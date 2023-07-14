Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Baron Durable Advantage Fund

mutual fund
BDAUX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.56 +0.04 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BDAIX) Primary Adv (BDAFX) Retirement (BDAUX)
BDAUX (Mutual Fund)

Baron Durable Advantage Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.56 +0.04 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BDAIX) Primary Adv (BDAFX) Retirement (BDAUX)
BDAUX (Mutual Fund)

Baron Durable Advantage Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.56 +0.04 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BDAIX) Primary Adv (BDAFX) Retirement (BDAUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baron Durable Advantage Fund

BDAUX | Fund

$20.56

$38 M

0.00%

1.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

32.5%

1 yr return

29.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

14.1%

Net Assets

$38 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.58%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baron Durable Advantage Fund

BDAUX | Fund

$20.56

$38 M

0.00%

1.47%

BDAUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 32.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron Durable Advantage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alex Umansky

Fund Description

div style="margin-top:12pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:calibri;"The Fund is a diversified fund that invests primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of U.S. large‑sized companies. The Adviser defines large‑sized companies as those, at the time of purchase, with market capitalizations no smaller than the top 90sup style="font-size:85%;vertical-align:top"th/sup percentile by total market capitalization of the Samp;P 500 Index at June 30, or companies with market capitalizations above $10 billion, whichever is smaller. The Adviser seeks to invest primarily in what it believes are unique, well-managed, competitively advantaged businesses that generate significant excess free cash flow that is consistently returned to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and/or dividends. /div
Read More

BDAUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BDAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.5% -41.7% 64.0% 26.21%
1 Yr 29.0% -46.2% 77.9% 5.34%
3 Yr 13.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 1.20%
5 Yr 14.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 1.47%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BDAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -85.9% 81.6% 12.88%
2021 14.8% -31.0% 26.7% 1.18%
2020 6.3% -13.0% 34.8% 70.69%
2019 9.0% -6.0% 10.6% 0.74%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 2.0% 31.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BDAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.5% -41.7% 64.0% 24.82%
1 Yr 29.0% -46.2% 77.9% 4.68%
3 Yr 13.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 3.30%
5 Yr 14.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 2.25%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BDAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -85.9% 81.6% 12.88%
2021 14.8% -31.0% 26.7% 1.18%
2020 6.3% -13.0% 34.8% 70.69%
2019 9.0% -6.0% 10.6% 0.74%
2018 -1.5% -15.9% 3.1% 54.62%

NAV & Total Return History

BDAUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BDAUX Category Low Category High BDAUX % Rank
Net Assets 38 M 189 K 222 B 93.26%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 89.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.4 M -1.37 M 104 B 91.51%
Weighting of Top 10 51.26% 11.4% 116.5% 28.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.32%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.61%
  3. Arch Capital Group Ltd 5.27%
  4. S&P Global Inc 5.08%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.91%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.71%
  7. Accenture PLC Class A 4.50%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 4.43%
  9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.06%
  10. Danaher Corp 3.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BDAUX % Rank
Stocks 		94.50% 50.26% 104.50% 90.85%
Cash 		5.50% -10.83% 49.73% 7.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 63.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 65.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 61.34%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 60.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDAUX % Rank
Financial Services 		32.84% 0.00% 43.06% 0.58%
Technology 		31.85% 0.00% 65.70% 65.46%
Healthcare 		16.95% 0.00% 39.76% 17.72%
Communication Services 		10.21% 0.00% 66.40% 53.34%
Consumer Defense 		4.44% 0.00% 25.50% 39.82%
Industrials 		2.45% 0.00% 30.65% 86.31%
Basic Materials 		1.27% 0.00% 18.91% 48.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 73.04%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 87.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 82.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 99.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BDAUX % Rank
US 		91.97% 34.69% 100.00% 66.94%
Non US 		2.53% 0.00% 54.22% 54.66%

BDAUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BDAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.47% 0.01% 20.29% 18.14%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 58.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.99%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BDAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BDAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BDAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.58% 0.00% 316.74% 9.51%

BDAUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BDAUX Category Low Category High BDAUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 66.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BDAUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BDAUX Category Low Category High BDAUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.04% -6.13% 1.75% 28.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BDAUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BDAUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alex Umansky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Alex Umansky has been the portfolio manager of Baron Global Advantage Fund and Baron Durable Advantage Fund since their respective inceptions on April 30, 2012 and December 29, 2017. In addition, he has been the portfolio manager of Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund since November 1, 2011. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Umansky was a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Opportunity Fund from 2007 to 2011, the Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Fund from 2008 to 2011, and the Morgan Stanley International Opportunity Fund and the Morgan Stanley International Advantage Fund from 2010 to 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Umansky was the lead manager of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Technology Strategy from 1998-2004 and the Morgan Stanley Technology Fund from 2000 to 2003, and a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Information Fund from 2004 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Umansky was a co-manager of the Morgan Stanley Small Company Growth Fund from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Umansky began his investment management career as a research analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management covering technology and business services for Morgan Stanley’s U.S. equity growth products.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×