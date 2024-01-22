Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$13.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
91.8%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|N/A
|-24.9%
|7.8%
|98.42%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-8.5%
|33.9%
|48.94%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|2.6%
|13.5%
|45.25%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|9.7%
|46.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.6%
|7.7%
|40.28%
* Annualized
|2023
|N/A
|-9.5%
|14.6%
|95.14%
|2022
|N/A
|-6.7%
|11.1%
|58.52%
|2021
|N/A
|3.0%
|11.8%
|88.44%
|2020
|N/A
|-18.4%
|-1.2%
|98.21%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.1%
|14.3%
|98.13%
|YTD
|N/A
|-24.9%
|7.8%
|98.42%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-12.3%
|33.9%
|44.74%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|1.5%
|13.5%
|38.12%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.3%
|9.7%
|40.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.6%
|7.7%
|71.94%
* Annualized
|2023
|N/A
|-9.5%
|14.6%
|95.14%
|2022
|N/A
|-6.7%
|11.1%
|58.52%
|2021
|N/A
|3.0%
|12.1%
|88.44%
|2020
|N/A
|-18.4%
|0.4%
|98.21%
|2019
|N/A
|-3.3%
|17.4%
|31.88%
|Net Assets
|13.8 M
|487 K
|7.02 B
|90.05%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|3
|6522
|43.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37 M
|3.56 K
|6.03 B
|81.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|91.84%
|5.8%
|100.0%
|31.15%
|Cash
|55.82%
|-62.00%
|66.32%
|2.59%
|Bonds
|31.46%
|21.64%
|130.92%
|94.30%
|Stocks
|11.97%
|0.60%
|48.96%
|91.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.48%
|0.00%
|12.47%
|90.16%
|Other
|0.27%
|-6.74%
|44.57%
|43.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.87%
|87.05%
|Technology
|19.62%
|0.26%
|32.21%
|33.16%
|Financial Services
|14.96%
|0.00%
|25.58%
|36.79%
|Healthcare
|13.46%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|31.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.40%
|0.00%
|14.91%
|40.93%
|Industrials
|10.74%
|0.00%
|27.48%
|45.08%
|Communication Services
|8.84%
|0.00%
|12.80%
|24.87%
|Consumer Defense
|7.88%
|0.00%
|25.29%
|12.95%
|Basic Materials
|3.97%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|42.49%
|Energy
|3.36%
|0.00%
|23.98%
|51.30%
|Utilities
|2.90%
|0.00%
|82.37%
|55.96%
|Real Estate
|2.88%
|0.00%
|85.91%
|81.87%
|US
|7.96%
|0.56%
|48.41%
|91.71%
|Non US
|4.01%
|-1.94%
|11.64%
|61.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|62.93%
|0.00%
|73.61%
|2.59%
|Corporate
|13.72%
|0.50%
|98.32%
|90.67%
|Government
|12.27%
|0.00%
|74.80%
|74.09%
|Securitized
|8.90%
|0.00%
|59.84%
|77.72%
|Derivative
|2.08%
|0.00%
|24.66%
|35.75%
|Municipal
|0.10%
|0.00%
|21.50%
|61.14%
|US
|25.88%
|17.72%
|130.92%
|96.37%
|Non US
|5.58%
|-23.39%
|32.26%
|73.06%
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.11%
|3.09%
|89.12%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|4.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|54.55%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|26.00%
|6.00%
|394.00%
|28.81%
|Dividend Yield
|4.63%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|44.56%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|2.15%
|-1.30%
|6.83%
|38.30%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 25, 2015
6.36
6.4%
Jon joined BMO Global Asset Management in 2015; his responsibilities include conducting top-down macro research with a focus on portfolio construction and working with clients to develop holistic investment solutions. In addition, Jon serves as co-manager of the BMO Target Risk Funds, BMO Target Date Retirement Funds and Managed Asset Allocation Portfolios (MAAPs). Additionally, Jon is a frequent media contributor, having appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Bloomberg and CNBC. Jon began his investment industry career in 2003 at UBS Asset Management, where he was a portfolio manager from 2003 to 2015. At UBS Asset Management, Jon was a voting member of the asset allocation committee and deputy head of currency. In addition to currency portfolios, he managed global tactical asset allocation and multi-asset strategies. Jon holds an M.B.A. in analytic finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. in finance from Valparaiso University. In addition, he is a CFA® charterholder.
|0.05
|27.27
|5.69
|2.0
