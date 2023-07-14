Home
Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets Value Fund

mutual fund
BEMYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.2 +0.06 +0.59%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (BEMYX) Primary Inst (BEMVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

12.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.02 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BEMYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Perpetual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    10005
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sherry Zhang

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of companies based in emerging market countries and instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This policy may be changed upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Emerging market countries are countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the MSCI Frontier Markets Index and to the extent not represented in those indexes, Singapore and Hong Kong. A company is based in an emerging market country if: (i) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business in an emerging market country; (ii) the company’s securities are traded principally in an emerging market country; (iii) at least 50% of the company’s revenues or profits are generated in an emerging markets country; or (iv) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located in an emerging markets country. The Fund invests principally in common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs, of companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund may invest in the securities of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”), including A Shares of such companies that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”) pursues a value-oriented strategy and strives to construct a portfolio of securities, selected on a bottom-up basis, that trade at levels below the MSCI Emerging Markets Index across certain metrics, such as price/earnings (on normalized earnings), price to book, enterprise value to free cash flow and enterprise value to sales ratios, while simultaneously providing dividend yield above the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Barrow Hanley’s Emerging Markets Value team employs a two-stage process - incorporating both quantitative and qualitative elements - to manage their investment research effort. Initially, the team uses a valuation based, quantitative screen to narrow down a broad universe of approximately 5,500 emerging markets stocks to a universe of approximately 100-150 stocks (the “guidance list”) that appear to Barrow Hanley to have attractive valuations and also exhibit stable to improving operating fundamentals, strong operating cash flow, and a responsible balance sheet. This guidance list serves as the beginning of Barrow Hanley’s research team’s qualitative assessment. The research team further refines the guidance list using sector-specific criteria (including, capital ratios for financials, price-to-net asset value metrics for energy, and other metrics), ultimately focusing on ideas that Barrow Hanley believes are compelling opportunities. In the fundamental stage of the investment process, the responsible analyst(s) conducts stock-specific research on each company of interest., including interviews with company management.

Read More

BEMYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -11.0% 30.2% 61.17%
1 Yr 12.0% -12.7% 29.2% 28.35%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -30.3% 30.2% 58.90%
1 Yr 12.0% -48.9% 29.2% 25.22%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEMYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BEMYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BEMYX Category Low Category High BEMYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.02 M 717 K 102 B 99.23%
Number of Holdings 74 10 6734 67.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 501 K 340 K 19.3 B 99.49%
Weighting of Top 10 24.91% 2.8% 71.7% 78.42%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BEMYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 0.90% 110.97% 11.54%
Cash 		0.36% -23.67% 20.19% 85.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 30.68%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 25.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 14.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 26.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEMYX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.98% 0.00% 48.86% 10.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.96% 0.00% 48.94% 52.65%
Energy 		9.81% 0.00% 24.80% 5.30%
Technology 		9.61% 0.00% 47.50% 94.70%
Consumer Defense 		9.35% 0.00% 28.13% 17.21%
Real Estate 		9.21% 0.00% 17.15% 1.81%
Communication Services 		6.71% 0.00% 39.29% 74.90%
Utilities 		6.69% 0.00% 39.12% 2.85%
Healthcare 		4.73% 0.00% 93.26% 36.48%
Industrials 		3.89% 0.00% 43.53% 79.17%
Basic Materials 		1.08% 0.00% 30.03% 94.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEMYX % Rank
Non US 		96.08% -4.71% 112.57% 47.75%
US 		3.56% -1.60% 104.72% 16.82%

BEMYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BEMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 41.06% 49.58%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.00% 2.00% 47.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BEMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BEMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.40% 2.00% 88.89%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BEMYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% N/A

BEMYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BEMYX Category Low Category High BEMYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.47% 0.00% 12.61% 63.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BEMYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BEMYX Category Low Category High BEMYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.98% 17.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BEMYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BEMYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sherry Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2021

0.42

0.4%

Ms. Zhang joined BHMS in 2013 from Matthews Asia, where she was responsible for the analysis and recommendation of Asian stocks across numerous economic sectors. Ms. Zhang’s 21-year investment career includes analyst roles at Q Investments, ARC Communication, and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Her tenure at Q Investments included a two-year residency in China, where she gained valuable firsthand experience overseeing operating companies located in emerging market economies. Ms. Zhang received her BBA in Finance, cum laude, as well as her MBA, from Baylor University.

Randolph Wrighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2021

0.42

0.4%

Mr. Wrighton joined Barrow Hanley in 2005. Prior to Barrow Hanley, he worked as an associate at Deutsche Bank Securities and as an intern analyst for both UTIMCO and New York based Perry Capital Management. He also served from 1996-2000 as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Wrighton began his investment career at Barrow Hanley as a research analyst covering the Industrials, Energy, and Technology sectors. In 2006, Mr. Wrighton joined an internal group at Barrow Hanley to lead the firm’s expansion into Non-U.S., Global and Emerging Market investment products. He currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets and Non-U.S. Value strategies. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Wrighton holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

David Feygenson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2021

0.42

0.4%

Mr. Feygenson joined BHMS in 2017 from VanEck Global, where he was a senior analyst, covering emerging market equities. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Feygenson served as a portfolio manager/senior analyst at Mirae Asset Global Investments, one of South Korea’s largest asset managers. His career also includes a research position on the emerging markets team at Wellington Management Company. Mr. Feygenson earned a BS in Economics, magna cum laude, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MSc in Finance and Economics from the London School of Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

