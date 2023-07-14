Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
28.8%
1 yr return
7.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$38.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.0%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Mid Company Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of equity securities of companies with total operating revenues of $500 million to $2.5 billion at the time of initial investment (“mid sized companies”). It is important to note that the Mid Company Fund does NOT choose its portfolio companies based on a reference to market capitalization. Rather, the focus of the Mid Company Fund is on the revenue produced by the issuer of the securities.
The Mid Company Fund typically invests in common stocks. The Advisor seeks to build a portfolio of exceptional mid companies with the wherewithal to become exceptional larger companies. The Mid Company Fund typically holds a portfolio of between 40 to 60 securities which the Advisor believes have the potential for growth.
The Advisor’s Philosophy
The Advisor believes that a sustained commitment to a portfolio of exceptional companies will, over time, generate attractive long-term returns. The Advisor believes exceptional companies save time, lives, money or headaches or provide an exceptional value proposition to consumers. The Advisor views these differentiated organizations as having the wherewithal to provide unique solutions that include, but are not limited to, the utilization of innovative technology and insight to help address or redefine the challenges faced by institutions or consumers. These companies often retain a long-term growth plan, durable revenue growth, defensible market presence and profitability to fuel and sustain earnings per share growth. While investing in exceptional growth companies is paramount, the Advisor believes in being disciplined and deliberate about what it is willing to pay for growth opportunities and doing so in a benchmark agnostic manner (meaning that the Advisor selects companies without consideration of benchmarks by which the Fund is measured). Because the Mid Company Fund is managed in a benchmark agnostic manner, an unintended consequence is that the Fund may have sector exposure.
The Advisor’s Investment Approach
The Advisor believes an investment program establishes the processes necessary to identify, research and construct a portfolio. The Advisor distinguishes Mid Company from mid capitalization by its use of revenue not market capitalization to identify and invest in exceptional mid companies that have the wherewithal to become exceptional larger companies. The Advisor sources ideas from many places. Companies eligible for investment typically generate between $500 million and $2.5 billion in revenue at the time of initial investment. The Advisor’s investment professionals retain dual duties, managing the portfolio as a team and serving as generalists in their analytical role. They discuss prospective portfolio candidates with teammates before any in-depth research is performed to ensure the commitment of time dedicated to understanding the company makes sense to all team members.
The Advisor believes in-depth fundamental research, when applied over a three to five-year time horizon, and implemented with a benchmark agnostic framework, has the potential to generate attractive long-term returns.
Therefore, the foundation of the Advisor’s investment process is fundamental analysis. Valuation analysis is also part of the Advisor’s investment process.
The Advisor constructs the Mid Company Fund’s portfolio to generally be fully invested with no more than 5% in cash. The Advisor believes a diversified portfolio of 40 to 60 securities and their research efforts may, collectively, reduce portfolio risk.
The Advisor generally expects to hold securities for the long term. The Advisor typically sells securities from the Mid Company Fund’s portfolio when the investment thesis driving the purchase of the company changes, the Advisor has a better investment idea, and/or its valuation no longer meets expectations.
|Period
|BCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.8%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|3.37%
|1 Yr
|7.2%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|80.67%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|54.09%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|33.14%
|10 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|88.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-46.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|93.39%
|2021
|5.3%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|17.83%
|2020
|11.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|24.95%
|2019
|8.3%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|5.28%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|48.06%
|BCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|38.7 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|91.31%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|20
|3702
|87.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.5 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|89.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.02%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|17.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.00%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|51.06%
|Cash
|2.00%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|47.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|64.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|64.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|62.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|63.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCMSX % Rank
|Technology
|46.16%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|3.19%
|Healthcare
|32.08%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|2.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.60%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|79.08%
|Industrials
|7.74%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|89.18%
|Financial Services
|3.43%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|86.17%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|71.28%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|91.84%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|84.75%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|94.86%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|94.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|90.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCMSX % Rank
|US
|93.83%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|52.84%
|Non US
|4.17%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|40.60%
|BCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|20.18%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|60.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|BCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|36.21%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|9.09%
|BCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|66.13%
|BCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.90%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|75.00%
|BCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.613
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2002
19.68
19.7%
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder Eddie C. Brown started Brown Capital Management on July 1, 1983. He is chairman of the firm’s board of directors and a member of the firm’s Management Committee, the governing body of Brown Capital Management. Eddie boasts over 40 years of investment experience, serving as VP and portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. for 10 years before starting his own firm in 1983. He earned a BS in electrical engineering from Howard University, an MS in electrical engineering from New York University, and an MBA from Indiana University Kelley School of Business. He holds the professional designations of CFA and CIC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2005
17.26
17.3%
Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Walton D. Pearson joined Brown Capital Management in 2005. He is a member of the Management Committee, which is the firm’s governing body. Prior to joining Brown Capital Management, Walt served as a managing director and senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and as an SVP and senior portfolio manager at Alliance Bernstein Capital Management. He holds an MBA in finance from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and a BS in management from St. Francis College, where he graduated cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Director and Senior Analyst Kwame C. Webb joined Brown Capital Management in 2017. Previously, Kwame was a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, Inc. and an investment analyst and VP at T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Kwame earned an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a Robert Toigo Fellow. He earned a BA in finance from the College of William & Mary, where he was a William & Mary scholar and graduated magna cum laude. Kwame is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Chicago CFA society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Director and Senior Analyst Kayode O. Aje joined Brown Capital Management in April 2016. Previously, Kayode was a global equity research analyst at Chevy Chase Trust, a senior analyst/portfolio manager at Legg Mason Capital Management, and an account officer in JPMorgan Chase’s Private Banking Division. Kayode earned his MBA from the Yale School of Management where he was a Yale MBA Scholar. He graduated cum laude with a BS in finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
