Trending ETFs

BCRIX (Mutual Fund)

BCRIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 219.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BCRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Advantage CoreAlpha Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Radell

Fund Description

BCRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -4.3% 4.5% 70.91%
1 Yr -4.1% -16.1% 162.7% 51.10%
3 Yr -8.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 95.32%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 46.26%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 62.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -34.7% 131.9% 56.07%
2021 -2.2% -6.0% 15.7% 86.52%
2020 0.8% -9.6% 118.7% 83.02%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 61.83%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -15.5% 4.5% 69.86%
1 Yr -4.1% -16.1% 162.7% 47.37%
3 Yr -8.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 95.29%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 42.14%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 59.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -34.7% 131.9% 54.79%
2021 -2.2% -6.0% 15.7% 86.41%
2020 0.8% -9.6% 118.7% 83.02%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 64.03%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BCRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCRIX Category Low Category High BCRIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.14 B 2.88 M 287 B 47.98%
Number of Holdings 1863 1 17234 19.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 133 M -106 M 27.6 B 63.93%
Weighting of Top 10 10.08% 3.7% 123.9% 96.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 3.70%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.49%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.37%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.14%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.10%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.95%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.86%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.67%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.66%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCRIX % Rank
Bonds 		95.32% 3.97% 268.18% 48.99%
Cash 		2.44% -181.13% 95.99% 54.10%
Convertible Bonds 		2.24% 0.00% 7.93% 23.24%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 87.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 91.51%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 80.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCRIX % Rank
Securitized 		48.59% 0.00% 98.40% 14.56%
Corporate 		40.82% 0.00% 100.00% 19.09%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.38% 0.00% 95.99% 20.83%
Municipal 		0.73% 0.00% 100.00% 33.08%
Government 		0.48% 0.00% 86.23% 95.66%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 87.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCRIX % Rank
US 		91.19% 3.63% 210.09% 26.90%
Non US 		4.13% -6.54% 58.09% 81.68%

BCRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.01% 20.64% 91.63%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.76% 13.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 31.74%

Sales Fees

BCRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BCRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 219.00% 2.00% 493.39% 71.66%

BCRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCRIX Category Low Category High BCRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.35% 0.00% 10.82% 76.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCRIX Category Low Category High BCRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.00% -1.28% 8.97% 31.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BCRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Jeffrey Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 04, 2019

3.24

3.2%

Jeffrey Rosenberg, CFA. Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio since 2018, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Chief Fixed Income Strategist and member of the BlackRock Investment Institute since 2016; Chief Investment Strategist for Fundamental Fixed Income at BlackRock since 2011; Chief Credit Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2002 to 2011.

Jasmita Mohan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2022

0.22

0.2%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2019; Portfolio Manager within BlackRock’s Systematic Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group since 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

