Trending ETFs

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fd

mutual fund
BEARX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.82 +0.01 +0.15%
primary theme
Inverse Equity
share class
A (BEARX) Primary C (PBRCX) Inst (PBRIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fd

BEARX | Fund

$6.82

$294 M

0.00%

$0.00

3.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

-15.6%

1 yr return

-15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-13.4%

Net Assets

$294 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 148.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BEARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fd
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    P. Ryan Bend

Fund Description

BEARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.6% -84.7% 722.5% 51.52%
1 Yr -15.8% -91.9% 585.8% 37.88%
3 Yr -14.3%* -87.9% 118.7% 44.70%
5 Yr -13.4%* -76.4% 46.2% 45.74%
10 Yr -13.8%* -69.4% 8.2% 44.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 17.8% -91.3% 117.2% 42.42%
2021 -12.7% -65.2% 39.6% 37.12%
2020 -8.3% -65.7% 102.0% 28.79%
2019 -5.6% -36.6% 30.0% 11.72%
2018 -1.2% -11.7% 8.4% 85.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BEARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.6% -84.7% 722.5% 71.21%
1 Yr -15.8% -91.9% 585.8% 61.36%
3 Yr -14.3%* -87.9% 118.7% 40.00%
5 Yr -13.4%* -73.9% 46.2% 43.20%
10 Yr -13.8%* -68.6% 8.2% 35.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BEARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 17.8% -91.3% 117.2% 42.42%
2021 -12.7% -65.2% 39.6% 37.12%
2020 -8.3% -65.7% 102.0% 28.79%
2019 -5.6% -36.6% 30.0% 11.72%
2018 -1.2% -11.7% 8.4% 85.48%

NAV & Total Return History

BEARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BEARX Category Low Category High BEARX % Rank
Net Assets 294 M 304 K 4.68 B 10.61%
Number of Holdings 129 3 602 6.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 481 K -7.43 B 447 M 60.61%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 7.7% 133.3% 2.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on S&P 500 PR Dec20 67.33%
  2. Future on S&P 500 PR Dec20 67.33%
  3. Future on S&P 500 PR Dec20 67.33%
  4. Future on S&P 500 PR Dec20 67.33%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Dec20 67.33%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Dec20 67.33%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Dec20 67.33%
  8. Future on S&P 500 PR Dec20 67.33%
  9. Future on S&P 500 PR Dec20 67.33%
  10. Future on S&P 500 PR Dec20 67.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BEARX % Rank
Cash 		138.13% 0.00% 361.39% 34.85%
Bonds 		114.58% -95.77% 114.58% 1.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 50.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.47% 55.30%
Other 		-0.02% -89.70% 100.00% 67.42%
Stocks 		-152.70% -300.04% 101.15% 78.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEARX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		54.70% 0.93% 100.00% 95.31%
Government 		45.30% 0.00% 99.07% 5.47%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.16% 53.91%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 15.54% 55.47%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.61% 55.47%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 53.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BEARX % Rank
US 		114.58% -95.77% 114.58% 1.52%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 55.30%

BEARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BEARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.13% 0.59% 9.91% 24.03%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.35% 1.50% 96.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.32%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.45% 12.50%

Sales Fees

BEARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.75% 5.75% 16.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BEARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BEARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 148.00% 0.00% 459.00% 85.71%

BEARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BEARX Category Low Category High BEARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 75.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BEARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BEARX Category Low Category High BEARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.68% -7.24% 3.75% 79.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BEARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BEARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

P. Ryan Bend

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2008

13.48

13.5%

Ryan Bend is Vice President of Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania. From June 2004 to December 2008, Mr. Bend served as Research Coordinator and Equity Analyst with David Tice & Associates, Inc. He was a Finance Manager with Rogers Communications, Inc. from July 2000 to July 2002. Mr. Bend has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and holds a B.A. in Finance and Economics from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, Canada and an M.B.A. from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Chad Hudson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2009

13.04

13.0%

Hudson has been the Portfolio Manager with Federated since May 2009. He is a Vice President of Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania. From September 1994 to December 2008, he was employed with David Tice & Associates, Inc. where he served at various times as an analyst, trader and assistant portfolio manager.Mr. Hudson has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and holds a B.S. in economics from Texas A&M University.

Dana Meissner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Dana L. Meissner, CFA, FRM and CAIA, Senior Portfolio Manager, has been the Fund’s portfolio manager since April 2020. Mr. Meissner is jointly responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. He has been with the Adviser or an affiliate since 2000; has worked in investment management since 2000; and has managed investment portfolios since 2009. Education: M.S.I.A., Carnegie Mellon University; M.S. and B.S., University of Toledo.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 23.76 8.98 14.22

