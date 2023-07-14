Dividend Investing Ideas Center
13.5%
1 yr return
13.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$43.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
86.0%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.33%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of industry-dominant companies whose earnings have demonstrated superior growth. The Fund's Adviser considers, among other things, balance sheet strength, cash flow and return on equity. The Fund normally focuses its investments in a core of less than 25 companies, and certain sectors are likely to be overweighted compared to others. The Fund invests in medium to large capitalization companies. The average market capitalization of holdings is usually larger than $5 billion. Securities are sold when they have realized their anticipated value or if new investment opportunities with higher expected return are acquired.
The Fund is a "non-diversified" portfolio, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified portfolio and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified portfolio. Also, the Fund may participate in a limited number of industry sectors.
|Period
|BCIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|4.73%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|6.80%
|3 Yr
|9.5%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|26.49%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|41.05%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|37.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|BCIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|87.34%
|2021
|13.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|7.99%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|89.58%
|2019
|4.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|47.61%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|74.63%
|BCIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.4 M
|1 M
|151 B
|90.71%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|2
|1727
|99.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.6 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|83.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|86.00%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|0.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCIFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.65%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|19.85%
|Cash
|0.34%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|78.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|11.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|4.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|5.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|7.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCIFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|58.05%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|0.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.58%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|1.58%
|Communication Services
|9.43%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|7.07%
|Industrials
|7.57%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|86.95%
|Energy
|4.97%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|79.63%
|Healthcare
|2.24%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|99.00%
|Technology
|0.16%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|99.67%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|89.53%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|83.96%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|98.67%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|92.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCIFX % Rank
|US
|83.01%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|84.62%
|Non US
|16.64%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|5.62%
|BCIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|23.10%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.16%
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|25.70%
|BCIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BCIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BCIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.33%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|8.29%
|BCIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|58.53%
|BCIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BCIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.72%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|99.49%
|BCIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$2.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.438
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.445
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2004
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.640
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2001
20.43
20.4%
Check is a portfolio manager, president and chief investment officer of Check Capital Management Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Mr. Kinney joined the Check Capital Management Inc in April 2013 as a Research Director before assuming his current position as a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund in 2017. Mr. Kinney was an independent investor from April 2012 to April 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
