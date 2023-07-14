Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
16.9%
1 yr return
14.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$1.22 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.4%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.52%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BDFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|17.06%
|1 Yr
|14.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|34.12%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|23.56%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|11.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BDFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BDFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.22 B
|183 K
|28 B
|33.84%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|6
|1336
|76.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|437 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|31.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.38%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|27.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BDFFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.96%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|45.12%
|Cash
|2.04%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|49.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|66.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|71.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|66.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|65.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BDFFX % Rank
|Technology
|30.55%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|17.85%
|Healthcare
|21.48%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|57.41%
|Industrials
|18.79%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|31.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.47%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|70.88%
|Real Estate
|5.35%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|18.18%
|Financial Services
|5.02%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|69.70%
|Consumer Defense
|4.48%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|38.05%
|Communication Services
|3.86%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|22.39%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|76.77%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|90.74%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|94.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BDFFX % Rank
|US
|91.23%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|68.52%
|Non US
|6.73%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|20.37%
|BDFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|38.05%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|89.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BDFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BDFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BDFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.52%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|30.59%
|BDFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BDFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|68.86%
|BDFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BDFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BDFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.20%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|83.11%
|BDFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Vice President, Portfolio Manager Laird joined Baron in 2000 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2013. He has 19 years of research experience. From 1999 to 2000, Laird worked at Water Street Capital as a research analyst. From 1992 to 1997, Laird worked at Ford Motor Company in various roles. Laird graduated from Vanderbilt University with a B.A. in Economics in 1992 and from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Vice President, Portfolio Manager Randy joined Baron in 2002 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2013. He has 19 years of research experience. From 1997 to 2002, Randy was a research analyst at three firms; first at Tyndall Partners, then Goldman Sachs Asset Management and finally at ING Furman Selz.From 1992 to 1997, Randy worked at Salomon Green & Ostrow as a bankruptcy litigation attorney. Randy graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Economics in 1989, cum laude from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law with a J.D. in 1992 and from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
