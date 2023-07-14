Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$452 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.8%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|69.30%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|57.34%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|16.55%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|47.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|75.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|BERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|19.68%
|2021
|2.3%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|25.53%
|2020
|0.4%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|83.17%
|2019
|1.6%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|92.17%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|11.23%
|Period
|BERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|68.17%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|55.98%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|16.63%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|59.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|71.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|BERIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|19.68%
|2021
|2.3%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|25.76%
|2020
|0.4%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|83.17%
|2019
|1.6%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|92.42%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|32.90%
|BERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BERIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|452 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|57.43%
|Number of Holdings
|227
|3
|25236
|33.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|75.1 M
|125 K
|11 B
|82.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.80%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|88.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BERIX % Rank
|Bonds
|67.09%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|9.77%
|Stocks
|21.07%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|92.05%
|Cash
|6.62%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|35.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.78%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|5.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.42%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|32.80%
|Other
|1.02%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|20.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BERIX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|23.92%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|1.83%
|Financial Services
|12.19%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|88.07%
|Healthcare
|11.33%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|82.34%
|Technology
|10.42%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|83.94%
|Industrials
|10.22%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|50.69%
|Communication Services
|7.71%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|27.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.96%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|69.72%
|Energy
|5.34%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|44.27%
|Real Estate
|4.48%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|56.88%
|Utilities
|3.81%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|40.83%
|Consumer Defense
|3.61%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|96.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BERIX % Rank
|US
|16.39%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|87.70%
|Non US
|4.68%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|80.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BERIX % Rank
|Corporate
|36.52%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|37.13%
|Securitized
|34.67%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|6.83%
|Government
|20.31%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|74.72%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.50%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|63.10%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|60.82%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|77.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BERIX % Rank
|US
|64.54%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|3.64%
|Non US
|2.55%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|91.12%
|BERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|50.23%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|70.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|29.31%
|BERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|80.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BERIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|71.81%
|BERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BERIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.36%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|21.62%
|BERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BERIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.41%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|25.11%
|BERIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Harkins is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 2007. He is a member of the investment team responsible for managing the firm’s small and mid cap value strategies. Previously, Mr. Harkins was a Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management. He joined CSAM as an equity analyst in 2002 after graduating from The Wharton School where he earned an MBA with Concentrations in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute. Before entering Wharton and transitioning to the investment management industry, Mr. Harkins was an investment banking analyst and a member of the Private Equity Group at Morgan Keegan & Company where he helped privately-owned companies raise capital and evaluate strategic alternatives. He joined Morgan Keegan in 1997 after earning a BA in Economics at Duke University. Mr. Harkins was awarded a U.S. Army ROTC Scholarship at Duke, and he completed four years of military training while pursuing his bachelor’s degree. After graduating, he served as an adjutant general officer in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1997 to 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Andrew S. Toburen, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing all of the high yield fixed income assets at Chartwell. From 1994 to 1997, Mr. Toburen was part of a team managing over $3 billion in high yield corporate bond assets at Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management, Inc. Mr. Toburen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Yale University and an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Toburen is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Coughlin is a Senior Analyst & Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 2007. Prior to joining Chartwell, Tom was employed at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC where he held multiple analyst positions. His most recent position was an Investment Analyst where he carried out the due diligence on their recommended list and maintained both the recommended mutual fund and money manager lists. Mr. Coughlin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History from Swarthmore College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician designations. Mr. Coughlin is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Bilsky is a Senior Analyst & Portfolio Manager for the equity investment team and has been with Chartwell since 2013. Prior to joining Chartwell, Mr. Bilsky was employed at Cruiser Capital, a long-short hedge fund, where he served as a Portfolio Analyst. From 2008 to 2011, he was a Vice President in Institutional Sales and Trading at Hudson Securities. Prior to Hudson Securities, he spent two years at Banc of America Securities as an Analyst in Institutional Sales and Trading. Mr. Bilsky earned a Bachelor’s degree in Diplomatic History from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
David C. Dalrymple, CFA, has been with Chartwell since its inception in 1997. He has served as Chartwell’s Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager since 1997. During the past nineteen years, Mr. Dalrymple has been the lead portfolio manager of the firm’s Small Cap Value strategy serving institutional, high net worth, and mutual fund sub-advisory clients. Mr. Dalrymple is part of a dedicated investment team of four investment professionals. From 1991 to 1997, Mr. Dalrymple served as Portfolio Manager at Delaware Investment Advisers, managing a small cap value mutual fund, the Value Fund, and assisting in managing mutual funds and institutional assets in small and mid-cap styles. Prior to joining Delaware Investment Advisers, Mr. Dalrymple was an assistant portfolio manager at Lord Abbett & Co. managing mid-cap value and small-cap growth products. Mr. Dalrymple holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Clarkson University and an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
John M. Hopkins, CFA, has over 29 years of investment experience. Mr. Hopkins is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst and has been with Chartwell since 2007. From May of 2004 to 2007, Mr. Hopkins worked for Collateral Processing Group, LLC where he was a Founder and Managing Principal. From 1999 to 2003 he worked for Sunrock Capital Corporation where he was Chief Financial Officer. From 1997 to 1999, he worked for Chase Securities, Inc. where he was a Senior High Yield Analyst. Mr. Hopkins holds a Bachelor’s degree in both Finance and Economics, and a Minor in Spanish, from Pennsylvania State University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Hopkins is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Christine F. Williams is a Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since its inception in 1997. She is responsible for overseeing all of the high grade fixed income assets at Chartwell. From 1990 to 1997, Ms. Williams was an Assistant Vice President in Fixed Income at Meridian Investment Company where she was part of the fixed income team managing close to $2 billion in assets. In addition to her tax exempt responsibilities, she managed the Pennsylvania Municipal Mutual Fund and the General Market Personal Trust Municipal Fund. She began her career at Merrill Lynch. Ms. Williams holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Delaware and a Master’s Degree in Finance from St. Joseph’s University. Ms. Williams is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
