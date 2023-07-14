Home
BFIUX (Mutual Fund)

Baron FinTech Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$12.64 -0.02 -0.16%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inst (BFIIX) Primary Adv (BFINX) Retirement (BFIUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baron FinTech Fund

BFIUX | Fund

$12.64

$46.7 M

0.00%

1.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$46.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.88%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BFIUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron FinTech Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Josh Saltman

Fund Description

The Fund is a non‑diversified fund that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that develop, use, or rely on innovative technologies or services, in a significant way, for banking, lending, capital markets, financial data analytics, insurance, payments, asset management, or wealth management. The Fund may purchase securities of companies of any market capitalization and may invest in foreign stocks, including emerging market securities, however, investments in non-U.S. securities are limited to 35% of the Fund’s total assets at the time of purchase. 
Read More

BFIUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -29.2% 72.6% 92.70%
1 Yr 13.2% -40.8% 65.2% 68.67%
3 Yr 2.4%* -40.4% 28.1% 45.54%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 25.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 24.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.2% -73.9% 35.7% 25.33%
2021 7.4% -25.6% 45.1% 28.57%
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -54.1% 72.3% 69.10%
1 Yr 13.2% -62.3% 65.2% 48.29%
3 Yr 2.4%* -40.4% 36.7% 48.60%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFIUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.2% -73.9% 35.7% 25.33%
2021 7.4% -25.6% 45.1% 28.57%
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BFIUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFIUX Category Low Category High BFIUX % Rank
Net Assets 46.7 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 82.91%
Number of Holdings 48 10 397 66.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.2 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 81.78%
Weighting of Top 10 40.88% 7.6% 100.0% 66.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Adyen NV 5.41%
  2. Adyen NV 5.41%
  3. Adyen NV 5.41%
  4. Adyen NV 5.41%
  5. Adyen NV 5.41%
  6. Adyen NV 5.41%
  7. Adyen NV 5.41%
  8. Adyen NV 5.41%
  9. Adyen NV 5.41%
  10. Adyen NV 5.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFIUX % Rank
Stocks 		97.54% 68.59% 100.53% 66.53%
Cash 		2.45% -0.53% 15.91% 27.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 97.88%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 94.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 97.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 97.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFIUX % Rank
Technology 		48.96% 2.80% 100.00% 92.37%
Financial Services 		38.36% 0.00% 38.36% 1.27%
Industrials 		8.54% 0.00% 38.68% 9.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.82% 0.00% 32.97% 63.56%
Real Estate 		1.32% 0.00% 15.05% 17.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 97.88%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 98.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 97.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 97.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 97.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFIUX % Rank
US 		78.92% 19.45% 100.53% 80.51%
Non US 		18.62% 0.00% 80.40% 18.64%

BFIUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.08% 3.60% 37.66%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.03% 1.95% 70.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 37.80%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BFIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BFIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFIUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.88% 0.69% 281.00% 9.24%

BFIUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFIUX Category Low Category High BFIUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 97.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFIUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFIUX Category Low Category High BFIUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -2.30% 2.08% 63.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFIUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BFIUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Josh Saltman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Josh joined Baron in 2011 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager of Baron FinTech Fund in 2019. He has 16 years of research experience. From 2006 to 2009, he worked at TA Associates as an associate. From 2004 to 2006, he worked at Morgan Stanley as an analyst in the Investment Banking division. Josh graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University with a B.S.E. in Operations Research and Financial Engineering in 2004 and with honors from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

