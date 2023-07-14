Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$452 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chartwell Income Fund

BERIX | Fund

$12.69

$452 M

3.36%

$0.43

0.68%

BERIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Chartwell Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Chartwell Investment Partners
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    T. Harkins

Fund Description

The fund may invest in corporate bonds, U.S. Treasury bills, bonds and notes, debt securities issued by U.S. Government agencies, preferred stocks, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and dividend-paying common stocks, including securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Certain of the fund’s investments in corporate bonds and preferred stocks may be convertible into common stocks. The fund invests in securities that the Fund’s sub‑adviser believes are undervalued. The fund may invest any percentage of its net assets in the foregoing securities as the sub‑adviser deems appropriate, except that the fund’s sub‑adviser will not purchase a common stock if it would cause the aggregate value of the common stocks that the fund owns to exceed 30% of the fund’s net assets. The sub‑adviser is not required to sell any common stocks owned by the fund if the value of the common stocks exceeds 30% of net assets due to appreciation of the common stocks or depreciation of the fund’s other securities.
When selecting corporate bonds, the sub‑adviser will consider the rating the bond has received from Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, a division of McGraw Hill Companies, Inc. (“S&P”), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”). The sub‑adviser may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or credit rating including below investment grade securities. Investment grade securities are those rated in the Baa3 or higher categories by Moody’s, or in the BBB‑ or higher categories by S&P or Fitch or, if unrated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, determined by the sub‑adviser to be of comparable credit quality. Below-investment grade securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities,” are securities rated below investment grade by at least one of Moody’s, S&P or Fitch (or, if unrated, determined by the sub‑adviser to be of comparable credit quality). The sub‑adviser may also invest in unrated bonds and may purchase bonds in private transactions that qualify under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”). Additionally, the sub‑adviser may purchase securities that are not registered under the 1933 Act and securities issued in non‑U.S. markets subject to similar regulations, including Section 4(a)(2) securities and Rule 144A securities, which are subject to restrictions on resale.
The sub‑adviser will select corporate bonds primarily on the basis of current yield and secondarily on the basis of anticipated long term return. The duration of bonds purchased by the Fund will usually vary from three to seven years. The sub‑adviser has the discretion to vary the duration of the portfolio in order to seek to take advantage of prevailing trends in interest rates.
The Fund may invest in common stocks, subject to the 30% limit described above, and in preferred stocks when the sub‑adviser deems it appropriate. The portfolio allocations to preferred and common stocks are determined by the sub‑adviser based upon its evaluation of the bond market. The outlook for the economy generally is also a consideration. During periods of economic strength, greater emphasis may be placed on preferred and common stocks than on other investments. Preferred stocks are generally selected based on one of two criteria: (1) preferred stocks that the sub‑adviser believes are offering an above average yield, in comparison to other preferred stocks of the same quality; and (2) preferred stocks that the sub‑adviser believes offer the potential for capital appreciation due to the business prospects of the issuers. The Fund may also purchase preferred stocks in private transactions that qualify under Rule 144A of the 1933 Act. Preferred stocks that have a cumulative feature do not have to be paying current dividends in order to be purchased.
Common stocks are generally selected based on one of three value-based criteria: (1) stocks selling substantially below their book values; (2) stocks judged by the sub‑adviser to be selling at low valuations to their present earnings levels; and (3) stocks judged by the sub‑adviser to have above average growth prospects and to be selling at small premiums to their book values or at modest valuations based on their present earnings levels. In addition, the fund will only purchase common stocks that pay cash dividends. If a common stock stops paying dividends after its purchase by the fund, the fund would not be required to sell the stock. The sub‑adviser may purchase ETFs designed to track equity and fixed income securities indices to manage the fund’s cash holdings. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on a securities exchange.
The method of stock selection used by the fund may result in the fund selecting stocks that are currently out of favor with most other investors. The fund may invest in the securities of lesser-known companies. In addition, the fund invests only in common stocks listed on national securities exchanges or quoted on the over‑the‑counter market.
Read More

BERIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BERIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -8.1% 18.8% 69.30%
1 Yr 1.0% -10.0% 54.2% 57.34%
3 Yr 0.2%* -6.7% 9.7% 16.55%
5 Yr -1.3%* -6.4% 6.1% 47.19%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% 75.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BERIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -35.0% 33.6% 19.68%
2021 2.3% -5.9% 7.0% 25.53%
2020 0.4% -3.6% 12.1% 83.17%
2019 1.6% -2.5% 5.1% 92.17%
2018 -1.3% -4.8% -0.6% 11.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BERIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -11.0% 18.8% 68.17%
1 Yr 1.0% -10.0% 54.2% 55.98%
3 Yr 0.2%* -6.7% 9.7% 16.63%
5 Yr -1.2%* -6.4% 7.5% 59.23%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% 71.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BERIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -35.0% 33.6% 19.68%
2021 2.3% -5.9% 14.7% 25.76%
2020 0.4% -3.6% 12.1% 83.17%
2019 1.6% -2.5% 5.1% 92.42%
2018 -0.9% -4.8% -0.4% 32.90%

NAV & Total Return History

BERIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BERIX Category Low Category High BERIX % Rank
Net Assets 452 M 130 K 62.8 B 57.43%
Number of Holdings 227 3 25236 33.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.1 M 125 K 11 B 82.23%
Weighting of Top 10 16.80% 6.3% 100.0% 88.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 3.18%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.375% 2.63%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2% 2.23%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 2.09%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 0.88% 1.54%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 3.75% 1.50%
  7. Pennymac Corporation 5.5% 1.42%
  8. Engy Transfer L P FRN 7.12% 1.42%
  9. Kohls Corporation 9.5% 1.38%
  10. Pennymac Corporation 5.5% 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BERIX % Rank
Bonds 		67.09% 11.31% 89.41% 9.77%
Stocks 		21.07% 3.48% 51.81% 92.05%
Cash 		6.62% -35.68% 69.40% 35.08%
Preferred Stocks 		2.78% 0.00% 21.95% 5.01%
Convertible Bonds 		1.42% 0.00% 71.77% 32.80%
Other 		1.02% -2.79% 21.77% 20.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BERIX % Rank
Basic Materials 		23.92% 0.00% 32.82% 1.83%
Financial Services 		12.19% 0.00% 83.50% 88.07%
Healthcare 		11.33% 0.00% 24.25% 82.34%
Technology 		10.42% 0.22% 27.92% 83.94%
Industrials 		10.22% 0.14% 17.90% 50.69%
Communication Services 		7.71% 0.00% 11.11% 27.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.96% 0.00% 14.20% 69.72%
Energy 		5.34% 0.00% 62.93% 44.27%
Real Estate 		4.48% 0.00% 43.16% 56.88%
Utilities 		3.81% 0.00% 48.33% 40.83%
Consumer Defense 		3.61% 0.00% 51.19% 96.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BERIX % Rank
US 		16.39% 3.48% 51.08% 87.70%
Non US 		4.68% 0.00% 25.18% 80.64%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BERIX % Rank
Corporate 		36.52% 0.00% 96.66% 37.13%
Securitized 		34.67% 0.00% 52.08% 6.83%
Government 		20.31% 0.00% 94.29% 74.72%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.50% 0.15% 71.66% 63.10%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 60.82%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 77.22%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BERIX % Rank
US 		64.54% 9.98% 83.14% 3.64%
Non US 		2.55% 0.00% 30.21% 91.12%

BERIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BERIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 13.45% 50.23%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.25% 70.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 29.31%

Sales Fees

BERIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BERIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 80.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BERIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 2.00% 380.00% 71.81%

BERIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BERIX Category Low Category High BERIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.36% 0.00% 6.08% 21.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BERIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BERIX Category Low Category High BERIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.41% -1.22% 6.83% 25.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BERIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BERIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

T. Harkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Harkins is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 2007. He is a member of the investment team responsible for managing the firm’s small and mid cap value strategies. Previously, Mr. Harkins was a Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management. He joined CSAM as an equity analyst in 2002 after graduating from The Wharton School where he earned an MBA with Concentrations in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute. Before entering Wharton and transitioning to the investment management industry, Mr. Harkins was an investment banking analyst and a member of the Private Equity Group at Morgan Keegan & Company where he helped privately-owned companies raise capital and evaluate strategic alternatives. He joined Morgan Keegan in 1997 after earning a BA in Economics at Duke University. Mr. Harkins was awarded a U.S. Army ROTC Scholarship at Duke, and he completed four years of military training while pursuing his bachelor’s degree. After graduating, he served as an adjutant general officer in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1997 to 2005.

Andrew Toburen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Andrew S. Toburen, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing all of the high yield fixed income assets at Chartwell. From 1994 to 1997, Mr. Toburen was part of a team managing over $3 billion in high yield corporate bond assets at Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management, Inc. Mr. Toburen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Yale University and an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Toburen is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Thomas Coughlin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Coughlin is a Senior Analyst & Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 2007. Prior to joining Chartwell, Tom was employed at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC where he held multiple analyst positions. His most recent position was an Investment Analyst where he carried out the due diligence on their recommended list and maintained both the recommended mutual fund and money manager lists. Mr. Coughlin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History from Swarthmore College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician designations. Mr. Coughlin is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Jeffrey Bilsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Bilsky is a Senior Analyst & Portfolio Manager for the equity investment team and has been with Chartwell since 2013. Prior to joining Chartwell, Mr. Bilsky was employed at Cruiser Capital, a long-short hedge fund, where he served as a Portfolio Analyst. From 2008 to 2011, he was a Vice President in Institutional Sales and Trading at Hudson Securities. Prior to Hudson Securities, he spent two years at Banc of America Securities as an Analyst in Institutional Sales and Trading. Mr. Bilsky earned a Bachelor’s degree in Diplomatic History from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

David Dalrymple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

David C. Dalrymple, CFA, has been with Chartwell since its inception in 1997. He has served as Chartwell’s Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager since 1997. During the past nineteen years, Mr. Dalrymple has been the lead portfolio manager of the firm’s Small Cap Value strategy serving institutional, high net worth, and mutual fund sub-advisory clients. Mr. Dalrymple is part of a dedicated investment team of four investment professionals. From 1991 to 1997, Mr. Dalrymple served as Portfolio Manager at Delaware Investment Advisers, managing a small cap value mutual fund, the Value Fund, and assisting in managing mutual funds and institutional assets in small and mid-cap styles. Prior to joining Delaware Investment Advisers, Mr. Dalrymple was an assistant portfolio manager at Lord Abbett & Co. managing mid-cap value and small-cap growth products. Mr. Dalrymple holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Clarkson University and an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

John Hopkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

John M. Hopkins, CFA, has over 29 years of investment experience. Mr. Hopkins is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst and has been with Chartwell since 2007. From May of 2004 to 2007, Mr. Hopkins worked for Collateral Processing Group, LLC where he was a Founder and Managing Principal. From 1999 to 2003 he worked for Sunrock Capital Corporation where he was Chief Financial Officer. From 1997 to 1999, he worked for Chase Securities, Inc. where he was a Senior High Yield Analyst. Mr. Hopkins holds a Bachelor’s degree in both Finance and Economics, and a Minor in Spanish, from Pennsylvania State University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Hopkins is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Christine Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Christine F. Williams is a Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since its inception in 1997. She is responsible for overseeing all of the high grade fixed income assets at Chartwell. From 1990 to 1997, Ms. Williams was an Assistant Vice President in Fixed Income at Meridian Investment Company where she was part of the fixed income team managing close to $2 billion in assets. In addition to her tax exempt responsibilities, she managed the Pennsylvania Municipal Mutual Fund and the General Market Personal Trust Municipal Fund. She began her career at Merrill Lynch. Ms. Williams holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Delaware and a Master’s Degree in Finance from St. Joseph’s University. Ms. Williams is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

