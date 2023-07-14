Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$9.84
$5.63 M
0.66%
$0.07
-
YTD Return
8.4%
1 yr return
11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.63 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BEOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|74.46%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|32.69%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|6.17%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|14.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BEOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|BEOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|BEOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.63 M
|717 K
|102 B
|94.76%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|10
|6734
|94.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.14 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|94.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.63%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|29.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEOIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.69%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|11.28%
|Cash
|0.31%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|85.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|30.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|25.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|14.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|26.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEOIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.04%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|17.46%
|Consumer Defense
|16.14%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|4.01%
|Real Estate
|12.72%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|0.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.15%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|76.71%
|Technology
|9.61%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|94.83%
|Healthcare
|7.64%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|16.56%
|Utilities
|6.84%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|2.72%
|Communication Services
|5.50%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|81.50%
|Basic Materials
|3.03%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|85.38%
|Industrials
|2.33%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|91.20%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|87.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEOIX % Rank
|Non US
|94.25%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|65.47%
|US
|5.44%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|10.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BEOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.66%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|63.43%
|BEOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BEOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|N/A
|BEOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Wrighton joined Barrow Hanley in 2005. Prior to Barrow Hanley, he worked as an associate at Deutsche Bank Securities and as an intern analyst for both UTIMCO and New York based Perry Capital Management. He also served from 1996-2000 as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Wrighton began his investment career at Barrow Hanley as a research analyst covering the Industrials, Energy, and Technology sectors. In 2006, Mr. Wrighton joined an internal group at Barrow Hanley to lead the firm’s expansion into Non-U.S., Global and Emerging Market investment products. He currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets and Non-U.S. Value strategies. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Wrighton holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Mr. Feygenson joined BHMS in 2017 from VanEck Global, where he was a senior analyst, covering emerging market equities. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Feygenson served as a portfolio manager/senior analyst at Mirae Asset Global Investments, one of South Korea’s largest asset managers. His career also includes a research position on the emerging markets team at Wellington Management Company. Mr. Feygenson earned a BS in Economics, magna cum laude, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MSc in Finance and Economics from the London School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Ms. Zhang joined BHMS in 2013 from Matthews Asia, where she was responsible for the analysis and recommendation of Asian stocks across numerous economic sectors. Ms. Zhang’s 21-year investment career includes analyst roles at Q Investments, ARC Communication, and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Her tenure at Q Investments included a two-year residency in China, where she gained valuable firsthand experience overseeing operating companies located in emerging market economies. Ms. Zhang received her BBA in Finance, cum laude, as well as her MBA, from Baylor University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
