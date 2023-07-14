Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of companies based in emerging market countries and instruments with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This policy may be changed upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Emerging market countries are countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the MSCI Frontier Markets Index and to the extent not represented in those indexes, Singapore and Hong Kong. A company is based in an emerging market country if: (i) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business in an emerging market country; (ii) the company’s securities are traded principally in an emerging market country; (iii) at least 50% of the company’s revenues or profits are generated in an emerging markets country; or (iv) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located in an emerging markets country. The Fund invests principally in common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs, of companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund may invest in the securities of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”), including A Shares of such companies that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”) pursues a value-oriented strategy and strives to construct a portfolio of securities, selected on a bottom-up basis, that trade at levels below the MSCI Emerging Markets Index across certain metrics, such as price/earnings (on normalized earnings), price to book, enterprise value to free cash flow and enterprise value to sales ratios, while simultaneously providing dividend yield above the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Barrow Hanley’s Emerging Markets Value team employs a two-stage process - incorporating both quantitative and qualitative elements - to manage their investment research effort. Initially, the team uses a valuation based, quantitative screen to narrow down a broad universe of approximately 5,500 emerging markets stocks to a universe of approximately 100-150 stocks (the “guidance list”) that appear to Barrow Hanley to have attractive valuations and also exhibit stable to improving operating fundamentals, strong operating cash flow, and a responsible balance sheet. This guidance list serves as the beginning of Barrow Hanley’s research team’s qualitative assessment. The research team further refines the guidance list using sector-specific criteria (including, capital ratios for financials, price-to-net asset value metrics for energy, and other metrics), ultimately focusing on ideas that Barrow Hanley believes are compelling opportunities. In the fundamental stage of the investment process, the responsible analyst(s) conducts stock-specific research on each company of interest., including interviews with company management.