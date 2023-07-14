Under normal market conditions, the fund intends to provide exposure to corporate debt securities by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities including those rated investment grade, below investment grade, or are unrated. Below investment grade securities are securities rated below Baa/BBB assigned by at least one Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”)) or unrated securities determined by the subadviser to be of comparable credit quality. These investments are also known as “junk bonds,” “high yield bonds,” and “non‑investment grade bonds”. Such securities may be public or privately placed U.S. dollar denominated debt securities issued by U.S. and non‑U.S. companies (which may include companies in emerging markets) of any size, which the subadviser believes represent an attractive investment opportunity.

Investments in non‑U.S. obligations or securities will not exceed 25% of the net assets of the fund.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will maintain a dollar-weighted effective duration of less than five years, although it may invest in individual fixed income securities with effective durations in excess of five years. Effective duration seeks to measure the expected sensitivity of market prices to changes in interest rates.

In addition to corporate bonds, the fund may invest in other securities such as trust preferred securities, convertible securities, preferred stock, equity securities, U.S. Government and Agency securities, and mortgage or asset-backed securities.

The fund will not typically invest more than 10% of its assets in securities rated at or below Caa1 by Moody’s, CCC+ by Standard & Poor’s and CCC+ by Fitch at time of purchase.

In selecting securities for the fund, the subadviser performs a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of credit risk, interest rate risk, and the legal and technical structure of the security. The subadviser will attempt to take advantage of inefficiencies that it believes exist in the fixed-income markets by purchasing securities at prices below the subadviser’s estimate of their fair value with the goal of selling securities as they approach or exceed the subadviser’s estimate of their fair value. The subadviser seeks to invest in securities that the subadviser expects to offer attractive prospects for current income and/or capital appreciation in relation to the risk borne.