Carly Wilson, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Global Long Short Credit team. Before this role, she was a portfolio manager on the Leveraged Finance Credit Team responsible for managing Bank Loan strategies. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Ms. Wilson was an Associate and trader in the US Leveraged Loans group at R3 Capital Partners. Previously, she was with Lehman Brothers for four years, most recently in the Global Principal Strategies team. Earlier, she was in Lehman Brothers' Equity and Capital Structure Arbitrage Group. Ms. Wilson earned a BS degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business in 2004.