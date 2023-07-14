Home
Brandes Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
BEMIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.25 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (BEMIX) Primary A (BEMAX) C (BEMCX) Retirement (BEMRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

26.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$903 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.97%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BEMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brandes Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brandes
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Garrett

Fund Description

The Emerging Markets Value Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies located or active mainly in emerging markets (including frontier markets). The Fund typically invests in companies that have market capitalizations (market value of publicly traded equity securities) greater than $3 billion at the time of purchase. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) measured at the time of purchase in equity securities of companies located or active mainly in emerging markets. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The Fund will generally limit its investments in any one issuer to no more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets, measured at the time of purchase, but may, from time to time, invest more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets in one or more issuers. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in any market sector, such as the financial sector or information technology sector.Emerging markets include some or all of the countries located in each of the following regions: Asia, Europe, Central and South America, Africa and the Middle East. The Advisor considers an emerging market country to be any country which is in the MSCI EM Index and the MSCI Frontier Markets Index or that, in the opinion of the Advisor, is generally considered to be an emerging market country by the international financial community. With respect to Fund investments in any particular country, the Fund may invest up to the greater of either (a) 20% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase or (b) 150% of the weighting of such country as represented in the MSCI EM Index, measured at the time of purchase. As a result, the Fund may have significant exposure to any particular country.The Emerging Markets Value Fund may invest from time to time in cash or short-term cash equivalent securities either as part of its overall investment strategy or for temporary defensive purposes in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. The amount of such holdings will vary and will depend on the Advisor’s assessment of the quantity and quality of investment opportunities that exist at any given time, and may at times be relatively high.Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., the investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses the principles of value investing to analyze and select equity securities for the Emerging Markets Value Fund’s investment portfolio. When buying equity securities, the Advisor assesses the estimated “intrinsic” value of a company based on data such as a company’s earnings, cash flow generation, and/or asset value of the underlying business. By choosing securities that are selling at a discount to the Advisor’s estimates of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor seeks to establish an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The Advisor may sell a security when its price reaches the Advisor’s estimate of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor believes that other investments are more attractive, or for other reasons.
Read More

BEMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -11.0% 30.2% 2.68%
1 Yr 26.3% -12.7% 29.2% 0.64%
3 Yr 5.1%* -16.8% 12.9% 10.97%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 57.34%
10 Yr -0.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 74.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -50.1% 7.2% 15.01%
2021 -0.3% -18.2% 13.6% 27.59%
2020 -2.6% -7.2% 79.7% 99.12%
2019 3.7% -4.4% 9.2% 70.82%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 35.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -30.3% 30.2% 2.43%
1 Yr 26.3% -48.9% 29.2% 0.64%
3 Yr 5.1%* -16.1% 12.9% 11.08%
5 Yr -1.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 56.57%
10 Yr 0.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 61.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -50.1% 7.2% 15.01%
2021 -0.3% -18.2% 13.6% 27.59%
2020 -2.6% -7.2% 79.7% 99.12%
2019 3.7% -4.4% 9.2% 71.12%
2018 -3.3% -7.2% 7.0% 27.87%

NAV & Total Return History

BEMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BEMIX Category Low Category High BEMIX % Rank
Net Assets 903 M 717 K 102 B 38.87%
Number of Holdings 65 10 6734 76.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 346 M 340 K 19.3 B 36.84%
Weighting of Top 10 32.24% 2.8% 71.7% 54.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 5.35%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BEMIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.06% 0.90% 110.97% 64.36%
Other 		2.37% -1.48% 9.95% 1.93%
Cash 		1.57% -23.67% 20.19% 61.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 30.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 14.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 26.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEMIX % Rank
Technology 		20.42% 0.00% 47.50% 63.78%
Financial Services 		18.16% 0.00% 48.86% 73.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.15% 0.00% 48.94% 17.21%
Consumer Defense 		10.84% 0.00% 28.13% 11.13%
Communication Services 		9.98% 0.00% 39.29% 35.32%
Industrials 		7.59% 0.00% 43.53% 29.50%
Real Estate 		5.72% 0.00% 17.15% 6.86%
Basic Materials 		4.56% 0.00% 30.03% 74.26%
Energy 		2.84% 0.00% 24.80% 67.53%
Healthcare 		2.04% 0.00% 93.26% 77.36%
Utilities 		0.70% 0.00% 39.12% 62.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEMIX % Rank
Non US 		93.91% -4.71% 112.57% 66.11%
US 		2.15% -1.60% 104.72% 26.96%

BEMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BEMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.03% 41.06% 66.49%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 2.00% 63.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.85% 7.35%

Sales Fees

BEMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BEMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BEMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.97% 0.00% 190.00% 31.32%

BEMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BEMIX Category Low Category High BEMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.43% 0.00% 12.61% 45.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BEMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BEMIX Category Low Category High BEMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.24% -1.98% 17.62% 12.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BEMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

BEMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Garrett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Christopher Garrett, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a member of the Emerging Markets Investment Committee, develops and services relationships with institutional consultants and clients, and is a Non-Executive Director of Brandes Asia. Previously served as CEO and Institutional PM for Brandes Asia. Prior to Brandes, he was a PM/Analyst with DuPont Capital Mgmt and Corporate Loan Officer with two large banks. Earned his BS in finance from ASU and his MBA from Columbia Business School. Investment experience began in 1990, and joined Brandes in 2000.

Gerardo Zamorano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Gerardo Zamorano, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, has analyst and team leader responsibilities on the Telecommunications Research Team, and a member of the Emerging Markets and All-Cap Investment Committees. Previously served as the Assistant Investment Officer in the Latin America Department with the International Finance Corporation (part of World Bank). Earned his BSE (magna cum laude) from Wharton (Pennsylvania) and MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern). Investment experience began in 1995, and he joined Brandes in 1999. He is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

Louis Lau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Director, Investments Group Louis Lau is a Senior Analyst on the Financial Institutions Team. He is also a member of the Emerging Markets Investment Committee and a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to joining Brandes, he was an Analyst in investment banking and equity capital markets with Goldman Sachs. Mr. Lau earned his BBA in finance (with merit) from the National University of Singapore and his MBA in finance and accounting (with honors) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His experience began in 1998, and joined Brandes in 2004.

Mauricio Abadia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Director, Investments Group Mauricio Abadia, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Utilities Research Team. He is also a member of the Emerging Markets Investment Committee and the Brandes Institute Advisory Board. Prior to joining Brandes, he worked as a Senior Consultant at Deloitte. Mr. Abadia earned MBA with honors from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and BS in systems engineering with distinction from the University of Virginia, and is fluent in Spanish. His experience began in 2006, and joined Brandes in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

