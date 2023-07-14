Home
Sterling Capital Behavioral Large Cap Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
BCVCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.82 -0.13 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (BBISX) Primary A (BBTGX) C (BCVCX) Retirement (STRAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Behavioral Large Cap Value Equity Fund

BCVCX | Fund

$22.82

$33.9 M

0.54%

$0.12

1.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.1%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$33.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 122.64%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BCVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Behavioral Large Cap Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Bridges

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in the equity securities of large companies. Large companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index (“S&P 500® Index”) at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the smallest company in the S&P 500® Index had a market capitalization of $6.5 billion and the largest company had a market capitalization of $2.9 trillion. Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in U.S. traded equity securities. The term “U.S. traded equity securities” refers to domestically traded U.S. common stocks (including securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)) and U.S. traded equity stocks of foreign companies. The Fund may invest in securities of middle capitalization companies.

Sterling Capital applies “behavioral finance” principles in the construction of the Fund’s portfolio. Behavioral finance theorizes that investment decisions are often influenced by biases, heuristics (i.e., experienced-based techniques for decision making) and emotion, and that investors can be predictable (and, at times, irrational) in their decision making. These emotionally charged investment decisions can lead to stock price anomalies that create opportunities in the marketplace. Sterling Capital seeks to capitalize on these behaviorally driven market anomalies by employing a disciplined investment process. In implementing behavioral finance principles, Sterling Capital ranks companies in the Fund’s investment universe based on a number of factors that it believes can be indicators of under- or over-valuation of a security by the market, such as valuation (e.g., seeking to invest in companies that Sterling Capital believes are undervalued), price momentum (e.g., identifying securities that Sterling Capital believes will experience sustained positive price momentum) and earnings revisions (e.g., identifying and capitalizing on what Sterling Capital believes are under-reactions by the market to positive earnings revisions). Sterling Capital also takes into account such factors as market capitalization, country exposure, and sector exposure to construct a diversified portfolio. Sterling Capital considers selling a security when the security’s ranking becomes less attractive and/or in light of liquidity, sector exposure, country exposure or diversification considerations.

Read More

BCVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -13.6% 215.2% 51.99%
1 Yr 9.9% -58.6% 197.5% 17.83%
3 Yr 12.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 15.12%
5 Yr 1.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 41.51%
10 Yr 5.2%* -17.0% 13.3% 14.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -65.1% 22.3% 20.93%
2021 14.0% -25.3% 25.5% 5.38%
2020 -1.8% -8.4% 56.7% 87.27%
2019 3.3% -9.2% 10.4% 83.94%
2018 -4.3% -9.4% 3.1% 74.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -13.6% 215.2% 49.63%
1 Yr 9.9% -58.6% 197.5% 15.10%
3 Yr 12.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 15.53%
5 Yr 3.5%* -15.1% 32.0% 31.26%
10 Yr 6.7%* -4.7% 19.9% 23.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -65.1% 22.3% 20.93%
2021 14.0% -25.3% 25.5% 5.38%
2020 -1.8% -8.4% 56.7% 87.18%
2019 3.3% -9.2% 10.4% 83.94%
2018 -2.4% -8.9% 3.3% 51.59%

NAV & Total Return History

BCVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCVCX Category Low Category High BCVCX % Rank
Net Assets 33.9 M 1 M 151 B 92.03%
Number of Holdings 108 2 1727 28.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.46 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 94.95%
Weighting of Top 10 22.02% 5.0% 99.2% 77.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.82%
  2. Bank of America Corp 2.79%
  3. Pfizer Inc 2.78%
  4. Merck & Co Inc 2.48%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc 2.38%
  6. Walmart Inc 2.28%
  7. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 2.07%
  8. Wells Fargo & Co 2.07%
  9. Philip Morris International Inc 2.06%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 2.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCVCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.38% 28.02% 125.26% 28.12%
Cash 		0.62% -88.20% 71.98% 69.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 17.78%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 10.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 11.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 13.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCVCX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.09% 0.00% 58.05% 39.24%
Healthcare 		19.66% 0.00% 30.08% 22.36%
Energy 		10.05% 0.00% 54.00% 21.20%
Technology 		8.49% 0.00% 54.02% 73.90%
Industrials 		8.40% 0.00% 42.76% 82.88%
Consumer Defense 		8.37% 0.00% 34.10% 52.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.32% 0.00% 22.74% 41.23%
Communication Services 		6.01% 0.00% 26.58% 45.55%
Basic Materials 		4.71% 0.00% 21.69% 21.45%
Utilities 		4.13% 0.00% 27.04% 54.95%
Real Estate 		3.79% 0.00% 90.54% 37.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCVCX % Rank
US 		98.45% 24.51% 121.23% 16.87%
Non US 		0.93% 0.00% 41.42% 80.23%

BCVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.04% 45.41% 10.24%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 25.71%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.04%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.01% 0.50% 59.13%

Sales Fees

BCVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 20.28%

Trading Fees

BCVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 122.64% 0.00% 488.00% 92.98%

BCVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCVCX Category Low Category High BCVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.54% 0.00% 41.90% 56.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCVCX Category Low Category High BCVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.22% -1.51% 4.28% 98.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BCVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Bridges

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2013

8.78

8.8%

Robert W. Bridges, CFA®, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 1996 and has investment experience since 1991. Bob is an equity portfolio manager and co-head of the Factor Investing/Behavioral Finance team. He became part of Sterling's Equity Team in 2000 and from that time had 15 years of experience as a senior analyst supporting the firm's fundamentally-driven portfolios. In 2006, he embarked on a research project that led to the development of the firm's first behavioral finance investment strategy. This process led to the creation of the Sterling Behavioral Finance Small Cap Diversified Alpha Portfolio in 2008 and laid the groundwork for future expansion into other behavioral finance portfolios. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked as a research analyst and investment committee member at Bridges Investment Counsel. Bob received his B.S. in Business from Wake Forest University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Robert Weller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2013

8.78

8.8%

Robert O. Weller, CFA®, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 2012 and has investment experience since 1996. Rob is an equity portfolio manager and co-head of the Factor Investing/Behavioral Finance team. Prior to joining Sterling, he was one of the founding members of the U.S. based Large Cap, Mid Cap and Multi Cap Behavioral Finance strategies in 2003 at J.P. Morgan Investment Management. He was responsible for the initial research on and implementation of the strategies. His day-to-day duties included portfolio management as well as ongoing behavioral, quantitative and qualitative research. During his tenure, the funds were listed multiple times in the Wall Street Journal as "Category Kings" for top-ranked performance and were all top quintile performers relative to their peer groups since inception. He helped grow an initial $4 million in seed capital to over $21 billion in assets under management. Rob joined J.P. Morgan in 1997. He left Investment Management in 2010 to return to the private bank to manage multi-asset class portfolios and subsequently head equities globally for the private bank's discretionary platform. He started his career at Legg Mason Wood Walker in 1996. Rob received his B.B.A. in Finance from Loyola University Maryland. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

