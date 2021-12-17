Under normal market conditions, the Fund will pursue its investment strategy by investing primarily in asset-backed debt securities. Asset-backed debt securities represent interests in “pools” of mortgages or other assets, including securities backed by assets such as residential and commercial real estate, corporate debt, credit card and business receivables, student loans, personal and consumer loans and automobile loans. The Fund’s allocation of its assets among various asset classes within the asset-backed debt securities market will depend on the views of Braddock Financial LLC (“Braddock” or the “Sub-Advisor”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, as to the best value currently available in the market place. In selecting investments, the Sub-Advisor will consider, among other things, maturity, yield and ratings information and opportunities for price appreciation and interest income.

Although the Fund’s allocation may be among various asset classes in the asset-backed debt securities market, the Fund’s investments are expected to focus on mortgage-related securities. Mortgage-related securities are backed by or provide exposure to mortgages, including private (i.e., non-agency) and government mortgage-backed (i.e., agency) securities. In particular, under normal market conditions the Fund intends to focus its investment on non-agency, credit sensitive residential mortgage backed securities (“RMBS”). Agency loans have balances that fall within the limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (“FHFA”), are underwritten to standards set by the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), and qualify as collateral for securities that are issued by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-agency loans have balances that may or may not fall within the limits set by FHFA and do not qualify as collateral for securities that are issued by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Residential mortgage loans, a type of RMBS collateral, are generally classified into three categories based on the risk profile of the borrower and the property: (i) Prime, (ii) Alternative-A (“Alt-A”), and (iii) Subprime. Prime residential mortgage loans are extended to borrowers who generally represent relatively low risk profiles through strong credit histories. Subprime loans are made to borrowers who generally display poor credit histories and other characteristics that correlate with a higher default risk. Alt-A loans are made to borrowers whose risk profile falls between Prime and Subprime. When selecting RMBS investments for the Fund during normal market conditions, the Sub-Advisor intends to focus on non-agency RMBS that are backed by loans which are subject to post 2014 underwriting standards (associated with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s creation of the Qualified Mortgage (QM) rule) in the case of recently issued or new RMBS, or are collateralized by pools of Prime or Alt-A mortgages that are backed by seasoned loans (i.e., have observable payment histories) in the case of previously issued or older RMBS. Typical RMBS loans issued after the QM rule include Prime jumbo loans, conforming mortgages, and non-qualified mortgages (“NQMs”). Additional RMBS products include trusts backed by non-performing or re-performing mortgage loans, primary mortgage insurance (“PMI”) policies and loans secured by single family rental properties. Re-performing residential mortgage loans are loans with respect to which the borrower was delinquent in making payments and later resumed making payments on the mortgage. The borrower’s mortgage payment terms may or may not have been adjusted during their delinquency. Non-performing and re-performing mortgage loans derive their value from the sale of the underlying residential property and potentially from modified mortgage payments.

The Fund may invest in collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). A CLO is a type of asset-backed debt security typically collateralized predominantly by pools of domestic and foreign senior secured corporate loans, including loans that may be rated below investment grade. Unsecured and subordinate securities may be included, but are typically limited to 5% to 15% of the pool. A CLO is an obligation of a trust. The trust creates a series of cash flow bonds, called tranches, which vary in risk and yield. The riskier portion is the residual, or “equity,” tranche, which bears some or all of the risk of default by the loans in the trust. Typically, CLOs are privately offered and sold, and thus are not registered under the securities laws.

In addition, the Fund may enter into repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements. The Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements, which are considered to be borrowings, to seek to enhance returns. The Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, which generally means that the Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets.

In selecting securities for investment, the Sub-Advisor favors investments that it believes are undervalued and will produce consistent returns in most interest rate environments. The Sub-Advisor selects those securities for investment that it believes offer the best risk/return opportunity based on its analyses of a variety of factors including collateral quality, duration, structure, excess interest, credit support, potential for greater upside and less downside capture, liquidity, and market conditions. The Sub-Advisor attempts to diversify the Fund’s investments geographically (i.e., by the location of the underlying mortgage properties) and, with respect to asset backed debt securities, among the loan servicing institutions. While there are no restrictions on the maturity of individual securities, the securities in the Fund’s portfolio are expected to have an average effective duration of less than five years. The Fund does not limit its investments to a particular credit quality but expects to invest primarily in securities rated non-investment grade (also referred to as “junk bonds”) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or not rated. A NRSRO is a credit rating agency that rates the creditworthiness of a company or a financial product, such as a debt security or money market instrument.

The Sub-Advisor employs a multi-level approach to asset selection and portfolio management. This method applies a set of analytical techniques and criteria, including evaluating each security on an individual basis and as a component of the Fund’s overall portfolio. The investment approach is comprised of 1) market analysis, 2) credit selection and 3) risk management. Market analysis concentrates on macro aspects of the RMBS and asset-backed security sectors such as interest rates, liquidity, volatility, and other market metrics. Credit selection concentrates on the underlying loan level attributes of the target investments and how changes in loan level performance may affect each security’s cash flows, credit risk, and credit ratings. Risk management is a surveillance program utilizing scenario tests and time horizon analysis at both the portfolio and individual security level.

From time to time, the Sub-Advisor may tactically utilize the following securities or instruments for hedging purposes, to attempt to enhance the portfolio’s return or to mitigate against certain risks, principally credit and interest rate risk: U.S. Treasury securities; investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), that invest in fixed income securities; interest rate, total return, credit default, and synthetic swaps; interest rate and bond futures; and credit spread and interest rate options.