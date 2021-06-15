Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BARROW HANLEY FLOATING RATE FUND

mutual fund
BFRYX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (BFRNX)
BFRYX (Mutual Fund)

BARROW HANLEY FLOATING RATE FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (BFRNX)
BFRYX (Mutual Fund)

BARROW HANLEY FLOATING RATE FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (BFRNX)

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

BARROW HANLEY FLOATING RATE FUND

BFRYX | Fund

-

$105 M

0.00%

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$105 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

BARROW HANLEY FLOATING RATE FUND

BFRYX | Fund

-

$105 M

0.00%

1.17%

BFRYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BARROW HANLEY FLOATING RATE FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Y
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in floating rate instruments. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Floating rate instruments are debt

instruments issued by companies or other entities with interest rates that reset periodically (typically, daily, monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually) in response to changes in the market rate of interest on which the interest rate is based. For purposes of this policy, any security or investment will be considered a floating rate instrument if it has a maturity of six months or less even if it pays a rate of interest rate that does not reset or adjust prior to maturity. Floating rate instruments include bank loans, high yield bonds, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), structured notes and shares of investment companies that invest principally in floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in floating rate instruments of any credit quality. The Fund expects that many or all of the Fund’s investments will be rated below investment grade or unrated but of comparable credit quality.

The Fund invests primarily in floating rate bank loans. Certain bank loans may be secured by collateral of the borrower and thus may be senior to most other securities issued by the borrower (e.g., common stock and other debt instruments) in the event of bankruptcy. Other bank loans may be unsecured obligations of the borrower. A bank loan may be acquired through the financial institution acting as agent for the lenders or from the borrower, as an assignment from another lender who holds a direct interest in the bank loan, or as a participation interest in another lender’s portion of the bank loan.

The Fund’s portfolio typically will consist principally of floating rate instruments that Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes are trading below their intrinsic value, selected through a fundamental research process designed to achieve a balanced goal for yield, principal preservation and capital appreciation. To construct the Fund’s portfolio, Barrow Hanley evaluates the macro environment and industry and sector trends to determine views from one to three years. This process is designed to enable Barrow Hanley to find specific sectors that offer opportunities for both industry and issuer mispricings given Barrow Hanley’s expectations of changing fundamentals. From there, Barrow Hanley uses two primary methods of identifying potential investments. The first involves independent sorting and research of documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as general and financial news, through the use of third-party research databases, news services and screening software. The second method relies on the professional relationships that Barrow Hanley has established with money managers, leveraged buyout and private equity investors, investment bankers, research analysts, consultants, securities traders, brokers, corporate managers, corporate attorneys and accountants including in depth discussions with Barrow Hanley’s equity research professionals. This analysis is designed to lead Barrow Hanley to industries and debt issuers that offer

opportunities for what Barrow Hanley believes are mispriced investments. In this regard, a mispriced investment refers primarily to traditional value metrics utilized by the Sub-Adviser, such as low price/earnings, price/book and high dividend yield relative to the markets in which the Fund may invest. A security also may be mispriced due to a negative theme occurring within an overall industry and/or sector and where the Sub-Adviser believes an investment in the security creates opportunities for outperformance.

Read More

BFRYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BFRYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFRYX Category Low Category High BFRYX % Rank
Net Assets 105 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 144 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 19.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 18.65% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MH SUB I, LLC (MICRO HOLDING CORP.) 5/3/2028 2.34%
  2. NEW SK HOLDCO SK 06/30/2027 AND CME SOFR +8.35 2.18%
  3. SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 4/20/2028 2.18%
  4. BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN SWEEP INTEREST 2.17%
  5. TMS International Corp TL 3/7/2030 2.08%
  6. BCPE EMPIRE HOLDINGS, INC. 12/11/2028 9.84773 1.98%
  7. CQP HOLDCO LP 6/5/2028 1.48%
  8. CNT HOLDINGS I CORP 11/6/2028 1.44%
  9. RUSSELL INVESTMENT 10/20 TL 6/2/2025 1.41%
  10. THE CHEMOURS COMPANY 8/18/2028 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFRYX % Rank
Bonds 		97.32% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.68% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFRYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFRYX % Rank
US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFRYX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.17% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFRYX % Rank
US 		97.32% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BFRYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.45% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BFRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BFRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BFRYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFRYX Category Low Category High BFRYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFRYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFRYX Category Low Category High BFRYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFRYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BFRYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×