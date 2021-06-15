Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in credit instruments. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Credit instruments consist broadly of any debt instrument or instrument with debt-like characteristics, and include high yield bonds, bank loans, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), mortgage- and asset-backed securities, structured notes, convertible securities, preferred stock and shares of investment companies that invest principally in credit instruments, including other mutual funds in this Prospectus. The Fund’s portfolio typically will consist principally of high yield bonds that Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes are trading below their intrinsic value, selected through a fundamental research process designed to achieve a balanced goal for yield, principal preservation and capital appreciation.

To construct the Fund’s portfolio, Barrow Hanley evaluates the macro environment, industry and sector trends to determine views from one to three years. This process is designed to enable Barrow Hanley to find specific sectors that offer opportunities for both industry and issuer mispricings given Barrow Hanley’s expectations of changing fundamentals. From there, Barrow Hanley uses two primary methods of identifying potential investments. The first involves independent sorting and research of documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as general and financial news, through the use of third-party research databases, news services and screening software. The second method relies on the professional relationships that Barrow Hanley has established with money managers, leveraged buyout and private equity investors, investment bankers, research analysts, consultants, securities traders, brokers, corporate managers, corporate attorneys and accountants including in depth discussions with Barrow Hanley’s equity research professionals. This analysis is designed to lead Barrow Hanley to industries and debt issuers that offer opportunities for what Barrow Hanley believes are mispriced investments. In this regard, a mispriced investment refers primarily to traditional value metrics utilized by the Sub-Adviser, such as low price/earnings, price/book and high dividend yield relative to the markets in which the Fund may invest. A security also may be mispriced

due to a negative theme occurring within an overall industry and/or sector and where the Sub-Adviser believes an investment in the security creates opportunities for outperformance.