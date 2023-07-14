Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.98 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.0%
Expense Ratio 1.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BFRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|36.05%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|8.84%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|23.64%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|80.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|87.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|BFRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.3%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|10.80%
|2021
|0.3%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|76.43%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|24.72%
|2019
|0.9%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|24.32%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|BFRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.98 B
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|12.12%
|Number of Holdings
|446
|12
|1447
|38.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.33 B
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|4.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.99%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|25.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFRCX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.57%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|53.85%
|Cash
|7.07%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|43.71%
|Stocks
|0.28%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|36.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.07%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|40.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|49.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|67.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFRCX % Rank
|Energy
|74.60%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.57%
|Industrials
|24.75%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.34%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|28.69%
|Technology
|0.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.30%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.34%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|27.05%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.87%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.61%
|30.33%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.39%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.44%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|28.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFRCX % Rank
|US
|0.28%
|-0.01%
|26.78%
|29.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.40%
|47.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFRCX % Rank
|Corporate
|89.08%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|55.79%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.83%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|26.92%
|Derivative
|0.09%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|20.98%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|77.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|55.79%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|38.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFRCX % Rank
|US
|79.28%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|45.45%
|Non US
|13.29%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|59.44%
|BFRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.72%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|31.82%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|10.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|77.46%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|21.74%
|BFRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|3.00%
|23.26%
|BFRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BFRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|36.90%
|BFRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.59%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|81.42%
|BFRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BFRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.67%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|87.99%
|BFRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2010
11.91
11.9%
Mr. Keenan is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2008 and Head of the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team from 2006 to 2007;Prior to joining BlackRock in 2004, He was a senior high yield trader at Columbia Management Group from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Keenan began his investment career at UBS Global Asset Management where he held roles as a trader, research analyst and a portfolio analyst from 1998 through 2003. Mr. Keenan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2007 to 2011; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009 and Co-Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016; Executive Director at Morgan Stanley from 2014 to 2016; Vice President at Morgan Stanley from 2011 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018;; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016; Associate at Morgan Stanley from 2014 to 2016; Analyst at Morgan Stanley from 2012 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Carly Wilson, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Global Long Short Credit team. Before this role, she was a portfolio manager on the Leveraged Finance Credit Team responsible for managing Bank Loan strategies. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Ms. Wilson was an Associate and trader in the US Leveraged Loans group at R3 Capital Partners. Previously, she was with Lehman Brothers for four years, most recently in the Global Principal Strategies team. Earlier, she was in Lehman Brothers' Equity and Capital Structure Arbitrage Group. Ms. Wilson earned a BS degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
