The fund generally invests in companies that its sub‑adviser believes to be undervalued. The sub‑adviser’s investment approach seeks to identify companies with favorable valuations, margin improvement, product innovations and visionary management teams. The fund’s sub‑adviser employs a blend of value disciplines that the sub‑adviser believes will result in consistent performance.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities of issuers based outside of the U.S.

The sub‑adviser may purchase exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track U.S. mid‑cap indices to manage the fund’s cash holdings and gain exposure to the types of securities in which the fund primarily invests. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on a securities exchange.

The fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are companies that own, and typically operate, income-producing real estate or real estate-related assets.

When managing the fund’s portfolio, the sub‑adviser uses two basic guidelines: (1) the investment in any single issuer (at the time of purchase) will comprise less than 5% of the total value of the assets in the portfolio; and (2) the investment in any one sector (at the time of purchase) will not exceed the greater of: (i) 150% of the benchmark sector weight, or (ii) 5% of the total value of the assets in the portfolio. Under normal market conditions, the sub‑adviser intends to follow these investment guidelines.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in common stocks of mid‑capitalization U.S. companies. The fund’s sub‑adviser considers mid‑capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization within the range of the Russell Midcap Value Index during the most recent 12‑month period (which was approximately $434.8 million and $71.7 billion as of December 31, 2021). The Russell Midcap Value Index is reconstituted annually. Because Mid‑capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies of which the Mid Cap Value Fund invests may vary with market conditions. The fund may continue to hold securities of companies whose market capitalization was within such range at the time of purchase but whose current market capitalization may be outside of that range.