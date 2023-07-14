Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

52.7%

1 yr return

19.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-19.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.0%

Net Assets

$293 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BFOCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 52.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -19.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Berkshire Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Berkshire
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Malcolm Fobes

Fund Description

The Berkshire Focus Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio and invests primarily in common stocks that are selected for their long-term growth potential. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. The Fund concentrates its investments in the electronic technology industry, which means more than 25%, and as much as 100%, of the Fund’s total assets can be invested in that particular industry. The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 20 and 40 common stocks (common stocks with holdings of 10 shares are not counted for this purpose), although the number of securities held by the Fund may occasionally exceed this range at times. In selecting investments for the Fund, the investment adviser uses a “bottom-up” approach to stock selection. This approach to investing refers to a selection process in which the Fund’s investment adviser looks at companies one at a time to determine if a company is an attractive investment opportunity. The Fund may sell securities of a company if the investment adviser determines that the

current market price exceeds the value of the company, alternative investments present better potential for capital appreciation, or for other reasons. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities and certain types of exchange traded funds. Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s investment adviser employs a flexible investment style and seeks to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. As a consequence of the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund generally has a high rate of portfolio turnover.

Read More

BFOCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 52.7% -29.2% 72.6% 6.01%
1 Yr 19.0% -40.8% 65.2% 55.36%
3 Yr -19.9%* -40.4% 28.1% 97.77%
5 Yr -7.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 92.17%
10 Yr 1.9%* -15.0% 24.7% 65.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -65.1% -73.9% 35.7% 97.78%
2021 -9.0% -25.6% 45.1% 89.73%
2020 16.7% 1.8% 60.0% 18.87%
2019 5.4% -15.0% 13.7% 78.33%
2018 0.8% -12.8% 31.5% 6.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 52.7% -54.1% 72.3% 4.72%
1 Yr 19.0% -62.3% 65.2% 38.03%
3 Yr -19.9%* -40.4% 36.7% 97.66%
5 Yr -7.0%* -30.5% 29.2% 92.23%
10 Yr 10.1%* -15.0% 25.4% 59.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFOCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -65.1% -73.9% 35.7% 97.78%
2021 -9.0% -25.6% 45.1% 89.73%
2020 16.7% 1.8% 60.0% 18.87%
2019 5.4% -15.0% 13.7% 78.33%
2018 0.8% -12.8% 31.5% 8.60%

NAV & Total Return History

BFOCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFOCX Category Low Category High BFOCX % Rank
Net Assets 293 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 66.67%
Number of Holdings 95 10 397 22.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 297 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 53.39%
Weighting of Top 10 60.59% 7.6% 100.0% 14.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 17.07%
  2. Sea Ltd ADR 8.22%
  3. Microsoft Corp 8.00%
  4. Roku Inc Class A 7.87%
  5. Mastercard Inc A 7.77%
  6. Apple Inc 7.53%
  7. Marvell Technology Inc 7.00%
  8. MongoDB Inc Class A 6.59%
  9. Block Inc Class A 6.14%
  10. Shopify Inc A 6.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFOCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.05% 68.59% 100.53% 4.66%
Cash 		0.13% -0.53% 15.91% 75.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 98.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 98.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 98.31%
Other 		-0.18% -1.08% 26.87% 94.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFOCX % Rank
Technology 		63.53% 2.80% 100.00% 69.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.03% 0.00% 32.97% 5.51%
Communication Services 		11.61% 0.00% 97.05% 32.20%
Financial Services 		3.84% 0.00% 38.36% 51.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 98.31%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 98.31%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 98.73%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 98.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 98.31%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 98.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFOCX % Rank
US 		94.14% 19.45% 100.53% 21.61%
Non US 		5.91% 0.00% 80.40% 65.68%

BFOCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.90% 0.08% 3.60% 12.99%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.03% 1.95% 99.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.50% 100.00%

Sales Fees

BFOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BFOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFOCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 98.87%

BFOCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFOCX Category Low Category High BFOCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 98.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFOCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFOCX Category Low Category High BFOCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.87% -2.30% 2.08% 97.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFOCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BFOCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Malcolm Fobes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 1997

24.93

24.9%

Larry Antonatos — Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Malcolm R. Fobes III is the Chief Investment Officer of Berkshire Capital and has over 23 years of experience as a securities analyst and a portfolio manager. Mr. Fobes manages the investment program of the Fund and is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio. He has been the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in 1997. Mr. Fobes founded Berkshire Capital in 1993 where he has been responsible for directing the company’s investment programs in both public and private companies located in Silicon Valley. In addition to the Fund, Mr. Fobes also serves as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee for United States Commodity Funds, LLC. He has been listed with the CFTC as a Principal of United States Commodity Funds since November 2005. Mr. Fobes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with a minor in Economics from San Jose State University in California. The SAI provides additional information about the portfolio manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the portfolio manager, and the portfolio manager’s ownership of securities in the Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

