Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
18.2%
1 yr return
26.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$903 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.2%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.97%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BEMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|2.55%
|1 Yr
|26.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|0.51%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|11.11%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|58.42%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|75.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|BEMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.2%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|2.30%
|1 Yr
|26.3%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|0.51%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|11.22%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|57.21%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|59.62%
* Annualized
|BEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|903 M
|717 K
|102 B
|39.13%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|10
|6734
|76.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|346 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|37.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.24%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|55.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.06%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|64.62%
|Other
|2.37%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|2.18%
|Cash
|1.57%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|61.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|69.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|62.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|66.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEMAX % Rank
|Technology
|20.42%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|64.42%
|Financial Services
|18.16%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|73.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.15%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|17.46%
|Consumer Defense
|10.84%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|11.38%
|Communication Services
|9.98%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|35.58%
|Industrials
|7.59%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|29.75%
|Real Estate
|5.72%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|7.12%
|Basic Materials
|4.56%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|74.90%
|Energy
|2.84%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|67.79%
|Healthcare
|2.04%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|78.14%
|Utilities
|0.70%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|62.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEMAX % Rank
|Non US
|93.91%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|66.37%
|US
|2.15%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|27.21%
|BEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|48.94%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|65.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.04%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|9.39%
|BEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|19.19%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.97%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|31.64%
|BEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.90%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|46.93%
|BEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.02%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|15.85%
|BEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2011
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Christopher Garrett, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a member of the Emerging Markets Investment Committee, develops and services relationships with institutional consultants and clients, and is a Non-Executive Director of Brandes Asia. Previously served as CEO and Institutional PM for Brandes Asia. Prior to Brandes, he was a PM/Analyst with DuPont Capital Mgmt and Corporate Loan Officer with two large banks. Earned his BS in finance from ASU and his MBA from Columbia Business School. Investment experience began in 1990, and joined Brandes in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Gerardo Zamorano, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, has analyst and team leader responsibilities on the Telecommunications Research Team, and a member of the Emerging Markets and All-Cap Investment Committees. Previously served as the Assistant Investment Officer in the Latin America Department with the International Finance Corporation (part of World Bank). Earned his BSE (magna cum laude) from Wharton (Pennsylvania) and MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern). Investment experience began in 1995, and he joined Brandes in 1999. He is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Director, Investments Group Louis Lau is a Senior Analyst on the Financial Institutions Team. He is also a member of the Emerging Markets Investment Committee and a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to joining Brandes, he was an Analyst in investment banking and equity capital markets with Goldman Sachs. Mr. Lau earned his BBA in finance (with merit) from the National University of Singapore and his MBA in finance and accounting (with honors) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His experience began in 1998, and joined Brandes in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Director, Investments Group Mauricio Abadia, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Utilities Research Team. He is also a member of the Emerging Markets Investment Committee and the Brandes Institute Advisory Board. Prior to joining Brandes, he worked as a Senior Consultant at Deloitte. Mr. Abadia earned MBA with honors from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and BS in systems engineering with distinction from the University of Virginia, and is fluent in Spanish. His experience began in 2006, and joined Brandes in 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
