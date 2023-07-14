Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

36.7%

1 yr return

18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$3.53 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BFGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 36.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lawrence Kemp

Fund Description

BFGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.7% -41.7% 64.0% 12.24%
1 Yr 18.6% -46.2% 77.9% 42.07%
3 Yr -0.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 58.82%
5 Yr 1.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 54.95%
10 Yr 2.3%* -16.8% 19.6% 62.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.1% -85.9% 81.6% 85.95%
2021 4.0% -31.0% 26.7% 51.14%
2020 10.2% -13.0% 34.8% 24.74%
2019 4.7% -6.0% 10.6% 74.19%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 2.0% 39.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BFGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.7% -41.7% 64.0% 11.42%
1 Yr 18.6% -46.2% 77.9% 38.95%
3 Yr -0.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 58.46%
5 Yr 1.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 60.73%
10 Yr 8.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 36.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BFGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.1% -85.9% 81.6% 85.95%
2021 4.0% -31.0% 26.7% 51.14%
2020 10.2% -13.0% 34.8% 24.74%
2019 4.7% -6.0% 10.6% 74.19%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 3.1% 60.34%

NAV & Total Return History

BFGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BFGBX Category Low Category High BFGBX % Rank
Net Assets 3.53 B 189 K 222 B 32.29%
Number of Holdings 53 2 3509 61.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.02 B -1.37 M 104 B 31.90%
Weighting of Top 10 48.07% 11.4% 116.5% 44.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.49%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.21%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.42%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.70%
  5. Apple Inc 3.91%
  6. Intuit Inc 3.85%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.63%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.30%
  9. Palantir Technologies Lock Up Prvt 3.29%
  10. Palantir Technologies Lock Up Prvt 3.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BFGBX % Rank
Stocks 		98.62% 50.26% 104.50% 48.39%
Other 		0.71% -2.66% 17.15% 6.51%
Cash 		0.68% -10.83% 49.73% 63.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 11.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 5.94%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 4.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFGBX % Rank
Technology 		37.46% 0.00% 65.70% 42.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.85% 0.00% 62.57% 8.33%
Communication Services 		11.15% 0.00% 66.40% 43.86%
Healthcare 		10.06% 0.00% 39.76% 75.02%
Financial Services 		9.61% 0.00% 43.06% 46.08%
Industrials 		3.69% 0.00% 30.65% 75.60%
Energy 		2.70% 0.00% 41.09% 21.76%
Basic Materials 		2.48% 0.00% 18.91% 23.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 31.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 67.52%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 85.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BFGBX % Rank
US 		90.41% 34.69% 100.00% 74.28%
Non US 		8.21% 0.00% 54.22% 16.57%

BFGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BFGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.01% 20.29% 81.78%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 45.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 32.48%

Sales Fees

BFGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BFGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BFGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 316.74% 34.79%

BFGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BFGBX Category Low Category High BFGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 16.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BFGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BFGBX Category Low Category High BFGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -6.13% 1.75% 34.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BFGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BFGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lawrence Kemp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Mr. Kemp was a Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management.He has been an investment professional with UBS Global Asset Management since 1992. Lawrence received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his MBA from the University of Chicago.

Phil Ruvinsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013; Sector Head and Research Analyst at Surview Capital LLC from 2010 to 2013; Various positions, including Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst, at UBS Global Asset Management from 2002 to 2010.

Caroline Bottinelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2020; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2016 to 2020; prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Ms. Bottinelli was an Equity Research Associate at J.P. Morgan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

