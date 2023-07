Mr. Gotelli, Portfolio Manager and Vice President, has joined American Century Investments since 2008. He has shared primary responsibility for the management of the fund, and has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining the advisor. Prior to joining American Century Investments, he was an assistant portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investments for seven years. He has a bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from Santa Clara University.