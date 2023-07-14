Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in a combination of long and short positions in (1) common stock of U.S. companies of any capitalization; (2) American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) representing common stock of foreign companies; (3) investment grade fixed income securities; (4) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in (i) common stocks of U.S. companies, (ii) ADRs or (iii) investment grade fixed income securities; and (5) options on common stock, ADRs and ETFs. The Fund defines investment grade fixed income securities as those rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s, or BBB- or higher by S&P, or if not rated, determined by the adviser to be of comparable quality.
The Fund’s adviser anticipates focusing, from time to time, more than 25% of the Fund’s portfolio in the securities of companies in one or more of the following sectors: (1) technology, (2) financial services and (3) healthcare. The adviser defines technology companies as those principally engaged in research, development or manufacturing of computer related products including hardware, software and computer services; communications related products and services including telephony, satellite or wireless communications; or manufacturing related products that rely upon scientific innovation. The adviser defines financial service companies as those principally engaged in commercial or retail banking, specialty finance, brokerage, investment banking, investment management or insurance. The adviser defines healthcare companies as those principally engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture or delivery of biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, or health care supplies. The adviser selects securities based on fundamental, bottom-up research. The adviser looks for some or all of the following characteristics in a company:
|○
|Exceptional growth prospects
|○
|Quality management
|○
|Niche business segment
|○
|High barriers to entry
The Fund may also employ leverage including bank borrowing of up to 33% of the Fund’s assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes). The Fund may also short sell securities that the adviser believes are overvalued or as a means of hedging all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund may also engage in covered call writing against its portfolio of common stocks, ADRs or ETFs. Additionally, the Fund may purchase call options as a temporary substitute for common stocks, ADRs or ETFs. The adviser anticipates investing in fixed income securities that it believes are undervalued and have the potential for capital appreciation in addition to providing income. In general, the adviser anticipates investing up to 20% of Fund assets in fixed income securities.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund will typically have fewer than 30 investments at any time. In general, the adviser buys securities that it believes are undervalued and sells a security if its price target is achieved, if the fundamentals have deteriorated or if, in the opinion of the adviser, the security is no longer attractive for investment purposes. The adviser sells short securities that it believes are overvalued or to hedge Fund investments and buys back (covers) these securities if their price target is achieved or the adviser believes the security is no longer attractive for short-sale investment purposes. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
Due to the focused nature of the adviser’s strategy, the Fund may concentrate its portfolio in a limited number of issuers. In order to comply with certain Internal Revenue Code requirements for investment companies, the Fund sells securities of concentrated issuers at the end of each quarter of the Fund’s fiscal year if necessary to comply with these tax requirements and then can repurchase those securities shortly after quarter end.
|Period
|BFONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.9%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|21.61%
|1 Yr
|30.4%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|3.94%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|62.33%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|67.95%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|31.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|BFONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|60.20%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|76.33%
|2020
|7.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|58.89%
|2019
|3.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|91.86%
|2018
|0.0%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|5.72%
|Period
|BFONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.9%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|20.30%
|1 Yr
|30.4%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|3.45%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|61.84%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|72.54%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|50.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|BFONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|60.20%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|76.33%
|2020
|7.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|58.89%
|2019
|3.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|91.95%
|2018
|0.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|16.78%
|BFONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFONX % Rank
|Net Assets
|49.8 M
|189 K
|222 B
|90.80%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|2
|3509
|97.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|87.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.17%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|1.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFONX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.48%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|50.78%
|Cash
|1.52%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|46.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|14.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|20.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|8.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|7.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFONX % Rank
|Healthcare
|39.76%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|0.08%
|Technology
|31.63%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|66.12%
|Financial Services
|15.09%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|13.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.72%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|90.60%
|Communication Services
|4.80%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|89.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|34.54%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|68.92%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|93.40%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|56.55%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|86.48%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|74.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFONX % Rank
|US
|96.52%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|35.37%
|Non US
|1.96%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|63.23%
|BFONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|14.95%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.45%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|45.60%
|BFONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BFONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|8.16%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BFONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|25.19%
|BFONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFONX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|19.28%
|BFONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BFONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFONX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.41%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|95.54%
|BFONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2019
|$1.762
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 17, 2010
12.21
12.2%
Joseph P. Biondo, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, began his career with Prudential Securities in 1997. In 1999 he joined the Biondo team managing assets at Smith Barney. In 2004, he became a partner in Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC. He leads the firm’s Investment Committee and oversees the Equity Research team. Joseph graduated from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania earning a degree in Economics with concentrations in Entrepreneurial Management, Finance and Marketing. He has served as the National Family Teams Co-Chair for the March for Babies sponsored by the March of Dimes. Joseph is also a Director of the Ingeborg A. Biondo Memorial Foundation, a member of the Board for the Center for Developmental Disabilities, and a member of the Pope John High School Endowment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Scott Goginsky, CFA, is Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager at Biondo Investment Advisors. He began his career at Metropolitan Life in 1996. In 1997 he became a securities analyst at ING Investment Management. In 2000, he joined Wachovia Securities as a sell-side research analyst, covering the consumer sector. Most recently, he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Schwartz Investment Counsel. In 2010 he joined Biondo Investment Advisors where he is responsible for equity research and portfolio management at the firm. Scott graduated from the University of Kansas with Bachelors degrees in Economics and Business Administration. He has an MBA from Oakland University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
