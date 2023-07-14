When selecting corporate bonds, the sub‑adviser will consider the rating the bond has received from Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, a division of McGraw Hill Companies, Inc. (“S&P”), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”). The sub‑adviser may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or credit rating including below investment grade securities. Investment grade securities are those rated in the Baa3 or higher categories by Moody’s, or in the BBB‑ or higher categories by S&P or Fitch or, if unrated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, determined by the sub‑adviser to be of comparable credit quality. Below-investment grade securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities,” are securities rated below investment grade by at least one of Moody’s, S&P or Fitch (or, if unrated, determined by the sub‑adviser to be of comparable credit quality). The sub‑adviser may also invest in unrated bonds and may purchase bonds in private transactions that qualify under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”). Additionally, the sub‑adviser may purchase securities that are not registered under the 1933 Act and securities issued in non‑U.S. markets subject to similar regulations, including Section 4(a)(2) securities and Rule 144A securities, which are subject to restrictions on resale.

The sub‑adviser will select corporate bonds primarily on the basis of current yield and secondarily on the basis of anticipated long term return. The duration of bonds purchased by the Fund will usually vary from three to seven years. The sub‑adviser has the discretion to vary the duration of the portfolio in order to seek to take advantage of prevailing trends in interest rates.

The Fund may invest in common stocks, subject to the 30% limit described above, and in preferred stocks when the sub‑adviser deems it appropriate. The portfolio allocations to preferred and common stocks are determined by the sub‑adviser based upon its evaluation of the bond market. The outlook for the economy generally is also a consideration. During periods of economic strength, greater emphasis may be placed on preferred and common stocks than on other investments. Preferred stocks are generally selected based on one of two criteria: (1) preferred stocks that the sub‑adviser believes are offering an above average yield, in comparison to other preferred stocks of the same quality; and (2) preferred stocks that the sub‑adviser believes offer the potential for capital appreciation due to the business prospects of the issuers. The Fund may also purchase preferred stocks in private transactions that qualify under Rule 144A of the 1933 Act. Preferred stocks that have a cumulative feature do not have to be paying current dividends in order to be purchased.

Common stocks are generally selected based on one of three value-based criteria: (1) stocks selling substantially below their book values; (2) stocks judged by the sub‑adviser to be selling at low valuations to their present earnings levels; and (3) stocks judged by the sub‑adviser to have above average growth prospects and to be selling at small premiums to their book values or at modest valuations based on their present earnings levels. In addition, the fund will only purchase common stocks that pay cash dividends. If a common stock stops paying dividends after its purchase by the fund, the fund would not be required to sell the stock. The sub‑adviser may purchase ETFs designed to track equity and fixed income securities indices to manage the fund’s cash holdings. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on a securities exchange.

The method of stock selection used by the fund may result in the fund selecting stocks that are currently out of favor with most other investors. The fund may invest in the securities of lesser-known companies. In addition, the fund invests only in common stocks listed on national securities exchanges or quoted on the over‑the‑counter market.

The fund may invest in corporate bonds, U.S. Treasury bills, bonds and notes, debt securities issued by U.S. Government agencies, preferred stocks, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and dividend-paying common stocks, including securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Certain of the fund’s investments in corporate bonds and preferred stocks may be convertible into common stocks. The fund invests in securities that the Fund’s sub‑adviser believes are undervalued. The fund may invest any percentage of its net assets in the foregoing securities as the sub‑adviser deems appropriate, except that the fund’s sub‑adviser will not purchase a common stock if it would cause the aggregate value of the common stocks that the fund owns to exceed 30% of the fund’s net assets. The sub‑adviser is not required to sell any common stocks owned by the fund if the value of the common stocks exceeds 30% of net assets due to appreciation of the common stocks or depreciation of the fund’s other securities.