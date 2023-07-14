Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Blue Chip Investor Fund

mutual fund
BCIFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$192.49 -1.29 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (BCIFX) Primary
BCIFX (Mutual Fund)

Blue Chip Investor Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$192.49 -1.29 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (BCIFX) Primary
BCIFX (Mutual Fund)

Blue Chip Investor Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$192.49 -1.29 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (BCIFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Blue Chip Investor Fund

BCIFX | Fund

$192.49

$43.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$43.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

86.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$193.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.33%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Blue Chip Investor Fund

BCIFX | Fund

$192.49

$43.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.34%

BCIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Blue Chip Investor Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Blue Chip Investor Fund
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Check

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of industry-dominant companies whose earnings have demonstrated superior growth. The Fund's Adviser considers, among other things, balance sheet strength, cash flow and return on equity. The Fund normally focuses its investments in a core of less than 25 companies, and certain sectors are likely to be overweighted compared to others. The Fund invests in medium to large capitalization companies. The average market capitalization of holdings is usually larger than $5 billion. Securities are sold when they have realized their anticipated value or if new investment opportunities with higher expected return are acquired.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" portfolio, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified portfolio and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified portfolio. Also, the Fund may participate in a limited number of industry sectors.

Read More

BCIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -13.6% 215.2% 4.73%
1 Yr 13.7% -58.6% 197.5% 6.80%
3 Yr 9.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 26.49%
5 Yr 1.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 41.05%
10 Yr 3.1%* -17.0% 13.3% 37.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -65.1% 22.3% 87.34%
2021 13.0% -25.3% 25.5% 7.99%
2020 -2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 89.58%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 47.61%
2018 -4.3% -9.4% 3.1% 74.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -13.6% 215.2% 4.48%
1 Yr 13.7% -58.6% 197.5% 5.86%
3 Yr 9.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 26.49%
5 Yr 1.6%* -15.1% 32.0% 48.70%
10 Yr 5.3%* -4.7% 19.9% 40.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -65.1% 22.3% 87.34%
2021 13.0% -25.3% 25.5% 7.99%
2020 -2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 89.58%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 47.61%
2018 -4.3% -8.9% 3.3% 84.55%

NAV & Total Return History

BCIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCIFX Category Low Category High BCIFX % Rank
Net Assets 43.4 M 1 M 151 B 90.71%
Number of Holdings 18 2 1727 99.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 39.6 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 83.37%
Weighting of Top 10 86.00% 5.0% 99.2% 0.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 39.08%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc Registered Shs -A- Limited Vtg 8.67%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.68%
  4. LKQ Corp 6.12%
  5. Markel Corp 5.61%
  6. Hanesbrands Inc 5.14%
  7. Suncor Energy Inc 4.96%
  8. Cimpress PLC 4.81%
  9. Cimpress PLC 4.81%
  10. Cimpress PLC 4.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCIFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.65% 28.02% 125.26% 19.85%
Cash 		0.34% -88.20% 71.98% 78.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 11.83%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 4.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 5.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 7.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCIFX % Rank
Financial Services 		58.05% 0.00% 58.05% 0.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.58% 0.00% 22.74% 1.58%
Communication Services 		9.43% 0.00% 26.58% 7.07%
Industrials 		7.57% 0.00% 42.76% 86.95%
Energy 		4.97% 0.00% 54.00% 79.63%
Healthcare 		2.24% 0.00% 30.08% 99.00%
Technology 		0.16% 0.00% 54.02% 99.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 89.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 83.96%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 98.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 92.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCIFX % Rank
US 		83.01% 24.51% 121.23% 84.62%
Non US 		16.64% 0.00% 41.42% 5.62%

BCIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.04% 45.41% 23.10%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.16%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 0.50% 25.70%

Sales Fees

BCIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BCIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.33% 0.00% 488.00% 8.29%

BCIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCIFX Category Low Category High BCIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 58.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCIFX Category Low Category High BCIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.72% -1.51% 4.28% 99.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BCIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Check

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

Check is a portfolio manager, president and chief investment officer of Check Capital Management Inc.

Ryan Kinney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Mr. Kinney joined the Check Capital Management Inc in April 2013 as a Research Director before assuming his current position as a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund in 2017. Mr. Kinney was an independent investor from April 2012 to April 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×