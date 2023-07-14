Robert Shimell, Director and investment strategist, is a member of BlackRock’s Institutional Index Equity team. Mr. Shimell’s service with the BlackRock Investment Management, LLC dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was an investment strategist in the Institutional Index Equity team. Prior to joining BGI, he was a business analyst and project manager at Invesco UK Limited. Mr. Shimell earned a degree, with first class honours, in construction and project management from University College London in 1999 and an MSc degree, with distinction, in international securities, investment and banking from the ICMA Business School for Financial Markets in 2004.