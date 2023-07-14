Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
3.4%
1 yr return
5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$19.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.9%
Expense Ratio 1.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BEHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|46.83%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|71.60%
|3 Yr
|-7.4%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|77.99%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BEHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.9%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|83.07%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|41.67%
|2020
|0.5%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|44.22%
|2019
|2.1%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|44.97%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|BEHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.5 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|89.12%
|Number of Holdings
|133
|4
|2121
|82.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.14 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|88.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.92%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|40.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEHIX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.15%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|46.77%
|Cash
|7.85%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|45.85%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|32.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|13.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|62.46%
|BEHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.63%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|25.47%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|18.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.02%
|0.65%
|41.74%
|BEHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BEHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BEHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|46.85%
|BEHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.96%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|56.50%
|BEHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BEHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.49%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|31.88%
|BEHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2017
4.85
4.9%
Michel Aubenas, CFA, is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016, Head of EM Hard Currency Sovereign Debt and Director from 2012 to 2015 and portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Debt team within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He has responsibilities for managing sovereign debt strategies and local rates. Prior to joining BlackRock in June 2012, Mr Aubenas was a portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Debt team at Fischer Francis Trees and Watts (FFTW, part of the BNP-Paribas group) for two years, where he was managing sovereign debt strategies and shared regional coverage of Eastern Europe and frontier markets. At FFTW, Michel had responsibility for supervising the team's innovative investment process which he helped enhance. Prior to that, Mr Aubenas worked as an EM portfolio manager at Caisse de Depots in Canada, Fortis Investments in London, and Axa Investment Managers in France. He has cross-assets investment experience in external debt (sovereign and quasi-sovereign), local rates and currencies. Michel studied at Dauphine University in Paris, where he earned a Masters in Banking and Finance in 1999, and an MSc in Economics and a BSc in Applied Mathematics in 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2021
0.68
0.7%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2022; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2013 to 2021.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2021
0.68
0.7%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014; Managing Director and Global Head of Emerging Markets Research of HSBC from 2010 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Amer Bisat, PhD., Managing Director, is an Emerging Markets portfolio manager within BlackRock’s Americas Fixed Income Group. In this capacity, he works closely with the various portfolio managers in the group formulating and implementing investable emerging markets themes in local markets, FX, and sovereign and corporate credit spaces. Mr. Bisat’s service with the firm dates back to 2013. Prior to BlackRock, he was a partner in two macro hedge funds (Traxis and Rubicon), and held portfolio management responsibilities at UBS and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Between 1991 and 1998, he was a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund where he helped negotiate high profile programs with Russia, Ukraine, and Egypt. Mr. Bisat has taught graduate level economics courses at Columbia University. He co-authored a book on globalization and academic and policy papers on growth and financial sector development issues. He is a trustee of a number of Middle Eastern cultural and art institutions and a member of the Council of Foreign Relations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
