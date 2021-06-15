Home
Trending ETFs

BCOYX (Mutual Fund)

BCOYX (Mutual Fund)

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BARROW HANLEY CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES FUND

BCOYX | Fund

-

$95.8 M

0.00%

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$95.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

YIELD

Exp Ratio

BARROW HANLEY CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES FUND

BCOYX | Fund

-

$95.8 M

0.00%

1.34%

BCOYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BARROW HANLEY CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Y
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in credit instruments. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Credit instruments consist broadly of any debt instrument or instrument with debt-like characteristics, and include high yield bonds, bank loans, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), mortgage- and asset-backed securities, structured notes, convertible securities, preferred stock and shares of investment companies that invest principally in credit instruments, including other mutual funds in this Prospectus. The Fund’s portfolio typically will consist principally of high yield bonds that Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Barrow Hanley”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, believes are trading below their intrinsic value, selected through a fundamental research process designed to achieve a balanced goal for yield, principal preservation and capital appreciation.

To construct the Fund’s portfolio, Barrow Hanley evaluates the macro environment, industry and sector trends to determine views from one to three years. This process is designed to enable Barrow Hanley to find specific sectors that offer opportunities for both industry and issuer mispricings given Barrow Hanley’s expectations of changing fundamentals. From there, Barrow Hanley uses two primary methods of identifying potential investments. The first involves independent sorting and research of documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as general and financial news, through the use of third-party research databases, news services and screening software. The second method relies on the professional relationships that Barrow Hanley has established with money managers, leveraged buyout and private equity investors, investment bankers, research analysts, consultants, securities traders, brokers, corporate managers, corporate attorneys and accountants including in depth discussions with Barrow Hanley’s equity research professionals. This analysis is designed to lead Barrow Hanley to industries and debt issuers that offer opportunities for what Barrow Hanley believes are mispriced investments. In this regard, a mispriced investment refers primarily to traditional value metrics utilized by the Sub-Adviser, such as low price/earnings, price/book and high dividend yield relative to the markets in which the Fund may invest. A security also may be mispriced

due to a negative theme occurring within an overall industry and/or sector and where the Sub-Adviser believes an investment in the security creates opportunities for outperformance.

Read More

BCOYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BCOYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCOYX Category Low Category High BCOYX % Rank
Net Assets 95.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 114 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 41 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 43.29% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BARROW HANLEY FLOATING RATE FUND SECURITY FOR FOF PRICING CLASS 1 25.57%
  2. BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN SWEEP INTEREST 4.85%
  3. ILFC E-CAPITAL TRUST I 144A VARIABLE RATE 12/21/2065 1.91%
  4. PROG HOLDINGS INC 144A 6.000000% 11/15/2029 1.79%
  5. UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC 144A 6.750000% 10/15/2028 1.66%
  6. CHEMOURS CO/THE 144A 4.625000% 11/15/2029 1.63%
  7. HOWARD HUGHES CORP/THE 144A 4.375000% 02/01/2031 1.61%
  8. BURFORD CAPITAL GLOBAL FINANCE LLC 144A 9.250000% 07/01/2031 1.56%
  9. UPBOUND GROUP INC 144A 6.375000% 02/15/2029 1.36%
  10. PACTIV EVERGREEN GROUP ISSUER LLC / PACTIV EVERGRE 4.375000% 10/15/2028 1.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCOYX % Rank
Bonds 		69.20% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		25.57% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.22% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCOYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCOYX % Rank
US 		25.57% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCOYX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		4.85% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCOYX % Rank
US 		69.20% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BCOYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BCOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BCOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCOYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCOYX Category Low Category High BCOYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCOYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCOYX Category Low Category High BCOYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCOYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BCOYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

