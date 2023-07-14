The Mid Company Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of equity securities of companies with total operating revenues of $500 million to $2.5 billion at the time of initial investment (“mid sized companies”). It is important to note that the Mid Company Fund does NOT choose its portfolio companies based on a reference to market capitalization. Rather, the focus of the Mid Company Fund is on the revenue produced by the issuer of the securities.

The Mid Company Fund typically invests in common stocks. The Advisor seeks to build a portfolio of exceptional mid companies with the wherewithal to become exceptional larger companies. The Mid Company Fund typically holds a portfolio of between 40 to 60 securities which the Advisor believes have the potential for growth.

The Advisor’s Philosophy

The Advisor believes that a sustained commitment to a portfolio of exceptional companies will, over time, generate attractive long-term returns. The Advisor believes exceptional companies save time, lives, money or headaches or provide an exceptional value proposition to consumers. The Advisor views these differentiated organizations as having the wherewithal to provide unique solutions that include, but are not limited to, the utilization of innovative technology and insight to help address or redefine the challenges faced by institutions or consumers. These companies often retain a long-term growth plan, durable revenue growth, defensible market presence and profitability to fuel and sustain earnings per share growth. While investing in exceptional growth companies is paramount, the Advisor believes in being disciplined and deliberate about what it is willing to pay for growth opportunities and doing so in a benchmark agnostic manner (meaning that the Advisor selects companies without consideration of benchmarks by which the Fund is measured). Because the Mid Company Fund is managed in a benchmark agnostic manner, an unintended consequence is that the Fund may have sector exposure.

The Advisor’s Investment Approach

The Advisor believes an investment program establishes the processes necessary to identify, research and construct a portfolio. The Advisor distinguishes Mid Company from mid capitalization by its use of revenue not market capitalization to identify and invest in exceptional mid companies that have the wherewithal to become exceptional larger companies. The Advisor sources ideas from many places. Companies eligible for investment typically generate between $500 million and $2.5 billion in revenue at the time of initial investment. The Advisor’s investment professionals retain dual duties, managing the portfolio as a team and serving as generalists in their analytical role. They discuss prospective portfolio candidates with teammates before any in-depth research is performed to ensure the commitment of time dedicated to understanding the company makes sense to all team members.

The Advisor believes in-depth fundamental research, when applied over a three to five-year time horizon, and implemented with a benchmark agnostic framework, has the potential to generate attractive long-term returns.

Therefore, the foundation of the Advisor’s investment process is fundamental analysis. Valuation analysis is also part of the Advisor’s investment process.

The Advisor constructs the Mid Company Fund’s portfolio to generally be fully invested with no more than 5% in cash. The Advisor believes a diversified portfolio of 40 to 60 securities and their research efforts may, collectively, reduce portfolio risk.

The Advisor generally expects to hold securities for the long term. The Advisor typically sells securities from the Mid Company Fund’s portfolio when the investment thesis driving the purchase of the company changes, the Advisor has a better investment idea, and/or its valuation no longer meets expectations.