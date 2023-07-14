Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$1.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.52%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BDFFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Laird Bieger

Fund Description

div style="margin-top:12pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:calibri;"The Fund is a diversified fund that invests for the long term primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. small-sized growth companies. The Adviser defines small-sized companies as those, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations up to the largest market cap stock in the Russell 2000 Growth Index at reconstitution, or companies with market capitalizations up to $2.5 billion, whichever is larger. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation. Because of its long-term approach, the Fund could have a significant percentage of its assets invested in securities that have appreciated beyond their market capitalizations at the time of the Fund’s investment. /div
Read More

BDFFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BDFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -21.9% 50.1% 17.06%
1 Yr 14.1% -72.8% 36.6% 34.12%
3 Yr 2.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 23.56%
5 Yr 3.6%* -42.6% 12.7% 11.36%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BDFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.3% -82.1% 547.9% 73.07%
2021 0.5% -69.3% 196.9% 29.81%
2020 17.0% -28.2% 32.1% 5.23%
2019 6.0% -3.2% 9.3% 30.19%
2018 -1.4% -14.5% 20.4% 13.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BDFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -24.8% 50.1% 16.72%
1 Yr 14.1% -72.8% 36.6% 33.45%
3 Yr 2.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 23.56%
5 Yr 3.6%* -42.6% 14.6% 13.06%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BDFFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.3% -82.1% 547.9% 73.07%
2021 0.5% -69.3% 196.9% 29.81%
2020 17.0% -28.2% 32.1% 5.23%
2019 6.0% -3.2% 9.3% 30.19%
2018 -1.4% -14.5% 20.4% 32.89%

NAV & Total Return History

BDFFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BDFFX Category Low Category High BDFFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.22 B 183 K 28 B 33.84%
Number of Holdings 71 6 1336 76.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 437 M 59 K 2.7 B 31.14%
Weighting of Top 10 28.38% 5.9% 100.0% 27.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mercury Systems Inc 3.83%
  2. Kinsale Capital Group Inc 3.70%
  3. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 3.15%
  4. Boyd Gaming Corp 2.78%
  5. TripAdvisor Inc 2.71%
  6. Progyny Inc 2.70%
  7. Silk Road Medical Inc 2.61%
  8. Axonics Inc 2.59%
  9. Endava PLC ADR 2.59%
  10. Qualys Inc 2.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BDFFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.96% 77.52% 101.30% 45.12%
Cash 		2.04% -1.30% 22.49% 49.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 66.84%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 71.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 66.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 65.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDFFX % Rank
Technology 		30.55% 2.91% 75.51% 17.85%
Healthcare 		21.48% 0.00% 47.90% 57.41%
Industrials 		18.79% 0.00% 36.64% 31.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.47% 0.00% 40.68% 70.88%
Real Estate 		5.35% 0.00% 15.31% 18.18%
Financial Services 		5.02% 0.00% 42.95% 69.70%
Consumer Defense 		4.48% 0.00% 13.56% 38.05%
Communication Services 		3.86% 0.00% 15.31% 22.39%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 76.77%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 90.74%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 94.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDFFX % Rank
US 		91.23% 67.06% 99.56% 68.52%
Non US 		6.73% 0.00% 26.08% 20.37%

BDFFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BDFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.05% 27.56% 38.05%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 89.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

BDFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BDFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BDFFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.52% 3.00% 439.00% 30.59%

BDFFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BDFFX Category Low Category High BDFFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 68.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BDFFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BDFFX Category Low Category High BDFFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.20% -4.08% 1.10% 83.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BDFFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BDFFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Laird Bieger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Vice President, Portfolio Manager Laird joined Baron in 2000 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2013. He has 19 years of research experience. From 1999 to 2000, Laird worked at Water Street Capital as a research analyst. From 1992 to 1997, Laird worked at Ford Motor Company in various roles. Laird graduated from Vanderbilt University with a B.A. in Economics in 1992 and from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in 1999.

Randolph Gwirtzman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Vice President, Portfolio Manager Randy joined Baron in 2002 as a research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2013. He has 19 years of research experience. From 1997 to 2002, Randy was a research analyst at three firms; first at Tyndall Partners, then Goldman Sachs Asset Management and finally at ING Furman Selz.From 1992 to 1997, Randy worked at Salomon Green & Ostrow as a bankruptcy litigation attorney. Randy graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Economics in 1989, cum laude from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law with a J.D. in 1992 and from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A. in 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

