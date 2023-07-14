Home
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Commodity Strategies Portfolio

mutual fund
BCSCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.65 -0.05 -0.58%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (BICSX) Primary C (BCSCX) A (BCSAX) Retirement (BCSKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Commodity Strategies Portfolio

BCSCX | Fund

$8.65

$2.65 B

1.18%

$0.10

1.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.0%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$2.65 B

Holdings in Top 10

57.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BCSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Commodity Strategies Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Shimell

Fund Description

BCSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.0% -46.9% 171.4% 57.30%
1 Yr 3.6% -73.2% 2035.5% 35.39%
3 Yr 10.7%* -20.3% 194.3% 49.14%
5 Yr 3.6%* -26.7% 80.8% 53.64%
10 Yr -0.5%* -21.7% 28.5% 50.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.6% -45.7% 2475.6% 44.93%
2021 8.9% -87.8% 170.8% 32.12%
2020 1.9% -34.5% 58.1% 34.33%
2019 2.3% -22.1% 8.0% 25.76%
2018 -3.5% -12.8% 32.6% 64.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.0% -27.1% 171.4% 59.89%
1 Yr 3.6% -55.0% 2035.5% 41.81%
3 Yr 10.7%* -20.3% 194.3% 56.73%
5 Yr 3.6%* -26.7% 83.1% 55.00%
10 Yr -0.5%* -20.5% 29.4% 42.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.6% -45.7% 2475.6% 44.93%
2021 8.9% -87.8% 170.8% 32.12%
2020 1.9% -34.5% 58.1% 34.33%
2019 2.3% -22.1% 8.0% 25.76%
2018 -3.5% -12.8% 32.6% 74.77%

NAV & Total Return History

BCSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCSCX Category Low Category High BCSCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.65 B 554 K 56.7 B 13.48%
Number of Holdings 282 1 846 25.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.37 B 2.66 M 63.2 B 31.43%
Weighting of Top 10 57.73% 20.7% 100.0% 85.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 8.38%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 8.25%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 8.24%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 8.24%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 8.21%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 8.19%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 8.18%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 8.17%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 8.12%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 8.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCSCX % Rank
Stocks 		48.89% 0.00% 53.33% 5.71%
Bonds 		24.54% 0.00% 96.71% 45.00%
Cash 		17.90% -81.87% 100.00% 55.80%
Other 		8.67% -47.59% 165.73% 81.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 86.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 90.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCSCX % Rank
Basic Materials 		47.41% 0.00% 47.41% 5.56%
Energy 		33.64% 0.00% 33.64% 5.56%
Consumer Defense 		12.04% 0.00% 12.04% 5.56%
Industrials 		3.58% 0.00% 23.28% 66.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.51% 0.00% 3.41% 38.89%
Healthcare 		1.09% 0.00% 1.73% 38.89%
Financial Services 		0.72% 0.00% 100.00% 44.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.00% 83.33%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 2.77% 83.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.82% 83.33%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCSCX % Rank
Non US 		30.58% 0.00% 57.74% 3.62%
US 		18.31% -22.46% 53.33% 7.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCSCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		53.27% 0.00% 100.00% 61.60%
Government 		46.73% 0.00% 100.00% 21.77%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.20%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 36.61% 89.52%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 42.72% 91.94%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 85.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCSCX % Rank
US 		24.54% 0.00% 97.72% 34.78%
Non US 		0.00% -1.01% 21.42% 87.68%

BCSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.96% 0.20% 16.76% 14.29%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.75% 41.01%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.02% 0.45% 16.67%

Sales Fees

BCSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

BCSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 244.00% 67.59%

BCSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCSCX Category Low Category High BCSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.18% 0.00% 36.00% 43.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCSCX Category Low Category High BCSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -55.71% 52.26% 30.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BCSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Shimell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Robert Shimell, Director and investment strategist, is a member of BlackRock’s Institutional Index Equity team. Mr. Shimell’s service with the BlackRock Investment Management, LLC dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was an investment strategist in the Institutional Index Equity team. Prior to joining BGI, he was a business analyst and project manager at Invesco UK Limited. Mr. Shimell earned a degree, with first class honours, in construction and project management from University College London in 1999 and an MSc degree, with distinction, in international securities, investment and banking from the ICMA Business School for Financial Markets in 2004.

Hannah Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Associate at BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2015; Analyst at BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2012.

Alastair Bishop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Alastair Bishop, Managing Director, is a member of the Natural Resources team within Fundamental Equity division of BlackRock’s Active Equity Group. Mr. Bishop was a senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray, where he was responsible for covering the Clean Technology industry. Prior to joining Piper Jaffray in 2009, he covered the Renewable Energy and Industrial sectors for 8 years at Dresdner Kleinwort. Mr. Bishop began his career in 2001 at Dresdner Kleinwort Investment Bank. Mr. Bishop earned a BSc degree in economics from the University of Nottingham in 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

