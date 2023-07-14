Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.59 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 145.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BCGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BrandywineGLOBAL - Corporate Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bill Zox

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund intends to provide exposure to corporate debt securities by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities including those rated investment grade, below investment grade, or are unrated. Below investment grade securities are securities rated below Baa/BBB assigned by at least one Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”)) or unrated securities determined by the subadviser to be of comparable credit quality. These investments are also known as “junk bonds,” “high yield bonds,” and “non‑investment grade bonds”. Such securities may be public or privately placed U.S. dollar denominated debt securities issued by U.S. and non‑U.S. companies (which may include companies in emerging markets) of any size, which the subadviser believes represent an attractive investment opportunity. 
Investments in non‑U.S. obligations or securities will not exceed 25% of the net assets of the fund. 
Under normal circumstances, the fund will maintain a dollar-weighted effective duration of less than five years, although it may invest in individual fixed income securities with effective durations in excess of five years. Effective duration seeks to measure the expected sensitivity of market prices to changes in interest rates. 
In addition to corporate bonds, the fund may invest in other securities such as trust preferred securities, convertible securities, preferred stock, equity securities, U.S. Government and Agency securities, and mortgage or asset-backed securities. 
The fund will not typically invest more than 10% of its assets in securities rated at or below Caa1 by Moody’s, CCC+ by Standard & Poor’s and CCC+ by Fitch at time of purchase. 
In selecting securities for the fund, the subadviser performs a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of credit risk, interest rate risk, and the legal and technical structure of the security. The subadviser will attempt to take advantage of inefficiencies that it believes exist in the fixed-income markets by purchasing securities at prices below the subadviser’s estimate of their fair value with the goal of selling securities as they approach or exceed the subadviser’s estimate of their fair value. The subadviser seeks to invest in securities that the subadviser expects to offer attractive prospects for current income and/or capital appreciation in relation to the risk borne. 
Read More

BCGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -7.1% 10.3% 51.61%
1 Yr 2.4% -9.9% 18.7% 26.17%
3 Yr N/A* -11.5% 72.4% 10.61%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 4.31%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 12.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -33.4% 3.6% 28.00%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -14.3% 7.8% 48.39%
1 Yr 2.4% -18.1% 22.2% 20.44%
3 Yr N/A* -11.5% 72.4% 11.91%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 6.03%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 13.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -33.4% 3.6% 28.15%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BCGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCGIX Category Low Category High BCGIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.59 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 26.21%
Number of Holdings 131 2 2736 87.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 520 M -492 M 2.55 B 14.35%
Weighting of Top 10 29.09% 3.0% 100.0% 7.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Western Asset Prem Instl US Trs Rsv Pref 10.11%
  2. Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC / Magnolia Oil & Gas Finance Corp 6% 2.96%
  3. New Fortress Energy Inc. 6.75% 2.44%
  4. Freedom Mortgage Corporation 8.125% 2.33%
  5. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. 6.875% 2.16%
  6. Grubhub Holdings Inc 5.5% 2.07%
  7. United Wholesale Mortgage LLC 5.5% 2.07%
  8. Station Casinos LLC 4.5% 2.05%
  9. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 5.5% 1.83%
  10. Cimpress PLC 7% 1.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCGIX % Rank
Bonds 		85.88% 0.00% 154.38% 93.88%
Cash 		10.11% -52.00% 100.00% 2.93%
Convertible Bonds 		3.99% 0.00% 17.89% 7.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 7.09% 43.92%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 87.61%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 72.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCGIX % Rank
Corporate 		89.49% 0.00% 129.69% 80.21%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.11% 0.00% 99.98% 5.57%
Securitized 		0.40% 0.00% 97.24% 28.30%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 68.62%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 61.58%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 73.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCGIX % Rank
US 		73.78% 0.00% 150.64% 81.26%
Non US 		12.10% 0.00% 118.12% 58.86%

BCGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.03% 18.97% 84.92%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.84% 20.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 81.48%

Sales Fees

BCGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BCGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 145.00% 1.00% 255.00% 97.72%

BCGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCGIX Category Low Category High BCGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.17% 0.00% 37.22% 21.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCGIX Category Low Category High BCGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.43% -2.39% 14.30% 47.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BCGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bill Zox

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2006

16.1

16.1%

Mr. Zox is a Portfolio Manager and has been employed by Brandywine Global since 2021. Previously, he served as Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management (2001-2021); a Tax Partner at Schottenstein, Zox & Dunn, Co., LPA (2000-2001), and an Associate at Schottenstein, Zox & Dunn, Co. (1993-1999). He earned a B.A. in Political Science from Williams College, a J.D. from The Ohio State University (with honors), and a Master of Law in Taxation from University of Florida College of Law.

John McClain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2015

7.26

7.3%

John serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2014. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, John was Senior Vice President – Credit at Standard Life Investments from 2010 to 2014. From 2007 to 2010, he was at Nationwide Mutual Insurance as a Management Associate in the Financial Leadership Rotation Program and then an Investment Analyst in Distressed Debt. John has a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from University of Kentucky (magna cum laude) and a Master of Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

