BlackRock Global Long/Short Credit Fund

mutual fund
BDMKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.79 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
A (BGCAX) Primary C (BGCCX) Retirement (BDMKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Global Long/Short Credit Fund

BDMKX | Fund

$8.79

$1.67 B

8.01%

$0.70

1.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.67 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 156.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Global Long/Short Credit Fund

BDMKX | Fund

$8.79

$1.67 B

8.01%

$0.70

1.39%

BDMKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Global Long/Short Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    23848964
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joshua Tarnow

Fund Description

BDMKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BDMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -7.2% 18.1% 3.66%
1 Yr -4.2% -18.7% 21.2% 84.93%
3 Yr -3.3%* -23.6% 52.8% 53.23%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% 51.45%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 69.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BDMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -31.8% 18.4% 70.89%
2021 -0.1% -14.3% 15.8% 24.40%
2020 0.0% -20.2% 60.6% 65.33%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 66.72%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BDMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -11.7% 18.1% 3.66%
1 Yr -4.2% -18.7% 38.5% 84.25%
3 Yr -3.3%* -23.6% 52.8% 53.47%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% 45.75%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 66.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BDMKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -31.8% 18.4% 70.89%
2021 -0.1% -14.3% 15.8% 24.40%
2020 0.0% -20.2% 60.6% 65.33%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 68.11%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BDMKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BDMKX Category Low Category High BDMKX % Rank
Net Assets 1.67 B 100 124 B 31.78%
Number of Holdings 682 2 8175 36.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 268 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 34.16%
Weighting of Top 10 30.38% 4.3% 105.0% 43.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 14.28%
  2. AMERICAN AIRLINES PASS THROUGH TRUSTS 4.13% 4.58%
  3. Informatica Llc Tl-B 2.51%
  4. Informatica Llc Tl-B 2.51%
  5. Informatica Llc Tl-B 2.51%
  6. Informatica Llc Tl-B 2.51%
  7. Informatica Llc Tl-B 2.51%
  8. Informatica Llc Tl-B 2.51%
  9. Informatica Llc Tl-B 2.51%
  10. Informatica Llc Tl-B 2.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BDMKX % Rank
Bonds 		75.57% -150.81% 180.51% 73.11%
Cash 		18.05% -261.12% 258.91% 22.82%
Stocks 		3.16% -38.22% 261.12% 16.72%
Other 		2.69% -25.82% 276.99% 5.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.53% 0.00% 33.50% 66.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 78.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDMKX % Rank
Communication Services 		39.47% 0.00% 100.00% 3.86%
Technology 		28.30% 0.00% 29.61% 1.29%
Real Estate 		7.04% 0.00% 100.00% 21.08%
Financial Services 		6.03% 0.00% 100.00% 42.16%
Energy 		4.71% 0.00% 100.00% 59.64%
Basic Materials 		4.67% 0.00% 100.00% 20.82%
Healthcare 		3.38% 0.00% 100.00% 23.39%
Industrials 		3.07% 0.00% 100.00% 37.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.59% 0.00% 89.95% 35.73%
Utilities 		0.74% 0.00% 100.00% 37.28%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 69.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDMKX % Rank
US 		3.13% -40.06% 261.12% 13.08%
Non US 		0.03% -0.10% 18.33% 31.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDMKX % Rank
Corporate 		61.70% 0.00% 97.25% 21.46%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.53% 0.00% 100.00% 17.78%
Securitized 		10.43% 0.00% 99.65% 63.50%
Government 		1.79% 0.00% 99.43% 77.96%
Derivative 		0.55% -0.52% 72.98% 45.34%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 69.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDMKX % Rank
US 		66.12% -151.11% 194.51% 53.20%
Non US 		9.45% -136.75% 104.82% 72.97%

BDMKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BDMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.39% 0.01% 26.65% 37.63%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 2.29% 78.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.70% 25.78%

Sales Fees

BDMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BDMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BDMKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 156.00% 0.00% 632.00% 84.64%

BDMKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BDMKX Category Low Category High BDMKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.01% 0.00% 15.93% 1.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BDMKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BDMKX Category Low Category High BDMKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.85% -1.55% 11.51% 20.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BDMKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

BDMKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joshua Tarnow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Joshua Tarnow, Managing Director, is a member of the Corporate Credit Group within BlackRock Fundamental Fixed Income. He is a portfolio manager on the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Tarnow was a Senior Partner and head of Aviation and Private Investment at R3 Capital. Prior to R3, he was a Managing Director and head of the Aviation Group for Lehman Brothers' Global Principal Strategies team, which he joined in 2006. He built a unique business model that included a fleet of corporate and commercial aircraft, private equity investments, and a trading platform with positions in the credit, equity, and structured volatility markets of the aerospace sector. In 2003, Mr. Tarnow formed the Aviation Finance Group within the firm's Fixed Income Division. Earlier in his 17-year career at Lehman Brothers, Mr. Tarnow was a member of the Corporate Bond Trading Desk and traded in sectors including Industrials, Utilities, and Transportation. Mr. Tarnow earned a BA degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1990

Stephen Gough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 25, 2017

4.85

4.9%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014; Portfolio Manager at Goldentree Asset Management from 2013 to 2014; Analyst at Claren Road Asset Management from 2007 to 2013; Director at UBS from 2006 to 2007; Portfolio Manager at Standard Bank from 2004 to 2005.

Carly Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 25, 2017

4.85

4.9%

Carly Wilson, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Global Long Short Credit team. Before this role, she was a portfolio manager on the Leveraged Finance Credit Team responsible for managing Bank Loan strategies. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Ms. Wilson was an Associate and trader in the US Leveraged Loans group at R3 Capital Partners. Previously, she was with Lehman Brothers for four years, most recently in the Global Principal Strategies team. Earlier, she was in Lehman Brothers' Equity and Capital Structure Arbitrage Group. Ms. Wilson earned a BS degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business in 2004.

Jose Aguilar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 25, 2017

4.85

4.9%

Jose Aguilar is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016 and Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2013 to 2016. Previously, Jose was Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2013 and Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011. Prior to this, Jose was Associate of R3 Capital Partners from 2008 to 2009.

David Taerstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2021

1.03

1.0%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2007 to 2013; Associate at BlackRock, Inc. from 2004 to 2007

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

