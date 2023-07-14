Home
BEOIX (Mutual Fund)

BEOIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.63 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BEOIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Barrow Hanley Concentrated Emerging Markets ESG Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Perpetual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    572258
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randolph Wrighton

Fund Description

BEOIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -11.0% 30.2% 74.46%
1 Yr 11.3% -12.7% 29.2% 32.69%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% 6.17%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 14.95%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -30.3% 30.2% 71.70%
1 Yr 11.3% -48.9% 29.2% 29.32%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% 5.73%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 14.27%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BEOIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BEOIX Category Low Category High BEOIX % Rank
Net Assets 5.63 M 717 K 102 B 94.76%
Number of Holdings 43 10 6734 94.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.14 M 340 K 19.3 B 94.99%
Weighting of Top 10 38.63% 2.8% 71.7% 29.72%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BEOIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.69% 0.90% 110.97% 11.28%
Cash 		0.31% -23.67% 20.19% 85.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 30.81%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 25.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 14.93%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 26.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEOIX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.04% 0.00% 48.86% 17.46%
Consumer Defense 		16.14% 0.00% 28.13% 4.01%
Real Estate 		12.72% 0.00% 17.15% 0.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.15% 0.00% 48.94% 76.71%
Technology 		9.61% 0.00% 47.50% 94.83%
Healthcare 		7.64% 0.00% 93.26% 16.56%
Utilities 		6.84% 0.00% 39.12% 2.72%
Communication Services 		5.50% 0.00% 39.29% 81.50%
Basic Materials 		3.03% 0.00% 30.03% 85.38%
Industrials 		2.33% 0.00% 43.53% 91.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 87.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEOIX % Rank
Non US 		94.25% -4.71% 112.57% 65.47%
US 		5.44% -1.60% 104.72% 10.91%

BEOIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BEOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 41.06% 58.34%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 2.00% 58.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BEOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BEOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.40% 2.00% 90.48%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BEOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% N/A

BEOIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BEOIX Category Low Category High BEOIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.66% 0.00% 12.61% 63.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BEOIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BEOIX Category Low Category High BEOIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.98% 17.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BEOIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BEOIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randolph Wrighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Mr. Wrighton joined Barrow Hanley in 2005. Prior to Barrow Hanley, he worked as an associate at Deutsche Bank Securities and as an intern analyst for both UTIMCO and New York based Perry Capital Management. He also served from 1996-2000 as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Wrighton began his investment career at Barrow Hanley as a research analyst covering the Industrials, Energy, and Technology sectors. In 2006, Mr. Wrighton joined an internal group at Barrow Hanley to lead the firm’s expansion into Non-U.S., Global and Emerging Market investment products. He currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets and Non-U.S. Value strategies. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Wrighton holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

David Feygenson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Mr. Feygenson joined BHMS in 2017 from VanEck Global, where he was a senior analyst, covering emerging market equities. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Feygenson served as a portfolio manager/senior analyst at Mirae Asset Global Investments, one of South Korea’s largest asset managers. His career also includes a research position on the emerging markets team at Wellington Management Company. Mr. Feygenson earned a BS in Economics, magna cum laude, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MSc in Finance and Economics from the London School of Economics.

Sherry Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Ms. Zhang joined BHMS in 2013 from Matthews Asia, where she was responsible for the analysis and recommendation of Asian stocks across numerous economic sectors. Ms. Zhang’s 21-year investment career includes analyst roles at Q Investments, ARC Communication, and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Her tenure at Q Investments included a two-year residency in China, where she gained valuable firsthand experience overseeing operating companies located in emerging market economies. Ms. Zhang received her BBA in Finance, cum laude, as well as her MBA, from Baylor University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

