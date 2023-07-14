div style="margin-top:12pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:calibri;"The Fund is a diversified fund that invests for the long term primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. small-sized growth companies. The Adviser defines small-sized companies as those, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations up to the largest market cap stock in the Russell 2000 Growth Index at reconstitution, or companies with market capitalizations up to $2.5 billion, whichever is larger. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. Because of its long-term approach, the Fund could have a significant percentage of its assets invested in securities that have appreciated beyond their market capitalizations at the time of the Fund’s investment. /div