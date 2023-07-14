Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.2%
1 yr return
13.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$46.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.9%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.88%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BFIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|92.70%
|1 Yr
|13.2%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|68.67%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|45.54%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BFIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.2%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|25.33%
|2021
|7.4%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|28.57%
|2020
|N/A
|1.8%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|BFIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFIUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|46.7 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|82.91%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|10
|397
|66.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.2 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|81.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.88%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|66.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFIUX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.54%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|66.53%
|Cash
|2.45%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|27.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|97.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|94.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|97.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|97.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFIUX % Rank
|Technology
|48.96%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|92.37%
|Financial Services
|38.36%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|1.27%
|Industrials
|8.54%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|9.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.82%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|63.56%
|Real Estate
|1.32%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|17.37%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|97.88%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|98.31%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|97.88%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|97.88%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|97.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BFIUX % Rank
|US
|78.92%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|80.51%
|Non US
|18.62%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|18.64%
|BFIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|37.66%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|70.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BFIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BFIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BFIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.88%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|9.24%
|BFIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFIUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|97.88%
|BFIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BFIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BFIUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.60%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|63.04%
|BFIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Josh joined Baron in 2011 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager of Baron FinTech Fund in 2019. He has 16 years of research experience. From 2006 to 2009, he worked at TA Associates as an associate. From 2004 to 2006, he worked at Morgan Stanley as an analyst in the Investment Banking division. Josh graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University with a B.S.E. in Operations Research and Financial Engineering in 2004 and with honors from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
