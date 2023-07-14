Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
52.7%
1 yr return
19.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-19.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
Net Assets
$293 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.6%
Expense Ratio 1.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Berkshire Focus Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio and invests primarily in common stocks that are selected for their long-term growth potential. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. The Fund concentrates its investments in the electronic technology industry, which means more than 25%, and as much as 100%, of the Fund’s total assets can be invested in that particular industry. The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 20 and 40 common stocks (common stocks with holdings of 10 shares are not counted for this purpose), although the number of securities held by the Fund may occasionally exceed this range at times. In selecting investments for the Fund, the investment adviser uses a “bottom-up” approach to stock selection. This approach to investing refers to a selection process in which the Fund’s investment adviser looks at companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity. The Fund may sell securities of a company if the investment adviser determines that the
current market price exceeds the value of the company, alternative investments present better potential for capital appreciation, or for other reasons. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities and certain types of exchange traded funds. Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s investment adviser employs a flexible investment style and seeks to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. As a consequence of the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund generally has a high rate of portfolio turnover.
|Period
|BFOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|52.7%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|6.01%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|55.36%
|3 Yr
|-19.9%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|97.77%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|92.17%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|65.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|BFOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-65.1%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|97.78%
|2021
|-9.0%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|89.73%
|2020
|16.7%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|18.87%
|2019
|5.4%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|78.33%
|2018
|0.8%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|6.99%
|Period
|BFOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|52.7%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|4.72%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|38.03%
|3 Yr
|-19.9%*
|-40.4%
|36.7%
|97.66%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|92.23%
|10 Yr
|10.1%*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|59.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|BFOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-65.1%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|97.78%
|2021
|-9.0%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|89.73%
|2020
|16.7%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|18.87%
|2019
|5.4%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|78.33%
|2018
|0.8%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|8.60%
|BFOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFOCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|293 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|66.67%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|10
|397
|22.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|297 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|53.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.59%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|14.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFOCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.05%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|4.66%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|75.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|98.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|98.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|98.31%
|Other
|-0.18%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|94.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFOCX % Rank
|Technology
|63.53%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|69.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.03%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|5.51%
|Communication Services
|11.61%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|32.20%
|Financial Services
|3.84%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|51.69%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|98.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|98.31%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|98.73%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|98.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|98.31%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|98.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFOCX % Rank
|US
|94.14%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|21.61%
|Non US
|5.91%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|65.68%
|BFOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.90%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|12.99%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|99.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|100.00%
|BFOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BFOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|50.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BFOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|98.87%
|BFOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFOCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|98.31%
|BFOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BFOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFOCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.87%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|97.39%
|BFOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$3.911
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 1997
24.93
24.9%
Larry Antonatos — Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Malcolm R. Fobes III is the Chief Investment Officer of Berkshire Capital and has over 23 years of experience as a securities analyst and a portfolio manager. Mr. Fobes manages the investment program of the Fund and is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio. He has been the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in 1997. Mr. Fobes founded Berkshire Capital in 1993 where he has been responsible for directing the company’s investment programs in both public and private companies located in Silicon Valley. In addition to the Fund, Mr. Fobes also serves as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee for United States Commodity Funds, LLC. He has been listed with the CFTC as a Principal of United States Commodity Funds since November 2005. Mr. Fobes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with a minor in Economics from San Jose State University in California. The SAI provides additional information about the portfolio manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the portfolio manager, and the portfolio manager’s ownership of securities in the Fund.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...