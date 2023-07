The Core Plus Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) measured at the time of purchase in fixed income securities. These include, but are not limited to, debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) companies, debt obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and foreign governments and their agencies and instrumentalities, and U.S. and foreign mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and asset-backed debt securities. The Fund may also invest in other forms of debt obligations and income-producing securities, including but not limited to preferred stock. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total fixed income assets, measured at the time of purchase, in securities not denominated in U.S. dollars. Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses the principles of value investing to analyze and select debt securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio. As part of this process, the Advisor reviews such measures as the issuer’s free cash flow, debt-to-equity ratio, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”)-to-interest ratio, debt-to-EBITDA ratio or other measures of credit worthiness in evaluating the securities of a particular issuer. The Core Plus Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity or with no maturity and it may invest in both investment-grade securities and non-investment grade securities (also known as “high-yield bonds” or “junk bonds”). Up to 25% of the Fund’s total debt securities may be high yield bonds. The Fund invests in debt securities that can be purchased at prices or yield premiums over U.S. Treasury securities (or other relatively risk-free securities) which the Advisor believes to be attractive based on the Advisor’s assessment of each security’s intrinsic value. While the average portfolio duration of the Fund typically will vary, the duration of the Fund’s portfolio is generally expected to be within a 20% margin (higher or lower) of the duration of the Fund’s benchmark index. Other than in periods of unusual market conditions, which could continue for an extended period, this margin will normally be within 10% of the duration of the Fund’s benchmark index. The Advisor will typically sell a security from the Fund’s portfolio when the Advisor’s research process identifies a significantly better investment opportunity or the Advisor’s assessment of the security’s intrinsic value declines. The Advisor may also sell certain portfolio securities from time to time in order to adjust the average maturity, duration or yield of the Fund’s portfolio or to meet requests for redemption of Fund shares.