The Fund is a non‑diversified fund that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that develop, use, or rely on innovative technologies or services, in a significant way, for banking, lending, capital markets, financial data analytics, insurance, payments, asset management, or wealth management. The Fund may purchase securities of companies of any market capitalization and may invest in foreign stocks, including emerging market securities, however, investments in non-U.S. securities are limited to 35% of the Fund’s total assets at the time of purchase.