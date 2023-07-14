Home
BlackRock 60/40 Target Allocation ETF VI Fund

mutual fund
BDAVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.82 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (BVDAX) Primary C (BDAVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock 60/40 Target Allocation ETF VI Fund

BDAVX | Fund

$12.82

$369 M

3.60%

$0.46

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$369 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BDAVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock 60/40 Target Allocation ETF VI Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    3760249
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amy Whitelaw

Fund Description

BDAVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BDAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -8.3% 18.1% 14.79%
1 Yr 7.8% -13.3% 143.9% 15.33%
3 Yr 1.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 30.09%
5 Yr 2.6%* -9.7% 24.3% 12.67%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BDAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -34.7% 92.4% 32.92%
2021 1.1% -6.1% 19.5% 70.88%
2020 4.0% -7.5% 11.8% 11.14%
2019 4.2% 0.1% 14.9% 12.48%
2018 -1.5% -12.6% 0.0% 9.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BDAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -11.9% 18.1% 14.93%
1 Yr 7.8% -13.3% 143.9% 15.02%
3 Yr 1.3%* -8.0% 25.9% 30.40%
5 Yr 2.8%* -9.7% 24.3% 13.74%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BDAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -34.7% 92.4% 32.37%
2021 1.1% -6.1% 19.5% 70.88%
2020 4.0% -7.5% 11.8% 11.14%
2019 4.2% 0.1% 14.9% 12.63%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.2% 34.80%

NAV & Total Return History

BDAVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BDAVX Category Low Category High BDAVX % Rank
Net Assets 369 M 658 K 207 B 68.85%
Number of Holdings 18 2 15351 80.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 340 M 660 K 48.5 B 54.30%
Weighting of Top 10 88.82% 8.4% 105.0% 16.91%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BDAVX % Rank
Stocks 		63.25% 0.00% 99.40% 29.74%
Bonds 		31.42% 0.00% 116.75% 63.30%
Cash 		5.08% -16.75% 81.51% 34.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.26% 0.00% 23.84% 81.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 72.03%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 62.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDAVX % Rank
Technology 		23.06% 0.00% 44.21% 21.34%
Financial Services 		14.28% 0.00% 38.77% 54.31%
Healthcare 		12.21% 0.00% 29.35% 75.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.68% 0.00% 19.36% 35.29%
Industrials 		9.03% 0.00% 24.37% 73.87%
Communication Services 		7.92% 0.00% 23.67% 34.88%
Energy 		6.69% 0.00% 85.65% 28.73%
Consumer Defense 		6.65% 0.00% 19.93% 49.11%
Basic Materials 		3.65% 0.00% 33.35% 63.34%
Real Estate 		3.05% 0.00% 65.01% 58.41%
Utilities 		2.78% 0.00% 99.55% 56.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDAVX % Rank
US 		48.75% -1.65% 98.67% 44.47%
Non US 		14.50% 0.00% 37.06% 39.56%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDAVX % Rank
Government 		51.47% 0.00% 97.26% 6.00%
Corporate 		22.30% 0.00% 98.21% 77.08%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.24% 0.14% 100.00% 29.06%
Securitized 		8.76% 0.00% 92.13% 74.49%
Municipal 		0.23% 0.00% 24.80% 43.93%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 46.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDAVX % Rank
US 		28.39% 0.00% 62.18% 57.71%
Non US 		3.03% 0.00% 84.73% 61.26%

BDAVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BDAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 17.63% 58.02%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.83% 32.29%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 23.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

BDAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BDAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BDAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 343.00% 70.44%

BDAVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BDAVX Category Low Category High BDAVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.60% 0.00% 8.35% 71.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BDAVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BDAVX Category Low Category High BDAVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.05% -2.34% 19.41% 14.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BDAVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BDAVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Michael Gates

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2016

6.2

6.2%

Michael Gates, CFA, Managing Director, leads the Model Portfolio Solutions team in the Americas and is the lead portfolio manager for the Target Allocation Funds. He and his team also manage a series of outcome-oriented and total return asset allocation strategies for retail advisors and managed account investors. Mr. Gates' service with BlackRock dates back to 2009, where he served as part of the Multi-Asset Strategies group, as well as BlackRock's Global Trading group. Prior to 2009, Mr. Gates worked for Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009, in a variety of research roles, focused on fixed income and alternative investment strategies. Previously Mr. Gates worked as an analyst responsible for equity risk models at Barra. Mr. Gates earned his MS in Economics from the University of California, Davis, and a BS, with honors, from the University of California, Davis.

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

