Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.8%
1 yr return
13.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
Net Assets
$146 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.7%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of domestic companies with large and mid-sized market capitalizations. The Advisor defines (1) companies with large market capitalizations as those companies with market capitalizations of more than $80 billion and (2) companies with mid-sized market capitalizations as those companies with market capitalizations of at least $9 billion but not more than $80 billion. Equity securities include common and preferred stock, warrants, convertible securities and sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also
invest in foreign securities and equity securities of domestic companies with small market capitalizations (defined by the Advisor as those companies with market capitalizations of less than $9 billion). In addition, the Fund may invest in domestic fixed-income securities, including high-yield securities (or “junk bonds”).
The Advisor seeks to generate superior long-term capital appreciation through a focused portfolio of companies that the Advisor believes to have dynamic businesses with leading and defensible market positions. The management philosophy of the Advisor emphasizes specific security selection rather than asset allocation. The Advisor looks for investments that it believes to offer favorable asymmetric expected-return profiles over the coming three-year period and to possess catalysts to unlock value.
The Advisor conducts proprietary fundamental research to develop an understanding of a business and its position within its industry. In this process, the Advisor analyzes company filings and communicates with company management and industry analysts. The Advisor creates financial models that consider multiple scenarios, including a reasonable worst-case scenario. Fund holdings are continuously monitored to seek to ensure that the initial rationale for investment remains. If it is determined that the initial reason for investment is no longer valid, the Advisor may sell the holding. A Fund holding may also be sold if the valuation exceeds a target, if valuation appears inconsistent with industry comparables or if other investments with higher expected returns become available.
|Period
|BEEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|47.25%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|38.75%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|40.49%
|5 Yr
|6.0%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|25.37%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|35.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|BEEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|47.94%
|2021
|6.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|61.84%
|2020
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|39.25%
|2019
|6.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|13.76%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|51.20%
|Period
|BEEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|42.45%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|31.32%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|40.10%
|5 Yr
|6.7%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|27.23%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|46.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|BEEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|48.02%
|2021
|6.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|62.31%
|2020
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|39.17%
|2019
|6.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|13.76%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|61.93%
|BEEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEEHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|146 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|81.80%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|4154
|93.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|82.6 M
|288 K
|270 B
|73.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.73%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|7.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEEHX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.35%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|94.04%
|Cash
|5.65%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|5.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|75.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|75.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|74.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|74.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEEHX % Rank
|Technology
|30.56%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|4.29%
|Financial Services
|17.58%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|16.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.38%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|8.88%
|Communication Services
|12.67%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|6.36%
|Consumer Defense
|10.71%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|11.87%
|Healthcare
|8.77%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|93.57%
|Industrials
|3.34%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|98.55%
|Real Estate
|3.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|38.28%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|96.48%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|95.79%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|98.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEEHX % Rank
|US
|83.10%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|89.51%
|Non US
|11.25%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|9.06%
|BEEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|38.73%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|89.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.84%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|BEEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BEEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BEEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|29.72%
|BEEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEEHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.11%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|89.24%
|BEEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BEEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEEHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.08%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|81.34%
|BEEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.603
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
James E. Breece, CFA, is a principal of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. Since joining the Advisor in 2007, Mr. Breece has served as a Portfolio Manager and an Equity Analyst. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Breece was associated with Abacus & Associates Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Paul F. Pfeiffer is a principal of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. Since joining the Spears Abacus Advisors LLC in 2009, Mr. Pfeiffer has served as a Portfolio Manager and an Equity Analyst. Prior to joining the Spears Abacus Advisors LLC, Mr. Pfeiffer served as lead manager of MB Investment Partners' Growth Equity Strategy since 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...