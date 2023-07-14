Home
Trending ETFs

BlackRock 40/60 Target Allocation Fund

mutual fund
BCMPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.78 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (BIMPX) Primary A (BAMPX) Retirement (BRMPX) C (BCMPX) Retirement (BKMPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock 40/60 Target Allocation Fund

BCMPX | Fund

$11.78

$681 M

1.71%

$0.20

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$681 M

Holdings in Top 10

93.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BCMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock 40/60 Target Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Gates

Fund Description

BCMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -8.1% 18.8% 5.19%
1 Yr 3.7% -10.0% 54.2% 10.84%
3 Yr -1.5%* -6.7% 9.7% 39.33%
5 Yr 0.1%* -6.4% 6.1% 17.86%
10 Yr 0.1%* -4.4% 5.3% 34.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -35.0% 33.6% 62.01%
2021 0.7% -5.9% 7.0% 56.91%
2020 3.1% -3.6% 12.1% 4.46%
2019 3.2% -2.5% 5.1% 10.86%
2018 -2.2% -4.8% -0.6% 70.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -11.0% 18.8% 5.19%
1 Yr 3.7% -10.0% 54.2% 10.16%
3 Yr -1.5%* -6.7% 9.7% 39.04%
5 Yr 0.1%* -6.4% 7.5% 31.03%
10 Yr 2.6%* -4.4% 6.0% 21.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -35.0% 33.6% 62.01%
2021 0.7% -5.9% 14.7% 56.91%
2020 3.1% -3.6% 12.1% 4.46%
2019 3.2% -2.5% 5.1% 10.86%
2018 -2.2% -4.8% -0.4% 91.64%

NAV & Total Return History

BCMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCMPX Category Low Category High BCMPX % Rank
Net Assets 681 M 130 K 62.8 B 45.27%
Number of Holdings 18 3 25236 74.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 677 M 125 K 11 B 31.89%
Weighting of Top 10 93.20% 6.3% 100.0% 13.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio 25.18%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCMPX % Rank
Bonds 		45.76% 11.31% 89.41% 84.77%
Stocks 		43.43% 3.48% 51.81% 22.27%
Cash 		9.19% -35.68% 69.40% 16.63%
Convertible Bonds 		1.56% 0.00% 71.77% 27.56%
Other 		0.04% -2.79% 21.77% 53.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.95% 88.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCMPX % Rank
Technology 		22.42% 0.22% 27.92% 7.11%
Financial Services 		14.04% 0.00% 83.50% 65.60%
Healthcare 		11.91% 0.00% 24.25% 72.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.12% 0.00% 14.20% 27.75%
Industrials 		9.47% 0.14% 17.90% 65.14%
Communication Services 		7.56% 0.00% 11.11% 30.28%
Energy 		7.41% 0.00% 62.93% 19.50%
Consumer Defense 		6.19% 0.00% 51.19% 73.62%
Basic Materials 		3.69% 0.00% 32.82% 73.85%
Real Estate 		3.61% 0.00% 43.16% 69.95%
Utilities 		2.58% 0.00% 48.33% 78.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCMPX % Rank
US 		33.92% 3.48% 51.08% 20.50%
Non US 		9.51% 0.00% 25.18% 56.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCMPX % Rank
Corporate 		32.70% 0.00% 96.66% 45.33%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.70% 0.15% 71.66% 9.34%
Government 		22.95% 0.00% 94.29% 62.87%
Securitized 		18.15% 0.00% 52.08% 45.79%
Municipal 		0.39% 0.00% 99.85% 45.33%
Derivative 		0.11% 0.00% 27.44% 47.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCMPX % Rank
US 		38.80% 9.98% 83.14% 74.49%
Non US 		6.96% 0.00% 30.21% 53.99%

BCMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 13.45% 19.95%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 12.42%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.80%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.70% 35.19%

Sales Fees

BCMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 51.85%

Trading Fees

BCMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 2.00% 380.00% 81.86%

BCMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCMPX Category Low Category High BCMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.71% 0.00% 6.08% 90.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCMPX Category Low Category High BCMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.76% -1.22% 6.83% 90.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BCMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Gates

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2015

7.02

7.0%

Michael Gates, CFA, Managing Director, leads the Model Portfolio Solutions team in the Americas and is the lead portfolio manager for the Target Allocation Funds. He and his team also manage a series of outcome-oriented and total return asset allocation strategies for retail advisors and managed account investors. Mr. Gates' service with BlackRock dates back to 2009, where he served as part of the Multi-Asset Strategies group, as well as BlackRock's Global Trading group. Prior to 2009, Mr. Gates worked for Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009, in a variety of research roles, focused on fixed income and alternative investment strategies. Previously Mr. Gates worked as an analyst responsible for equity risk models at Barra. Mr. Gates earned his MS in Economics from the University of California, Davis, and a BS, with honors, from the University of California, Davis.

Lisa O'Connor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Lisa O'Connor is the Global Head of Investments for the LifePath and Model Portfolio Solutions team within the Multi-Asset Strategies group. The team is responsible for the development and management of strategic and tactical asset allocation models. Prior to joining BlackRock in April 2017 - Ms. O'Connor served as the Head of Global Portfolio Management for SSGA's Global Macro fund. The fund utilized both proprietary quantitative and fundamental strategies for alpha generation. Ms. O'Connor was named one of the 50 leading women in hedge funds by the Hedge Fund Journal in 2015. Lisa Mears O’Connor,Managing Director of BlackRock since 2017, Investment Head for the Model Portfolio Solutions group. Previously, Ms. O'Connor was a Managing Director and Head of Global Portfolio Management of State Street Global Advisors from 2013 to 2017 and a Managing Director of Mellon Capital Management from 2001 to 2013.She received her M.B.A from the University of California at Berkeley in 2002. Ms. Mears O’Connor has attained the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation in 1998. Ms. Mears O’Connor has over 17 years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

