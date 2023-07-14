Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
-15.6%
1 yr return
-15.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-13.4%
Net Assets
$294 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 3.13%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 148.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,500
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BEARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-15.6%
|-84.7%
|722.5%
|51.52%
|1 Yr
|-15.8%
|-91.9%
|585.8%
|37.88%
|3 Yr
|-14.3%*
|-87.9%
|118.7%
|44.70%
|5 Yr
|-13.4%*
|-76.4%
|46.2%
|45.74%
|10 Yr
|-13.8%*
|-69.4%
|8.2%
|44.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|BEARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-15.6%
|-84.7%
|722.5%
|71.21%
|1 Yr
|-15.8%
|-91.9%
|585.8%
|61.36%
|3 Yr
|-14.3%*
|-87.9%
|118.7%
|40.00%
|5 Yr
|-13.4%*
|-73.9%
|46.2%
|43.20%
|10 Yr
|-13.8%*
|-68.6%
|8.2%
|35.40%
* Annualized
|BEARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|294 M
|304 K
|4.68 B
|10.61%
|Number of Holdings
|129
|3
|602
|6.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|481 K
|-7.43 B
|447 M
|60.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|7.7%
|133.3%
|2.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEARX % Rank
|Cash
|138.13%
|0.00%
|361.39%
|34.85%
|Bonds
|114.58%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|1.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.47%
|55.30%
|Other
|-0.02%
|-89.70%
|100.00%
|67.42%
|Stocks
|-152.70%
|-300.04%
|101.15%
|78.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEARX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|54.70%
|0.93%
|100.00%
|95.31%
|Government
|45.30%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|5.47%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.16%
|53.91%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.54%
|55.47%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.61%
|55.47%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|53.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BEARX % Rank
|US
|114.58%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|1.52%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|55.30%
|BEARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.13%
|0.59%
|9.91%
|24.03%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.35%
|1.50%
|96.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.32%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.45%
|12.50%
|BEARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.75%
|5.75%
|16.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BEARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BEARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|148.00%
|0.00%
|459.00%
|85.71%
|BEARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|75.76%
|BEARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BEARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BEARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.68%
|-7.24%
|3.75%
|79.66%
|BEARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2008
13.48
13.5%
Ryan Bend is Vice President of Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania. From June 2004 to December 2008, Mr. Bend served as Research Coordinator and Equity Analyst with David Tice & Associates, Inc. He was a Finance Manager with Rogers Communications, Inc. from July 2000 to July 2002. Mr. Bend has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and holds a B.A. in Finance and Economics from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, Canada and an M.B.A. from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2009
13.04
13.0%
Hudson has been the Portfolio Manager with Federated since May 2009. He is a Vice President of Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania. From September 1994 to December 2008, he was employed with David Tice & Associates, Inc. where he served at various times as an analyst, trader and assistant portfolio manager.Mr. Hudson has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and holds a B.S. in economics from Texas A&M University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Dana L. Meissner, CFA, FRM and CAIA, Senior Portfolio Manager, has been the Fund’s portfolio manager since April 2020. Mr. Meissner is jointly responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. He has been with the Adviser or an affiliate since 2000; has worked in investment management since 2000; and has managed investment portfolios since 2009. Education: M.S.I.A., Carnegie Mellon University; M.S. and B.S., University of Toledo.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|23.76
|8.98
|14.22
