 48.94% 85.91%
Financial Services 		12.29% 0.00% 55.59% 77.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.01% 0.00% 30.33% 19.22%
Industrials 		9.41% 0.00% 29.90% 46.48%
Communication Services 		9.37% 0.00% 27.94% 25.42%
Energy 		7.60% 0.00% 41.64% 7.04%
Consumer Defense 		6.29% 0.00% 47.71% 68.91%
Basic Materials 		6.29% 0.00% 25.70% 7.04%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 85.30%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 86.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFSAX % Rank
US 		78.18% 0.00% 127.77% 95.55%
Non US 		1.72% 0.00% 32.38% 51.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFSAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		67.97% -6.23% 100.00% 93.30%
Government 		32.03% 0.00% 100.00% 1.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.40% 4.28%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 2.85%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 13.80%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 1.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFSAX % Rank
US 		6.44% -0.06% 81.35% 2.26%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 3.25%

BFSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.01% 49.27% 16.98%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 84.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 49.50%

Sales Fees

BFSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BFSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.77% 0.00% 496.00% 84.69%

BFSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFSAX Category Low Category High BFSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 48.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFSAX Category Low Category High BFSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.12% -54.00% 6.06% 87.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BFSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Keith LaRose

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2013

8.56

8.6%

Keith G. LaRose – Lead Portfolio Manager of the Fund and Principal and Executive Vice President of the Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. Mr. LaRose joined the Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. in February, 2000. Mr. LaRose graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1984 with a BA in Economics. In 1995, he received an MA in Financial Economics from Trinity College. Mr. LaRose began his investment career in 1984 with Dean Witter Reynolds in the commodity trading group based in Greenwich, Connecticut. In 1989, he joined E.T. Andrews & Company, Inc. in Hartford, Connecticut where he was President until 1994. In 1994 he went on to serve as Director of Individual Investment Services at Hartford Financial Management, Inc. where he was responsible for supervising the investment management of more than $200 million in client assets and functioned as chief equity manager and strategist, until he joined the Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. in 2000.

Thomas Sargent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2013

8.56

8.6%

Thomas D. Sargent, CFA – Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund and Principal, Chief Investment Officer, and Executive Vice President of the Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. Mr. Sargent joined the Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc in 2000. Mr. Sargent is the lead Portfolio Manager of Crystal Partners Fund Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”). Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. is the General Partner of the Partnership. The Partnership’s investment objective is to seek long term capital appreciation through investing in small and mid-capitalization stocks. Mr. Sargent graduated from Union College, Schenectady, NY, in 1981 with a BA in Economics and History. In 1986, he received an MBA from Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH. Mr. Sargent began his career at Conning & Company in 1986. There he managed its institutional business for fourteen years. In that role, he served as a Member of Conning & Company’s Executive Committee with responsibility for Equity Research, Institutional Sales, and Equity Trading. During his career at Conning & Company, Mr. Sargent was cited for his equity research expertise by Institutional Investor magazine in its annual “Best of the Boutiques” profile. In 1987, Mr. Sargent achieved the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst® (“CFA”). Mr. Sargent is a member of the CFA Institute and Hartford Society of Financial Analysts.

Robert Bradley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

Mr. Bradley serves as the Chairman of Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. He is a Principal and Portfolio Manager, as well as Chairman of the Management, and Compensation, Committees, and a Member of the Steering, Investment and Counter-Party Risk Committees. In July 1994, Mr. Bradley joined with Joseph D. Sargent and Timothy H. Foster to found Bradley, Foster and Sargent, Inc. Mr. Bradley graduated from Williams College, Williamstown, MA, in 1966 with a BA in History. In 1971, he received an MA in International Economics from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Medford, MA. Mr. Bradley served from 1967 to 1970 as an officer in the U.S. Navy, with the last year spent in Vietnam. He then went to work for Citicorp for fourteen years, twelve years of which were spent in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 1985, Mr. Bradley founded Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, where he served as President and CEO from 1986 to 1992. He then joined Conning & Company’s Investment Management Group, which he managed from September 1993 until the founding of Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Inc. in July 1994.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

