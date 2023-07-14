Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of domestic companies with large and mid-sized market capitalizations. The Advisor defines (1) companies with large market capitalizations as those companies with market capitalizations of more than $80 billion and (2) companies with mid-sized market capitalizations as those companies with market capitalizations of at least $9 billion but not more than $80 billion. Equity securities include common and preferred stock, warrants, convertible securities and sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also

invest in foreign securities and equity securities of domestic companies with small market capitalizations (defined by the Advisor as those companies with market capitalizations of less than $9 billion). In addition, the Fund may invest in domestic fixed-income securities, including high-yield securities (or “junk bonds”).

The Advisor seeks to generate superior long-term capital appreciation through a focused portfolio of companies that the Advisor believes to have dynamic businesses with leading and defensible market positions. The management philosophy of the Advisor emphasizes specific security selection rather than asset allocation. The Advisor looks for investments that it believes to offer favorable asymmetric expected-return profiles over the coming three-year period and to possess catalysts to unlock value.

The Advisor conducts proprietary fundamental research to develop an understanding of a business and its position within its industry. In this process, the Advisor analyzes company filings and communicates with company management and industry analysts. The Advisor creates financial models that consider multiple scenarios, including a reasonable worst-case scenario. Fund holdings are continuously monitored to seek to ensure that the initial rationale for investment remains. If it is determined that the initial reason for investment is no longer valid, the Advisor may sell the holding. A Fund holding may also be sold if the valuation exceeds a target, if valuation appears inconsistent with industry comparables or if other investments with higher expected returns become available.