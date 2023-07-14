Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.14 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.1%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 219.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BCRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|71.00%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|45.26%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|94.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|94.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|97.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|55.38%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|86.31%
|2020
|0.8%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|80.27%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|61.61%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|BCRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|69.95%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|41.53%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|94.87%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|89.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|95.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|54.21%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|86.21%
|2020
|0.8%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|80.27%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|63.81%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|BCRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.14 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|47.79%
|Number of Holdings
|1863
|1
|17234
|19.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|133 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|63.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.08%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|96.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCRCX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.32%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|48.80%
|Cash
|2.44%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|53.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.24%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|22.76%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|48.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|52.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|32.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCRCX % Rank
|Securitized
|48.59%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|14.37%
|Corporate
|40.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.38%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|20.64%
|Municipal
|0.73%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.88%
|Government
|0.48%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|95.47%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|51.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCRCX % Rank
|US
|91.19%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|26.71%
|Non US
|4.13%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|81.49%
|BCRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|13.78%
|Management Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|13.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|88.49%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|21.00%
|BCRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|32.35%
|BCRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BCRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|219.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|71.09%
|BCRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.36%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|93.10%
|BCRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BCRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|87.47%
|BCRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 04, 2019
3.24
3.2%
Jeffrey Rosenberg, CFA. Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio since 2018, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Chief Fixed Income Strategist and member of the BlackRock Investment Institute since 2016; Chief Investment Strategist for Fundamental Fixed Income at BlackRock since 2011; Chief Credit Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2002 to 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 10, 2022
0.22
0.2%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2019; Portfolio Manager within BlackRock’s Systematic Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group since 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...