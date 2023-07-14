Home
Trending ETFs

BEHKX (Mutual Fund)

BEHKX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Sustainable Emerging Markets Bond Fund

BEHKX | Fund

$7.25

$19.5 M

5.05%

$0.37

1.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$19.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BEHKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Sustainable Emerging Markets Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Jul 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michel Aubenas

Fund Description

BEHKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEHKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -6.1% 13.6% 46.53%
1 Yr 5.2% -7.5% 19.8% 71.30%
3 Yr -7.4%* -17.0% 2.0% 77.67%
5 Yr N/A* -18.7% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEHKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -58.7% 15.1% 82.76%
2021 -3.4% -12.8% 25.4% 41.35%
2020 0.5% -6.9% 3.9% 43.89%
2019 2.1% -19.2% 4.3% 44.63%
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEHKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -19.8% 11.3% 44.11%
1 Yr 5.2% -21.4% 19.8% 66.47%
3 Yr -7.4%* -17.0% 5.1% 77.60%
5 Yr N/A* -18.7% 4.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEHKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -58.7% 15.1% 82.76%
2021 -3.4% -12.8% 25.4% 41.35%
2020 0.5% -6.9% 3.9% 43.89%
2019 2.1% -19.2% 4.3% 49.66%
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BEHKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BEHKX Category Low Category High BEHKX % Rank
Net Assets 19.5 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 88.82%
Number of Holdings 133 4 2121 82.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.14 M -134 M 1.25 B 88.62%
Weighting of Top 10 24.92% 2.2% 95.0% 40.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 9.55%
  2. Oman (Sultanate Of) 5.625% 2.02%
  3. Indonesia (Republic of) 4.35% 2.02%
  4. Petroleos Mexicanos 6.84% 2.01%
  5. Panama (Republic of) 3.16% 1.97%
  6. South Africa (Republic of) 4.3% 1.95%
  7. Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of) 2.75% 1.89%
  8. Qatar (State of) 3.75% 1.87%
  9. Uruguay (Republic of) 4.375% 1.86%
  10. Chile (Republic of) 2.55% 1.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BEHKX % Rank
Bonds 		92.15% -0.02% 116.66% 46.46%
Cash 		7.85% -16.66% 101.67% 45.54%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 32.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 9.85%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 13.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 62.15%

BEHKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BEHKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.67% 0.17% 43.25% 24.21%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.10% 18.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.02% 0.65% 40.87%

Sales Fees

BEHKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BEHKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BEHKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 0.00% 218.00% 46.50%

BEHKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BEHKX Category Low Category High BEHKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.05% 0.00% 27.78% 54.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BEHKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BEHKX Category Low Category High BEHKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.54% -2.28% 9.04% 28.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BEHKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BEHKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michel Aubenas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2017

4.85

4.9%

Michel Aubenas, CFA, is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016, Head of EM Hard Currency Sovereign Debt and Director from 2012 to 2015 and portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Debt team within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He has responsibilities for managing sovereign debt strategies and local rates. Prior to joining BlackRock in June 2012, Mr Aubenas was a portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Debt team at Fischer Francis Trees and Watts (FFTW, part of the BNP-Paribas group) for two years, where he was managing sovereign debt strategies and shared regional coverage of Eastern Europe and frontier markets. At FFTW, Michel had responsibility for supervising the team's innovative investment process which he helped enhance. Prior to that, Mr Aubenas worked as an EM portfolio manager at Caisse de Depots in Canada, Fortis Investments in London, and Axa Investment Managers in France. He has cross-assets investment experience in external debt (sovereign and quasi-sovereign), local rates and currencies. Michel studied at Dauphine University in Paris, where he earned a Masters in Banking and Finance in 1999, and an MSc in Economics and a BSc in Applied Mathematics in 1998.

Kirill Veretinskii

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2021

0.68

0.7%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2022; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2013 to 2021.

Pablo Goldberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2021

0.68

0.7%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014; Managing Director and Global Head of Emerging Markets Research of HSBC from 2010 to 2014.

Amer Bisat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2022

0.38

0.4%

Amer Bisat, PhD., Managing Director, is an Emerging Markets portfolio manager within BlackRock’s Americas Fixed Income Group. In this capacity, he works closely with the various portfolio managers in the group formulating and implementing investable emerging markets themes in local markets, FX, and sovereign and corporate credit spaces. Mr. Bisat’s service with the firm dates back to 2013. Prior to BlackRock, he was a partner in two macro hedge funds (Traxis and Rubicon), and held portfolio management responsibilities at UBS and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Between 1991 and 1998, he was a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund where he helped negotiate high profile programs with Russia, Ukraine, and Egypt. Mr. Bisat has taught graduate level economics courses at Columbia University. He co-authored a book on globalization and academic and policy papers on growth and financial sector development issues. He is a trustee of a number of Middle Eastern cultural and art institutions and a member of the Council of Foreign Relations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.33 6.11

