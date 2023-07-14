The fund seeks to provide inflation protection and income by investing primarily in inflation-linked securities. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index. For example, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are linked to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (CPURNSA). Other sovereign governments and corporations also issue inflation-linked securities that are tied to their own local consumer price index or the CPURNSA.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities guaranteed or sponsored by the U.S. government without regard to the quality rating assigned to the U.S. government by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO). To the extent the fund invests in other debt securities, the fund will invest in debt securities with quality ratings of Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by NRSROs designated by the fund’s investment adviser or in debt securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest in debt securities with a wide range of maturities.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.