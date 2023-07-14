Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to invest at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities or other financial instruments that are components of, or have market capitalizations similar to, the securities included in the Russell 2000® Index. The companies included in the Russell 2000® Index have market capitalizations that range from approximately $6.4 million to $10.5 billion as of August 31, 2022. The Fund primarily seeks to buy common stock and may also invest in preferred stock and convertible securities. From time to time the Fund may invest in shares of companies through “new issues” or initial public offerings (“IPOs”).

The Fund may use derivatives, including options, futures, swaps and forward contracts both to seek to increase the return of the Fund and to hedge (or protect) the value of its assets against adverse movements in currency exchange rates, interest rates and movements in the securities markets. In order to manage cash flows into or out of the Fund effectively, the Fund may buy and sell financial futures contracts or options on such contracts. Derivatives are financial instruments whose value is derived from another security, a commodity (such as oil or gas), a currency or an index, including but not limited to the Russell 2000® Index. The use of options, futures, swaps and forward contracts can be effective in protecting or enhancing the value of the Fund’s assets.