Trending ETFs

BEEHX (Mutual Fund)

BEEHX (Mutual Fund)

The BeeHive Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.46 +0.06 +0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (BEEHX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

16.8%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$146 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BEEHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The BeeHive Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BeeHive
  • Inception Date
    Sep 02, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Breece

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of domestic companies with large and mid-sized market capitalizations. The Advisor defines (1) companies with large market capitalizations as those companies with market capitalizations of more than $80 billion and (2) companies with mid-sized market capitalizations as those companies with market capitalizations of at least $9 billion but not more than $80 billion. Equity securities include common and preferred stock, warrants, convertible securities and sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also

invest in foreign securities and equity securities of domestic companies with small market capitalizations (defined by the Advisor as those companies with market capitalizations of less than $9 billion). In addition, the Fund may invest in domestic fixed-income securities, including high-yield securities (or “junk bonds”).

The Advisor seeks to generate superior long-term capital appreciation through a focused portfolio of companies that the Advisor believes to have dynamic businesses with leading and defensible market positions. The management philosophy of the Advisor emphasizes specific security selection rather than asset allocation. The Advisor looks for investments that it believes to offer favorable asymmetric expected-return profiles over the coming three-year period and to possess catalysts to unlock value.

The Advisor conducts proprietary fundamental research to develop an understanding of a business and its position within its industry. In this process, the Advisor analyzes company filings and communicates with company management and industry analysts. The Advisor creates financial models that consider multiple scenarios, including a reasonable worst-case scenario. Fund holdings are continuously monitored to seek to ensure that the initial rationale for investment remains. If it is determined that the initial reason for investment is no longer valid, the Advisor may sell the holding. A Fund holding may also be sold if the valuation exceeds a target, if valuation appears inconsistent with industry comparables or if other investments with higher expected returns become available.

Read More

BEEHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.8% -14.3% 36.7% 47.25%
1 Yr 13.7% -34.8% 38.6% 38.75%
3 Yr 7.1%* -27.6% 93.5% 40.49%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 25.37%
10 Yr 4.9%* -18.7% 37.4% 35.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -56.3% 28.9% 47.94%
2021 6.9% -20.5% 152.6% 61.84%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 39.25%
2019 6.7% -8.3% 8.9% 13.76%
2018 -3.0% -13.5% 12.6% 51.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.8% -20.5% 36.7% 42.45%
1 Yr 13.7% -34.8% 40.3% 31.32%
3 Yr 7.1%* -27.6% 93.5% 40.10%
5 Yr 6.7%* -29.7% 97.2% 27.23%
10 Yr 7.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 46.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -56.3% 28.9% 48.02%
2021 6.9% -20.5% 152.6% 62.31%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 39.17%
2019 6.7% -8.3% 8.9% 13.76%
2018 -2.3% -10.9% 12.6% 61.93%

NAV & Total Return History

BEEHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BEEHX Category Low Category High BEEHX % Rank
Net Assets 146 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 81.80%
Number of Holdings 32 2 4154 93.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.6 M 288 K 270 B 73.96%
Weighting of Top 10 50.73% 1.8% 106.2% 7.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.34%
  2. First American Treasury Obligs Z 5.65%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.26%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 5.11%
  5. Apple Inc 5.03%
  6. Ball Corp 4.92%
  7. Chubb Ltd 4.85%
  8. Oracle Corp 4.74%
  9. Crown Holdings Inc 3.99%
  10. Nestle SA ADR 3.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BEEHX % Rank
Stocks 		94.35% 0.00% 130.24% 94.04%
Cash 		5.65% -102.29% 100.00% 5.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 75.62%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 75.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 74.47%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 74.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEEHX % Rank
Technology 		30.56% 0.00% 48.94% 4.29%
Financial Services 		17.58% 0.00% 55.59% 16.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.38% 0.00% 30.33% 8.88%
Communication Services 		12.67% 0.00% 27.94% 6.36%
Consumer Defense 		10.71% 0.00% 47.71% 11.87%
Healthcare 		8.77% 0.00% 60.70% 93.57%
Industrials 		3.34% 0.00% 29.90% 98.55%
Real Estate 		3.00% 0.00% 31.91% 38.28%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 96.48%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 95.79%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 98.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEEHX % Rank
US 		83.10% 0.00% 127.77% 89.51%
Non US 		11.25% 0.00% 32.38% 9.06%

BEEHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BEEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 49.27% 38.73%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 89.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 15.84%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BEEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BEEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BEEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 496.00% 29.72%

BEEHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BEEHX Category Low Category High BEEHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.11% 0.00% 23.92% 89.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BEEHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BEEHX Category Low Category High BEEHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -54.00% 6.06% 81.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BEEHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BEEHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Breece

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

James E. Breece, CFA, is a principal of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. Since joining the Advisor in 2007, Mr. Breece has served as a Portfolio Manager and an Equity Analyst. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Breece was associated with Abacus & Associates Inc.

Paul Pfeiffer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Paul F. Pfeiffer is a principal of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. Since joining the Spears Abacus Advisors LLC in 2009, Mr. Pfeiffer has served as a Portfolio Manager and an Equity Analyst. Prior to joining the Spears Abacus Advisors LLC, Mr. Pfeiffer served as lead manager of MB Investment Partners' Growth Equity Strategy since 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

