Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$2.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BEGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Bergman

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in dividend-paying equity securities, in particular common stocks of companies with a history of increasing dividends. The Fund may also invest in U.S. traded common stocks of foreign companies, including American Depositary Receipts. As part of its investment strategy, the Fund may invest in convertible securities that offer above average current yield with participation in underlying equity performance. Because yield is a consideration in selecting securities, the Fund may purchase stocks of companies that are out of favor in the financial community and, therefore, are selling below what the portfolio manager believes to be their long-term investment value. The portfolio manager also considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any capitalization range.

The portfolio manager may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund when the factors that induced the portfolio manager to buy the stock have changed, the portfolio manager anticipates a negative change in the company’s dividend policy, or to reduce the Fund’s position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio.

In addition, the Fund may engage in writing covered call options on securities to generate income from premiums received in connection with the option. A call option gives the buyer the right to buy, and obligates the option seller to sell a security at a specified price. Generally, a written call option is covered if a fund owns the security or instrument underlying the call or has an absolute right to acquire that security or instrument without additional cash consideration. When the Fund writes a covered call option on a security, the Fund limits its opportunity to profit from an increase in the market price of the security above the exercise price of the option. The Fund will not write a covered call option if, as a result, the aggregate fair value of all portfolio securities covering call options exceeds 50% of the fair value of its net assets.

BEGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -13.6% 215.2% 68.74%
1 Yr 0.8% -58.6% 197.5% 72.72%
3 Yr 10.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 22.81%
5 Yr 4.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 15.71%
10 Yr 3.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 33.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -65.1% 22.3% 37.81%
2021 11.4% -25.3% 25.5% 15.28%
2020 2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 10.51%
2019 4.2% -9.2% 10.4% 58.72%
2018 -2.0% -9.4% 3.1% 12.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -13.6% 215.2% 65.56%
1 Yr 0.8% -58.6% 197.5% 72.44%
3 Yr 10.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 22.89%
5 Yr 6.5%* -15.1% 32.0% 11.78%
10 Yr 7.7%* -4.7% 19.9% 13.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -65.1% 22.3% 37.81%
2021 11.4% -25.3% 25.5% 15.36%
2020 2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 10.51%
2019 4.2% -9.2% 10.4% 59.36%
2018 -0.2% -8.9% 3.3% 0.66%

NAV & Total Return History

BEGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BEGIX Category Low Category High BEGIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.3 B 1 M 151 B 31.20%
Number of Holdings 37 2 1727 90.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 878 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 26.05%
Weighting of Top 10 38.16% 5.0% 99.2% 15.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Anthem Inc 4.46%
  2. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 4.13%
  3. Analog Devices Inc 3.97%
  4. Starbucks Corp 3.90%
  5. Chubb Ltd 3.83%
  6. Merck & Co Inc 3.81%
  7. AbbVie Inc 3.80%
  8. Verizon Communications Inc 3.73%
  9. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 3.70%
  10. Microsoft Corp 3.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BEGIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.20% 28.02% 125.26% 51.03%
Cash 		1.79% -88.20% 71.98% 44.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 19.77%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 12.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 13.74%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 15.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEGIX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.08% 0.00% 30.08% 3.66%
Technology 		25.04% 0.00% 54.02% 2.33%
Financial Services 		16.81% 0.00% 58.05% 74.23%
Industrials 		12.14% 0.00% 42.76% 41.81%
Consumer Defense 		8.12% 0.00% 34.10% 54.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.44% 0.00% 22.74% 29.43%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 90.54% 46.22%
Basic Materials 		1.83% 0.00% 21.69% 80.88%
Energy 		0.61% 0.00% 54.00% 96.43%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 91.02%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 97.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEGIX % Rank
US 		93.74% 24.51% 121.23% 47.89%
Non US 		4.46% 0.00% 41.42% 49.05%

BEGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BEGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.04% 45.41% 62.10%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 44.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.54%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.01% 0.50% 59.44%

Sales Fees

BEGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BEGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BEGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 488.00% 7.80%

BEGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BEGIX Category Low Category High BEGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.67% 0.00% 41.90% 46.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BEGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BEGIX Category Low Category High BEGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.40% -1.51% 4.28% 46.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BEGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BEGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Bergman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Adam B. Bergman, CFA, is an Executive Director and an equity analyst for Sterling Capital. He joined the CHOICE Asset Management team of Scott & Stringfellow in 2007 and Sterling Capital as part of a business realignment in January 2013. He has investment experience since 1996. Prior to joining the team, he directed the investor relations efforts at Advance Auto Parts and Dollar Tree Stores. Prior to working in investor relations, he served as a sell-side research analyst at Scott & Stringfellow. Mr. Bergman is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce where he received his B.S. in Commerce. He is a CFA charterholder.

Charles (Chip) Wittmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Charles J. Wittmann, CFA is a portfolio manager for the Sterling Capital Equity Income Fund. Mr. Wittmann was recognized early in his career by Institutional Investor for his stock picking as a senior analyst with Wells Fargo Securities. Prior to joining Sterling in 2014, he was a founding partner of Shockoe Capital, LLC and a portfolio manager and analyst with Thompson Siegel & Walmsley. Mr. Wittmann is a graduate of Davidson College and received his MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a past president of CFA Society Virginia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

