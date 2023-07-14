Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
36.2%
1 yr return
25.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.64 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BESGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|36.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|13.23%
|1 Yr
|25.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|12.98%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BESGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|64.46%
|2021
|N/A
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|BESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BESGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.64 M
|189 K
|222 B
|98.60%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|3509
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.4%
|116.5%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BESGX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|N/A
|BESGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.29%
|72.62%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|29.27%
|BESGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BESGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BESGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|BESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BESGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|14.52%
|BESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BESGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|N/A
|BESGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2012; Prior to joining BlackRock, Inc., Mr. Kemp was a Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management.He has been an investment professional with UBS Global Asset Management since 1992. Lawrence received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2021
0.62
0.6%
He is a Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013; Principle of Rainier Investment Management from 2012 to 2013; Executive Director of UBS Global Asset Management from 1996 to 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
