Amer Bisat, PhD., Managing Director, is an Emerging Markets portfolio manager within BlackRock’s Americas Fixed Income Group. In this capacity, he works closely with the various portfolio managers in the group formulating and implementing investable emerging markets themes in local markets, FX, and sovereign and corporate credit spaces. Mr. Bisat’s service with the firm dates back to 2013. Prior to BlackRock, he was a partner in two macro hedge funds (Traxis and Rubicon), and held portfolio management responsibilities at UBS and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Between 1991 and 1998, he was a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund where he helped negotiate high profile programs with Russia, Ukraine, and Egypt. Mr. Bisat has taught graduate level economics courses at Columbia University. He co-authored a book on globalization and academic and policy papers on growth and financial sector development issues. He is a trustee of a number of Middle Eastern cultural and art institutions and a member of the Council of Foreign Relations.