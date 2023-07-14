Michel Aubenas, CFA, is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016, Head of EM Hard Currency Sovereign Debt and Director from 2012 to 2015 and portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Debt team within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He has responsibilities for managing sovereign debt strategies and local rates. Prior to joining BlackRock in June 2012, Mr Aubenas was a portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Debt team at Fischer Francis Trees and Watts (FFTW, part of the BNP-Paribas group) for two years, where he was managing sovereign debt strategies and shared regional coverage of Eastern Europe and frontier markets. At FFTW, Michel had responsibility for supervising the team's innovative investment process which he helped enhance. Prior to that, Mr Aubenas worked as an EM portfolio manager at Caisse de Depots in Canada, Fortis Investments in London, and Axa Investment Managers in France. He has cross-assets investment experience in external debt (sovereign and quasi-sovereign), local rates and currencies. Michel studied at Dauphine University in Paris, where he earned a Masters in Banking and Finance in 1999, and an MSc in Economics and a BSc in Applied Mathematics in 1998.