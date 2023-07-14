Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$166 M
Holdings in Top 10
73.4%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of exchange-traded funds (each, an “Underlying ETF” and collectively, the “Underlying ETFs”). The Portfolio will notify you in writing at least 60 days before making any changes to this policy. For the purposes of this 80% investment policy, net assets are measured at the time of purchase. The Portfolio is a “Fund-of-Funds” and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of Underlying ETFs. Each Underlying ETF, in turn, in an attempt to approximate the investment performance of its benchmark, invests in a variety of U.S. and foreign equity, debt, commodities, money market securities, futures, and other instruments. The investment policies of the various Underlying ETFs are described generally in the section called “Information about the Underlying ETFs” in this Prospectus.
The Portfolio typically expects to allocate its investments in Underlying ETFs such that 40% of such allocation is invested in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in fixed-income securities and money market instruments (“Fixed-Income Underlying ETFs”) and approximately 60% of such allocation is invested in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in equity securities of large, medium and small sized companies, and may include other investments such as commodities and commodity futures (“Non-Fixed Income Underlying ETFs”). However, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio typically may, from time to time, invest approximately 25-55% of such allocation in Fixed-Income Underlying ETFs and 45-75% of such allocation in Non-Fixed Income Underlying ETFs.
|Period
|BETFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|46.95%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|70.01%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|50.44%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|69.16%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|63.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|BETFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|52.48%
|2021
|2.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|52.22%
|2020
|1.9%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|68.67%
|2019
|2.8%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|73.06%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|92.48%
|Period
|BETFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|46.68%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|69.55%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|50.66%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|78.02%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|90.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|BETFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|52.48%
|2021
|2.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|52.22%
|2020
|1.9%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|68.67%
|2019
|2.8%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|73.52%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|95.61%
|BETFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BETFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|166 M
|658 K
|207 B
|77.60%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|2
|15351
|64.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|122 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|71.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|73.35%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|34.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BETFX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.67%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|46.79%
|Bonds
|35.30%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|41.75%
|Cash
|3.87%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|50.89%
|Other
|0.77%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|27.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.38%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|69.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|61.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BETFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.45%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|14.64%
|Technology
|14.34%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|84.68%
|Industrials
|11.90%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|23.39%
|Healthcare
|10.74%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|84.82%
|Consumer Defense
|10.35%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|7.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.04%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|47.47%
|Energy
|5.87%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|34.75%
|Communication Services
|5.58%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|84.54%
|Basic Materials
|5.36%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|17.65%
|Real Estate
|4.74%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|31.33%
|Utilities
|3.64%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|28.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BETFX % Rank
|US
|40.25%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|66.44%
|Non US
|19.42%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|13.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BETFX % Rank
|Government
|48.35%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|7.78%
|Corporate
|33.12%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|43.52%
|Securitized
|10.60%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|70.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.51%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|68.62%
|Municipal
|0.39%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|34.52%
|Derivative
|0.04%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|33.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BETFX % Rank
|US
|30.54%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|44.61%
|Non US
|4.76%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|33.02%
|BETFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|52.30%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|52.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|BETFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BETFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BETFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|15.59%
|BETFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BETFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|65.18%
|BETFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|BETFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BETFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.45%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|33.24%
|BETFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2007
15.1
15.1%
Jared Watts, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Watts joined Morningstar Investment Management in 2006. His responsibilities include the management of fund-of-funds clients across multiple financial intermediary segments. Mr. Watts helps develop and manage multiple asset allocation solutions and strategies. In addition to conducting fund research, Mr. Watts helps lead the research and implementation efforts on exchange-traded products for Morningstar’s Investment Management group. Prior to joining Morningstar, Mr. Watts was an Investment Manager at Allstate Financial, where he helped manage fund relationships, asset allocation efforts, and investment product research. Prior to Allstate, Mr. Watts was at A.G. Edwards, where he conducted mutual fund and stock research. Mr. Watts holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Southern Illinois University and a master’s degree in business administration, with honors, from Saint Xavier University, Graham School of Management with concentrations in portfolio management and financial analysis.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Steve Tagarov, CFA, Senior Investment Analyst: Mr. Tagarov joined Morningstar Investment Management in 2015. His responsibilities include supporting Target Risk Strategies, conducting manager research, manager due diligence, and he is a member of the Global Sectors team. Mr. Tagarov started his investment career since 2006. Prior to joining Morningstar Investment Management, Mr. Tagarov was a Senior Investment Consultant at Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting. Mr. Tagarov is a chartered financial analyst, he holds a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College and he’s currently an MBA candidate at the University of Chicago Booth school of business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...