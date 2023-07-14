The Berkshire Focus Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio and invests primarily in common stocks that are selected for their long-term growth potential. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. The Fund concentrates its investments in the electronic technology industry, which means more than 25%, and as much as 100%, of the Fund’s total assets can be invested in that particular industry. The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 20 and 40 common stocks (common stocks with holdings of 10 shares are not counted for this purpose), although the number of securities held by the Fund may occasionally exceed this range at times. In selecting investments for the Fund, the investment adviser uses a “bottom-up” approach to stock selection. This approach to investing refers to a selection process in which the Fund’s investment adviser looks at companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity. The Fund may sell securities of a company if the investment adviser determines that the

current market price exceeds the value of the company, alternative investments present better potential for capital appreciation, or for other reasons. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities and certain types of exchange traded funds. Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s investment adviser employs a flexible investment style and seeks to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. As a consequence of the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund generally has a high rate of portfolio turnover.