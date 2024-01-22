The Adviser constructs an overall portfolio for the Fund consistent with its investment objective by investing substantially, but without limitation, in other BMO Funds from a variety of asset classes and supplementing those with unaffiliated funds as considered desirable.

The Adviser intends to accomplish the Fund’s investment objective with the predominant use of the BMO Funds because of the greater familiarity with 1) the capabilities of those investment teams, 2) the consistency of the underlying investment strategy with the Fund’s overall investment objective, 3) how those BMO Funds will react to a wide range of market conditions, and 4) how those strategies will interact with the unaffiliated funds selected or under consideration by the Adviser.

Despite the predominant use of BMO Funds for reasons mentioned above, the Adviser has the sole discretion to select unaffiliated funds, including exchange-traded funds, in any

asset class as an underlying fund at any time even if a BMO Fund exists in a similar asset class. The Adviser considers numerous factors when selecting the unaffiliated underlying funds, but focuses on how those unaffiliated funds can supplement the BMO Funds already selected for the portfolio to accomplish the Fund’s investment objective.

The predominant use of underlying BMO Funds creates conflicts of interest because the Adviser receives fees for managing the underlying BMO Funds. The Adviser receives more revenue when more assets are invested in the underlying BMO Funds. The Fund’s investment in other BMO Funds presents additional collateral benefits to the Adviser, such as increasing the Adviser’s assets under management and seeding an underlying fund or increasing its assets and the resulting economies of scale.

The overall allocation, or asset mix, of the underlying funds is at the discretion of the Adviser and is periodically rebalanced or modified. The Fund normally targets an allocation of approximately 80% of its total assets in funds that invest principally in fixed income securities and 20% of its total assets in funds that invest principally in equity securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund allocates its assets among the underlying funds based on asset allocation target ranges of 70-90% of its total assets in funds that invest principally in fixed income securities and 10-30% of its total assets in funds that invest principally in equity securities.

Equity securities in which the underlying funds may invest may be of any market capitalization and include common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts, rights and warrants, and exchange-traded funds. Fixed income securities in which the underlying funds may invest include corporate bonds and government securities, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and convertible securities (fixed income securities convertible into shares of common or preferred stock). The Fund also may invest in funds with exposure to debt securities that are below investment grade, also known as high yield securities (junk bonds), and in funds that invest in cash, cash equivalents, and other short-term fixed income instruments, including money market funds.

The Fund is one of the BMO Target Risk Funds. The target investment allocation for each of the Target Risk Funds, based on each Fund’s total assets, is set forth below.

BMO Fund Equity FixedIncome Alternatives MoneyMarketFunds Conservative Allocation 10% - 30% 60% - 80% 0% - 15% 0% - 10% Moderate Allocation 30% - 50% 40% - 60% 0% - 15% 0% - 10%

BMO Fund Equity FixedIncome Alternatives MoneyMarketFunds Balanced Allocation 50% - 70% 25% - 45% 0% - 15% 0% - 10% Growth Allocation 70% - 90% 5% - 25% 0% - 15% 0% - 10% Aggressive Allocation 90% - 100% 0% 0% - 10% 0% - 10%

The Adviser will continuously monitor the Fund and may make modifications to either the investment approach or the underlying fund allocations that the Adviser believes could benefit shareholders. The Adviser will also monitor the underlying funds on an ongoing basis and may increase or decrease the Fund’s investment in one or several underlying funds. The underlying fund selections are made based on several considerations, including the underlying fund’s investment team expertise, style or asset class exposures, portfolio characteristics, risk profile, and investment process. The Adviser also integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment process.

The underlying funds invest their assets directly in equity securities, fixed income securities, derivatives and other alternative investments, cash, and cash equivalents (including money market funds) in accordance with their own investment objectives and policies.

Although the Fund intends to invest primarily in a combination of underlying funds, the Fund may invest directly in equity and fixed income securities, money market securities, and certain derivative instruments including currency and index-related futures and forwards for both hedging and investment purposes.

For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets directly in cash, money market funds, and other money market instruments, repurchase agreements, and other short-term obligations. When the Fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective.