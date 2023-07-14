Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-3.0%
1 yr return
3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$2.65 B
Holdings in Top 10
57.7%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.0%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|57.30%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|35.39%
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|49.14%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-26.7%
|80.8%
|53.64%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-21.7%
|28.5%
|50.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.6%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|44.93%
|2021
|8.9%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|32.12%
|2020
|1.9%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|34.33%
|2019
|2.3%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|25.76%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|64.86%
|Period
|BCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.0%
|-27.1%
|171.4%
|59.89%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-55.0%
|2035.5%
|41.81%
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|56.73%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-26.7%
|83.1%
|55.00%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-20.5%
|29.4%
|42.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.6%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|44.93%
|2021
|8.9%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|32.12%
|2020
|1.9%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|34.33%
|2019
|2.3%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|25.76%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|74.77%
|BCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.65 B
|554 K
|56.7 B
|13.48%
|Number of Holdings
|282
|1
|846
|25.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.37 B
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|31.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.73%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|85.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCSCX % Rank
|Stocks
|48.89%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|5.71%
|Bonds
|24.54%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|45.00%
|Cash
|17.90%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|55.80%
|Other
|8.67%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|81.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|90.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCSCX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|47.41%
|0.00%
|47.41%
|5.56%
|Energy
|33.64%
|0.00%
|33.64%
|5.56%
|Consumer Defense
|12.04%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|5.56%
|Industrials
|3.58%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|66.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.51%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|38.89%
|Healthcare
|1.09%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|38.89%
|Financial Services
|0.72%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.00%
|83.33%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.77%
|83.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.82%
|83.33%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCSCX % Rank
|Non US
|30.58%
|0.00%
|57.74%
|3.62%
|US
|18.31%
|-22.46%
|53.33%
|7.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCSCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|53.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.60%
|Government
|46.73%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.77%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.20%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|89.52%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|91.94%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|85.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCSCX % Rank
|US
|24.54%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|34.78%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|87.68%
|BCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|14.29%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|41.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.02%
|0.45%
|16.67%
|BCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|100.00%
|BCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BCSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|67.59%
|BCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.18%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|43.37%
|BCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.15%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|30.66%
|BCSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.664
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Robert Shimell, Director and investment strategist, is a member of BlackRock’s Institutional Index Equity team. Mr. Shimell’s service with the BlackRock Investment Management, LLC dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was an investment strategist in the Institutional Index Equity team. Prior to joining BGI, he was a business analyst and project manager at Invesco UK Limited. Mr. Shimell earned a degree, with first class honours, in construction and project management from University College London in 1999 and an MSc degree, with distinction, in international securities, investment and banking from the ICMA Business School for Financial Markets in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Associate at BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2015; Analyst at BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Alastair Bishop, Managing Director, is a member of the Natural Resources team within Fundamental Equity division of BlackRock’s Active Equity Group. Mr. Bishop was a senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray, where he was responsible for covering the Clean Technology industry. Prior to joining Piper Jaffray in 2009, he covered the Renewable Energy and Industrial sectors for 8 years at Dresdner Kleinwort. Mr. Bishop began his career in 2001 at Dresdner Kleinwort Investment Bank. Mr. Bishop earned a BSc degree in economics from the University of Nottingham in 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...