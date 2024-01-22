Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BMO Conservative Allocation Fund

mutual fund
BDVIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative Allocation
share class
Inst (BDVYX) Retirement (BDVRX) Retirement (BDVSX) Inst (BDVIX)
BDVIX (Mutual Fund)

BMO Conservative Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative Allocation
share class
Inst (BDVYX) Retirement (BDVRX) Retirement (BDVSX) Inst (BDVIX)
BDVIX (Mutual Fund)

BMO Conservative Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative Allocation
share class
Inst (BDVYX) Retirement (BDVRX) Retirement (BDVSX) Inst (BDVIX)

Name

As of 01/22/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

BMO Conservative Allocation Fund

BDVIX | Fund

$10.23

$13.8 M

4.63%

$0.26

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

91.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 01/22/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

BMO Conservative Allocation Fund

BDVIX | Fund

$10.23

$13.8 M

4.63%

$0.26

0.66%

BDVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BMO Conservative Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BMO Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Adams

Fund Description

The Adviser constructs an overall portfolio for the Fund consistent with its investment objective by investing substantially, but without limitation, in other BMO Funds from a variety of asset classes and supplementing those with unaffiliated funds as considered desirable.
The Adviser intends to accomplish the Fund’s investment objective with the predominant use of the BMO Funds because of the greater familiarity with 1) the capabilities of those investment teams, 2) the consistency of the underlying investment strategy with the Fund’s overall investment objective, 3) how those BMO Funds will react to a wide range of market conditions, and 4) how those strategies will interact with the unaffiliated funds selected or under consideration by the Adviser.
Despite the predominant use of BMO Funds for reasons mentioned above, the Adviser has the sole discretion to select unaffiliated funds, including exchange-traded funds, in any
asset class as an underlying fund at any time even if a BMO Fund exists in a similar asset class. The Adviser considers numerous factors when selecting the unaffiliated underlying funds, but focuses on how those unaffiliated funds can supplement the BMO Funds already selected for the portfolio to accomplish the Fund’s investment objective.
The predominant use of underlying BMO Funds creates conflicts of interest because the Adviser receives fees for managing the underlying BMO Funds. The Adviser receives more revenue when more assets are invested in the underlying BMO Funds. The Fund’s investment in other BMO Funds presents additional collateral benefits to the Adviser, such as increasing the Adviser’s assets under management and seeding an underlying fund or increasing its assets and the resulting economies of scale.
The overall allocation, or asset mix, of the underlying funds is at the discretion of the Adviser and is periodically rebalanced or modified. The Fund normally targets an allocation of approximately 80% of its total assets in funds that invest principally in fixed income securities and 20% of its total assets in funds that invest principally in equity securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund allocates its assets among the underlying funds based on asset allocation target ranges of 70-90% of its total assets in funds that invest principally in fixed income securities and 10-30% of its total assets in funds that invest principally in equity securities.
Equity securities in which the underlying funds may invest may be of any market capitalization and include common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts, rights and warrants, and exchange-traded funds. Fixed income securities in which the underlying funds may invest include corporate bonds and government securities, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and convertible securities (fixed income securities convertible into shares of common or preferred stock). The Fund also may invest in funds with exposure to debt securities that are below investment grade, also known as high yield securities (junk bonds), and in funds that invest in cash, cash equivalents, and other short-term fixed income instruments, including money market funds.
The Fund is one of the BMO Target Risk Funds. The target investment allocation for each of the Target Risk Funds, based on each Fund’s total assets, is set forth below.
BMO Fund Equity FixedIncome Alternatives MoneyMarketFunds
Conservative Allocation 10% - 30% 60% - 80% 0% - 15% 0% - 10%
Moderate Allocation 30% - 50% 40% - 60% 0% - 15% 0% - 10%
BMO Fund Equity FixedIncome Alternatives MoneyMarketFunds
Balanced Allocation 50% - 70% 25% - 45% 0% - 15% 0% - 10%
Growth Allocation 70% - 90% 5% - 25% 0% - 15% 0% - 10%
Aggressive Allocation 90% - 100% 0% 0% - 10% 0% - 10%
The Adviser will continuously monitor the Fund and may make modifications to either the investment approach or the underlying fund allocations that the Adviser believes could benefit shareholders. The Adviser will also monitor the underlying funds on an ongoing basis and may increase or decrease the Fund’s investment in one or several underlying funds. The underlying fund selections are made based on several considerations, including the underlying fund’s investment team expertise, style or asset class exposures, portfolio characteristics, risk profile, and investment process. The Adviser also integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment process.
The underlying funds invest their assets directly in equity securities, fixed income securities, derivatives and other alternative investments, cash, and cash equivalents (including money market funds) in accordance with their own investment objectives and policies.
Although the Fund intends to invest primarily in a combination of underlying funds, the Fund may invest directly in equity and fixed income securities, money market securities, and certain derivative instruments including currency and index-related futures and forwards for both hedging and investment purposes.
For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets directly in cash, money market funds, and other money market instruments, repurchase agreements, and other short-term obligations. When the Fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective.
Read More

BDVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.9% 7.8% 98.42%
1 Yr N/A -8.5% 33.9% 48.94%
3 Yr N/A* 2.6% 13.5% 45.25%
5 Yr N/A* -0.9% 9.7% 46.29%
10 Yr N/A* 2.6% 7.7% 40.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -9.5% 14.6% 95.14%
2022 N/A -6.7% 11.1% 58.52%
2021 N/A 3.0% 11.8% 88.44%
2020 N/A -18.4% -1.2% 98.21%
2019 N/A -9.1% 14.3% 98.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.9% 7.8% 98.42%
1 Yr N/A -12.3% 33.9% 44.74%
3 Yr N/A* 1.5% 13.5% 38.12%
5 Yr N/A* -1.3% 9.7% 40.11%
10 Yr N/A* 2.6% 7.7% 71.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -9.5% 14.6% 95.14%
2022 N/A -6.7% 11.1% 58.52%
2021 N/A 3.0% 12.1% 88.44%
2020 N/A -18.4% 0.4% 98.21%
2019 N/A -3.3% 17.4% 31.88%

NAV & Total Return History

BDVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BDVIX Category Low Category High BDVIX % Rank
Net Assets 13.8 M 487 K 7.02 B 90.05%
Number of Holdings 30 3 6522 43.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 37 M 3.56 K 6.03 B 81.87%
Weighting of Top 10 91.84% 5.8% 100.0% 31.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BMO Government Money Market Premier 55.43%
  2. BMO Core Plus Bond I 9.62%
  3. Metropolitan West Total Return Bd Plan 9.32%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index I 4.62%
  5. BNY Mellon Global Real Return - Y 3.36%
  6. TCW Emerging Markets Income Plan 3.33%
  7. Federated Hermes Instl High Yield Bd R6 2.46%
  8. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 1.72%
  9. BMO Corporate Income I 1.04%
  10. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF 0.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BDVIX % Rank
Cash 		55.82% -62.00% 66.32% 2.59%
Bonds 		31.46% 21.64% 130.92% 94.30%
Stocks 		11.97% 0.60% 48.96% 91.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.48% 0.00% 12.47% 90.16%
Other 		0.27% -6.74% 44.57% 43.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 39.87% 87.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDVIX % Rank
Technology 		19.62% 0.26% 32.21% 33.16%
Financial Services 		14.96% 0.00% 25.58% 36.79%
Healthcare 		13.46% 0.00% 21.78% 31.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.40% 0.00% 14.91% 40.93%
Industrials 		10.74% 0.00% 27.48% 45.08%
Communication Services 		8.84% 0.00% 12.80% 24.87%
Consumer Defense 		7.88% 0.00% 25.29% 12.95%
Basic Materials 		3.97% 0.00% 15.93% 42.49%
Energy 		3.36% 0.00% 23.98% 51.30%
Utilities 		2.90% 0.00% 82.37% 55.96%
Real Estate 		2.88% 0.00% 85.91% 81.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDVIX % Rank
US 		7.96% 0.56% 48.41% 91.71%
Non US 		4.01% -1.94% 11.64% 61.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDVIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		62.93% 0.00% 73.61% 2.59%
Corporate 		13.72% 0.50% 98.32% 90.67%
Government 		12.27% 0.00% 74.80% 74.09%
Securitized 		8.90% 0.00% 59.84% 77.72%
Derivative 		2.08% 0.00% 24.66% 35.75%
Municipal 		0.10% 0.00% 21.50% 61.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDVIX % Rank
US 		25.88% 17.72% 130.92% 96.37%
Non US 		5.58% -23.39% 32.26% 73.06%

BDVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.11% 3.09% 89.12%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 4.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 54.55%

Sales Fees

BDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

BDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 6.00% 394.00% 28.81%

BDVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BDVIX Category Low Category High BDVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.63% 0.00% 2.28% 44.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BDVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BDVIX Category Low Category High BDVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.15% -1.30% 6.83% 38.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BDVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BDVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2015

6.36

6.4%

Jon joined BMO Global Asset Management in 2015; his responsibilities include conducting top-down macro research with a focus on portfolio construction and working with clients to develop holistic investment solutions. In addition, Jon serves as co-manager of the BMO Target Risk Funds, BMO Target Date Retirement Funds and Managed Asset Allocation Portfolios (MAAPs). Additionally, Jon is a frequent media contributor, having appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Bloomberg and CNBC. Jon began his investment industry career in 2003 at UBS Asset Management, where he was a portfolio manager from 2003 to 2015. At UBS Asset Management, Jon was a voting member of the asset allocation committee and deputy head of currency. In addition to currency portfolios, he managed global tactical asset allocation and multi-asset strategies. Jon holds an M.B.A. in analytic finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. in finance from Valparaiso University. In addition, he is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.05 27.27 5.69 2.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×