YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
7.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$42.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BERCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|62.73%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|47.24%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|43.55%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|35.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|93.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|BERCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|41.76%
|2021
|12.5%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|23.53%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|85.29%
|2019
|4.8%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|59.55%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|31.03%
|Period
|BERCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|59.58%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|41.88%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|43.13%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|41.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|91.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|BERCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|41.76%
|2021
|12.5%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|23.53%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|85.29%
|2019
|4.8%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|59.55%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|55.46%
|BERCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BERCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.8 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|93.98%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|9
|2354
|93.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|91.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.47%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|9.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BERCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.29%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|81.63%
|Cash
|3.71%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|18.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|68.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|68.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|67.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|67.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BERCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.25%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|58.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.84%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|39.90%
|Basic Materials
|11.69%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|3.67%
|Real Estate
|11.48%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|14.44%
|Utilities
|9.71%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|12.86%
|Technology
|9.55%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|52.76%
|Healthcare
|8.49%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|52.76%
|Energy
|7.58%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|45.67%
|Consumer Defense
|6.37%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|40.94%
|Industrials
|6.04%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|93.96%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|96.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BERCX % Rank
|US
|96.29%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|32.55%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|96.06%
|BERCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|27.88%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|76.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|20.00%
|BERCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BERCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BERCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|6.65%
|BERCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BERCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.01%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|38.64%
|BERCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BERCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BERCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.68%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|56.20%
|BERCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2017
4.87
4.9%
David C. Dalrymple, CFA, has been with Chartwell since its inception in 1997. He has served as Chartwell’s Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager since 1997. During the past nineteen years, Mr. Dalrymple has been the lead portfolio manager of the firm’s Small Cap Value strategy serving institutional, high net worth, and mutual fund sub-advisory clients. Mr. Dalrymple is part of a dedicated investment team of four investment professionals. From 1991 to 1997, Mr. Dalrymple served as Portfolio Manager at Delaware Investment Advisers, managing a small cap value mutual fund, the Value Fund, and assisting in managing mutual funds and institutional assets in small and mid-cap styles. Prior to joining Delaware Investment Advisers, Mr. Dalrymple was an assistant portfolio manager at Lord Abbett & Co. managing mid-cap value and small-cap growth products. Mr. Dalrymple holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Clarkson University and an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Harkins is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 2007. He is a member of the investment team responsible for managing the firm’s small and mid cap value strategies. Previously, Mr. Harkins was a Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management. He joined CSAM as an equity analyst in 2002 after graduating from The Wharton School where he earned an MBA with Concentrations in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute. Before entering Wharton and transitioning to the investment management industry, Mr. Harkins was an investment banking analyst and a member of the Private Equity Group at Morgan Keegan & Company where he helped privately-owned companies raise capital and evaluate strategic alternatives. He joined Morgan Keegan in 1997 after earning a BA in Economics at Duke University. Mr. Harkins was awarded a U.S. Army ROTC Scholarship at Duke, and he completed four years of military training while pursuing his bachelor’s degree. After graduating, he served as an adjutant general officer in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1997 to 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
