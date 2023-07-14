Mr. Wrighton joined Barrow Hanley in 2005. Prior to Barrow Hanley, he worked as an associate at Deutsche Bank Securities and as an intern analyst for both UTIMCO and New York based Perry Capital Management. He also served from 1996-2000 as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Wrighton began his investment career at Barrow Hanley as a research analyst covering the Industrials, Energy, and Technology sectors. In 2006, Mr. Wrighton joined an internal group at Barrow Hanley to lead the firm’s expansion into Non-U.S., Global and Emerging Market investment products. He currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets and Non-U.S. Value strategies. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Wrighton holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University.