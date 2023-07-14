Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
26.7%
1 yr return
9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
15.5%
Net Assets
$722 M
Holdings in Top 10
68.0%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.28%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BFGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|4.61%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|73.40%
|3 Yr
|11.0%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|5.20%
|5 Yr
|15.5%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|0.59%
|10 Yr
|11.3%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|1.55%
* Annualized
|Net Assets
|722 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|58.16%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|20
|3702
|98.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|543 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|37.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|67.98%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|3.19%
|Stocks
|92.93%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|94.68%
|Cash
|6.41%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|6.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.67%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|3.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|65.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|62.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|63.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|57.41%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|0.53%
|Financial Services
|17.16%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|9.22%
|Communication Services
|7.66%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|7.80%
|Real Estate
|7.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|12.41%
|Technology
|5.86%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|97.70%
|Industrials
|2.83%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|94.33%
|Consumer Defense
|2.07%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|53.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|71.63%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|99.47%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|85.11%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|90.78%
|US
|92.93%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|61.88%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|95.39%
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|50.45%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|45.28%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|55.53%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|66.49%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.85%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|71.58%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.012
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.197
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 15, 2010
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
Jun 30, 2008
13.93
13.9%
Ron founded Baron Capital in 1982 and has 52 years of research experience. From 1970 to 1982, Ron worked for several brokerage firms as an institutional securities analyst. From 1966 to 1969, Ron worked at the U.S. Patent Office as a patent examiner, while attending George Washington University Law School. From 1965 to 1966, Ron worked at Georgetown University as a teaching fellow in biochemistry. Ron graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1965.
Aug 28, 2018
3.76
3.8%
David joined Baron in 2005 as a research analyst and has 20 years of research experience. In 2018, he was named co-portfolio manager of Baron Focused Growth Fund. From 2002 to 2005, David worked at Jefferies Group as a gaming analyst. David graduated from Emory University with a B.B.A. in Finance in 2002 and from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in 2009.
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
