BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.98 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BFRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 18, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    4219953
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Keenan

Fund Description

BFRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -5.8% 8.3% 36.05%
1 Yr 3.9% -12.8% 9.4% 8.84%
3 Yr 0.6%* -6.4% 59.5% 23.64%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% 80.00%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 87.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -22.9% 5.1% 10.80%
2021 0.3% -6.3% 5.4% 76.43%
2020 -0.5% -4.9% 57.4% 24.72%
2019 0.9% -2.1% 2.4% 24.32%
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -5.8% 8.3% 38.57%
1 Yr 3.9% -12.8% 24.7% 7.12%
3 Yr 0.6%* -6.4% 59.5% 23.91%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% 74.37%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 83.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -22.9% 5.1% 11.15%
2021 0.3% -6.3% 5.4% 76.43%
2020 -0.5% -4.9% 57.4% 24.72%
2019 0.9% -2.1% 2.6% 26.64%
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BFRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFRCX Category Low Category High BFRCX % Rank
Net Assets 5.98 B 26.3 M 13.1 B 12.12%
Number of Holdings 446 12 1447 38.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.33 B -191 M 2.54 B 4.55%
Weighting of Top 10 21.99% 4.6% 91.9% 25.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 10.63%
  2. Zayo Group Holding / Front Range Tl-B 1.74%
  3. Zayo Group Holding / Front Range Tl-B 1.74%
  4. Zayo Group Holding / Front Range Tl-B 1.74%
  5. Zayo Group Holding / Front Range Tl-B 1.74%
  6. Zayo Group Holding / Front Range Tl-B 1.74%
  7. Zayo Group Holding / Front Range Tl-B 1.74%
  8. Zayo Group Holding / Front Range Tl-B 1.74%
  9. Zayo Group Holding / Front Range Tl-B 1.74%
  10. Zayo Group Holding / Front Range Tl-B 1.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFRCX % Rank
Bonds 		92.57% 28.71% 161.82% 53.85%
Cash 		7.07% -61.90% 53.95% 43.71%
Stocks 		0.28% 0.00% 26.82% 36.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.07% 0.00% 5.51% 40.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 49.30%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 67.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFRCX % Rank
Energy 		74.60% 0.00% 100.00% 15.57%
Industrials 		24.75% 0.00% 100.00% 11.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.34% 0.00% 97.66% 28.69%
Technology 		0.31% 0.00% 100.00% 12.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 39.34%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 48.61% 27.05%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 27.87%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 89.61% 30.33%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.39%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 43.44%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.25% 28.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFRCX % Rank
US 		0.28% -0.01% 26.78% 29.37%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.40% 47.55%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFRCX % Rank
Corporate 		89.08% 0.00% 141.23% 55.79%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.83% 0.00% 54.60% 26.92%
Derivative 		0.09% 0.00% 7.03% 20.98%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 91.68% 77.54%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 55.79%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 38.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFRCX % Rank
US 		79.28% 14.05% 128.23% 45.45%
Non US 		13.29% 0.00% 84.20% 59.44%

BFRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.72% 0.01% 15.84% 31.82%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.89% 10.92%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 77.46%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.02% 0.27% 21.74%

Sales Fees

BFRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 3.00% 23.26%

Trading Fees

BFRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 4.00% 215.00% 36.90%

BFRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFRCX Category Low Category High BFRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.59% 0.00% 8.99% 81.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFRCX Category Low Category High BFRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.67% 1.77% 10.22% 87.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BFRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Keenan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2010

11.91

11.9%

Mr. Keenan is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2008 and Head of the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team from 2006 to 2007;Prior to joining BlackRock in 2004, He was a senior high yield trader at Columbia Management Group from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Keenan began his investment career at UBS Global Asset Management where he held roles as a trader, research analyst and a portfolio analyst from 1998 through 2003. Mr. Keenan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

David Delbos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2007 to 2011; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2006.

Mitchell Garfin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009 and Co-Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008.

Matthew Maxwell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016; Executive Director at Morgan Stanley from 2014 to 2016; Vice President at Morgan Stanley from 2011 to 2014.

Abigail Apistolas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018;; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016; Associate at Morgan Stanley from 2014 to 2016; Analyst at Morgan Stanley from 2012 to 2014.

Carly Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Carly Wilson, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Global Long Short Credit team. Before this role, she was a portfolio manager on the Leveraged Finance Credit Team responsible for managing Bank Loan strategies. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Ms. Wilson was an Associate and trader in the US Leveraged Loans group at R3 Capital Partners. Previously, she was with Lehman Brothers for four years, most recently in the Global Principal Strategies team. Earlier, she was in Lehman Brothers' Equity and Capital Structure Arbitrage Group. Ms. Wilson earned a BS degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

