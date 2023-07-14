Home
Trending ETFs

BFGUX (Mutual Fund)

BFGUX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baron Focused Growth Fund

BFGUX | Fund

$37.80

$722 M

0.00%

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.7%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

15.5%

Net Assets

$722 M

Holdings in Top 10

68.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.28%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BFGUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Focused Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Baron

Fund Description

The Fund is a non-diversified fund that invests for the long term primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. small- and mid-sized growth companies. The Adviser defines small- and mid-sized companies as those, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations up to the largest market cap stock in the Russell Midcap Growth Index at reconstitution. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. Because of its long-term approach, the Fund could have a significant percentage of its assets invested in securities that have appreciated beyond their original market cap ranges.
Read More

BFGUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.7% -26.9% 59.5% 4.79%
1 Yr 9.1% -43.3% 860.3% 73.58%
3 Yr 11.0%* -41.5% 41.9% 5.02%
5 Yr 15.5%* -28.2% 82.7% 0.39%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% 0.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 73.93%
2021 1.7% -52.0% 83.9% 34.56%
2020 29.2% -17.6% 195.3% 3.05%
2019 6.4% -16.0% 9.5% 38.16%
2018 0.6% -13.6% 24.1% 2.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.7% -53.4% 55.3% 4.26%
1 Yr 9.1% -60.3% 860.3% 69.33%
3 Yr 11.0%* -41.5% 41.9% 7.08%
5 Yr 15.5%* -27.5% 82.7% 0.60%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% 0.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 73.93%
2021 1.7% -52.0% 83.9% 34.56%
2020 29.2% -17.6% 195.3% 3.05%
2019 6.4% -16.0% 9.5% 38.16%
2018 0.6% -13.6% 24.1% 3.89%

NAV & Total Return History

BFGUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFGUX Category Low Category High BFGUX % Rank
Net Assets 722 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 57.80%
Number of Holdings 27 20 3702 98.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 543 M 360 K 10.9 B 36.70%
Weighting of Top 10 67.98% 5.5% 92.1% 2.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 27.65%
  2. Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A 5.97%
  3. Arch Capital Group Ltd 5.45%
  4. CoStar Group Inc 4.84%
  5. Space Exploration Technologies Class A Common Stock 4.52%
  6. FactSet Research Systems Inc 4.48%
  7. Vail Resorts Inc 4.40%
  8. Guidewire Software Inc 4.14%
  9. BioNTech SE ADR 3.52%
  10. Spotify Technology SA 3.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFGUX % Rank
Stocks 		92.93% 23.99% 100.52% 94.33%
Cash 		6.41% -0.52% 26.94% 5.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.67% 0.00% 2.30% 3.19%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 15.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 1.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 5.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFGUX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		57.41% 0.00% 57.41% 0.18%
Financial Services 		17.16% 0.00% 43.01% 8.87%
Communication Services 		7.66% 0.00% 18.33% 7.45%
Real Estate 		7.00% 0.00% 19.28% 12.06%
Technology 		5.86% 0.04% 62.17% 97.34%
Industrials 		2.83% 0.00% 38.23% 93.97%
Consumer Defense 		2.07% 0.00% 16.40% 53.55%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 26.24%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 97.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 62.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 75.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFGUX % Rank
US 		92.93% 23.38% 100.52% 61.52%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 90.07%

BFGUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.02% 19.28% 49.73%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 91.47%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BFGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BFGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.28% 0.00% 250.31% 55.14%

BFGUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFGUX Category Low Category High BFGUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 9.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFGUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFGUX Category Low Category High BFGUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -2.24% 2.75% 71.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFGUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BFGUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Baron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Ron founded Baron Capital in 1982 and has 52 years of research experience. From 1970 to 1982, Ron worked for several brokerage firms as an institutional securities analyst. From 1966 to 1969, Ron worked at the U.S. Patent Office as a patent examiner, while attending George Washington University Law School. From 1965 to 1966, Ron worked at Georgetown University as a teaching fellow in biochemistry. Ron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1965.

David Baron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2018

3.76

3.8%

David joined Baron in 2005 as a research analyst and has 20 years of research experience. In 2018, he was named co-portfolio manager of Baron Focused Growth Fund. From 2002 to 2005, David worked at Jefferies Group as a gaming analyst. David graduated from Emory University with a B.B.A. in Finance in 2002 and from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

×