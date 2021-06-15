Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in floating rate instruments. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Floating rate instruments are debt

instruments issued by companies or other entities with interest rates that reset periodically (typically, daily, monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually) in response to changes in the market rate of interest on which the interest rate is based. For purposes of this policy, any security or investment will be considered a floating rate instrument if it has a maturity of six months or less even if it pays a rate of interest rate that does not reset or adjust prior to maturity. Floating rate instruments include bank loans, high yield bonds, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), structured notes and shares of investment companies that invest principally in floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in floating rate instruments of any credit quality. The Fund expects that many or all of the Fund’s investments will be rated below investment grade or unrated but of comparable credit quality.

The Fund invests primarily in floating rate bank loans. Certain bank loans may be secured by collateral of the borrower and thus may be senior to most other securities issued by the borrower (e.g., common stock and other debt instruments) in the event of bankruptcy. Other bank loans may be unsecured obligations of the borrower. A bank loan may be acquired through the financial institution acting as agent for the lenders or from the borrower, as an assignment from another lender who holds a direct interest in the bank loan, or as a participation interest in another lender’s portion of the bank loan.

The Fund’s portfolio typically will consist principally of floating rate instruments that Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes are trading below their intrinsic value, selected through a fundamental research process designed to achieve a balanced goal for yield, principal preservation and capital appreciation. To construct the Fund’s portfolio, Barrow Hanley evaluates the macro environment and industry and sector trends to determine views from one to three years. This process is designed to enable Barrow Hanley to find specific sectors that offer opportunities for both industry and issuer mispricings given Barrow Hanley’s expectations of changing fundamentals. From there, Barrow Hanley uses two primary methods of identifying potential investments. The first involves independent sorting and research of documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as general and financial news, through the use of third-party research databases, news services and screening software. The second method relies on the professional relationships that Barrow Hanley has established with money managers, leveraged buyout and private equity investors, investment bankers, research analysts, consultants, securities traders, brokers, corporate managers, corporate attorneys and accountants including in depth discussions with Barrow Hanley’s equity research professionals. This analysis is designed to lead Barrow Hanley to industries and debt issuers that offer

opportunities for what Barrow Hanley believes are mispriced investments. In this regard, a mispriced investment refers primarily to traditional value metrics utilized by the Sub-Adviser, such as low price/earnings, price/book and high dividend yield relative to the markets in which the Fund may invest. A security also may be mispriced due to a negative theme occurring within an overall industry and/or sector and where the Sub-Adviser believes an investment in the security creates opportunities for outperformance.