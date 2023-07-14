Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
9.3%
1 yr return
12.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.02 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.9%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of companies based in emerging market countries and instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This policy may be changed upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Emerging market countries are countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the MSCI Frontier Markets Index and to the extent not represented in those indexes, Singapore and Hong Kong. A company is based in an emerging market country if: (i) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business in an emerging market country; (ii) the company’s securities are traded principally in an emerging market country; (iii) at least 50% of the company’s revenues or profits are generated in an emerging markets country; or (iv) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located in an emerging markets country. The Fund invests principally in common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs, of companies of any market capitalization.
The Fund may invest in the securities of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”), including A Shares of such companies that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”) pursues a value-oriented strategy and strives to construct a portfolio of securities, selected on a bottom-up basis, that trade at levels below the MSCI Emerging Markets Index across certain metrics, such as price/earnings (on normalized earnings), price to book, enterprise value to free cash flow and enterprise value to sales ratios, while simultaneously providing dividend yield above the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Barrow Hanley’s Emerging Markets Value team employs a two-stage process - incorporating both quantitative and qualitative elements - to manage their investment research effort. Initially, the team uses a valuation based, quantitative screen to narrow down a broad universe of approximately 5,500 emerging markets stocks to a universe of approximately 100-150 stocks (the “guidance list”) that appear to Barrow Hanley to have attractive valuations and also exhibit stable to improving operating fundamentals, strong operating cash flow, and a responsible balance sheet. This guidance list serves as the beginning of Barrow Hanley’s research team’s qualitative assessment. The research team further refines the guidance list using sector-specific criteria (including, capital ratios for financials, price-to-net asset value metrics for energy, and other metrics), ultimately focusing on ideas that Barrow Hanley believes are compelling opportunities. In the fundamental stage of the investment process, the responsible analyst(s) conducts stock-specific research on each company of interest., including interviews with company management.
|Period
|BEMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|61.17%
|1 Yr
|12.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|28.35%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BEMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|BEMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEMYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.02 M
|717 K
|102 B
|99.23%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|10
|6734
|67.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|501 K
|340 K
|19.3 B
|99.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.91%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|78.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEMYX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.64%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|11.54%
|Cash
|0.36%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|85.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|30.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|25.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|14.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|26.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEMYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.98%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|10.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.96%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|52.65%
|Energy
|9.81%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|5.30%
|Technology
|9.61%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|94.70%
|Consumer Defense
|9.35%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|17.21%
|Real Estate
|9.21%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|1.81%
|Communication Services
|6.71%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|74.90%
|Utilities
|6.69%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|2.85%
|Healthcare
|4.73%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|36.48%
|Industrials
|3.89%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|79.17%
|Basic Materials
|1.08%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|94.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEMYX % Rank
|Non US
|96.08%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|47.75%
|US
|3.56%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|16.82%
|BEMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|41.06%
|49.58%
|Management Fee
|0.87%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|47.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|BEMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BEMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|88.89%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BEMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|N/A
|BEMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEMYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.47%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|63.30%
|BEMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BEMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEMYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|N/A
|BEMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2021
0.42
0.4%
Ms. Zhang joined BHMS in 2013 from Matthews Asia, where she was responsible for the analysis and recommendation of Asian stocks across numerous economic sectors. Ms. Zhang’s 21-year investment career includes analyst roles at Q Investments, ARC Communication, and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Her tenure at Q Investments included a two-year residency in China, where she gained valuable firsthand experience overseeing operating companies located in emerging market economies. Ms. Zhang received her BBA in Finance, cum laude, as well as her MBA, from Baylor University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2021
0.42
0.4%
Mr. Wrighton joined Barrow Hanley in 2005. Prior to Barrow Hanley, he worked as an associate at Deutsche Bank Securities and as an intern analyst for both UTIMCO and New York based Perry Capital Management. He also served from 1996-2000 as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Wrighton began his investment career at Barrow Hanley as a research analyst covering the Industrials, Energy, and Technology sectors. In 2006, Mr. Wrighton joined an internal group at Barrow Hanley to lead the firm’s expansion into Non-U.S., Global and Emerging Market investment products. He currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets and Non-U.S. Value strategies. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Wrighton holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2021
0.42
0.4%
Mr. Feygenson joined BHMS in 2017 from VanEck Global, where he was a senior analyst, covering emerging market equities. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Feygenson served as a portfolio manager/senior analyst at Mirae Asset Global Investments, one of South Korea’s largest asset managers. His career also includes a research position on the emerging markets team at Wellington Management Company. Mr. Feygenson earned a BS in Economics, magna cum laude, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MSc in Finance and Economics from the London School of Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
