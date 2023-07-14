Home
Trending ETFs

Blue Current Global Dividend Fund

BCGDX | Fund

$13.54

$53.1 M

4.27%

$0.58

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$53.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Blue Current Global Dividend Fund

BCGDX | Fund

$13.54

$53.1 M

4.27%

$0.58

1.48%

BCGDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Blue Current Global Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Blue Current Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 18, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dennis Sabo

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies whose stocks are selling at discounts to the Adviser’s estimate of their intrinsic value. The Fund invests primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities such as common and preferred stock that are currently paying dividends. In order to hedge against currency risk to its foreign equity securities, the Fund will invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“forwards”). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that tend to pay dividends. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities that either have paid a dividend in the 12 months prior to purchase, or are expected by the Adviser to pay a dividend within 12 months following the Fund’s purchase of the security. There are no restrictions as to the market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will generally hold securities of 25 to 50 companies.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser seeks securities that the Adviser believes are undervalued, high-quality dividend paying equities issued by companies with a commitment to dividend growth, and that pay above-market dividend yields. The Adviser considers such factors as dividend sustainability, balance sheet quality, growth characteristics, and valuation when selecting investments for the Fund. Throughout this process the Adviser applies fundamental, “bottom-up” analysis when selecting investments. This analysis focuses on the specific attributes of each company rather than the industry in which the company operates or the economy in general.

The Fund seeks to have a diversified portfolio by issuer, industry, and country. The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, in at least three different countries, one of which will be the United States. The Fund will also invest at least 40% of its assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s foreign securities will primarily be in companies in developed countries.

The Fund’s investment in foreign securities may include investing in securities traded on foreign exchanges, investing in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) listed on U.S. stock exchanges, or investing in ETFs that invest in foreign securities. The Fund may seek to hedge against currency fluctuations and deviations involving its foreign equity securities, including by investing in forward foreign currency exchange contracts.

A security may be sold when the security reaches its intrinsic value as determined by the Adviser, the Adviser has identified a more attractive security, or the security no longer meets the Adviser’s dividend-paying criteria.

BCGDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -35.6% 29.2% 19.35%
1 Yr 10.4% 17.3% 252.4% 64.09%
3 Yr 6.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 68.25%
5 Yr 3.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 76.64%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -24.3% 957.1% 73.29%
2021 4.6% -38.3% 47.1% 38.81%
2020 1.7% -54.2% 0.6% 39.17%
2019 5.4% -76.0% 54.1% 71.60%
2018 -2.8% -26.1% 47.8% 12.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BCGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -35.6% 29.2% 19.80%
1 Yr 10.4% 11.4% 252.4% 60.23%
3 Yr 6.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 66.06%
5 Yr 3.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 75.57%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BCGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -24.3% 957.1% 73.29%
2021 4.6% -33.1% 47.1% 39.19%
2020 1.7% -44.4% 1.8% 49.80%
2019 5.4% -6.5% 54.1% 69.11%
2018 -2.6% -14.4% 47.8% 9.25%

NAV & Total Return History

BCGDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BCGDX Category Low Category High BCGDX % Rank
Net Assets 53.1 M 199 K 133 B 81.47%
Number of Holdings 43 1 9075 80.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.4 M -18 M 37.6 B 78.74%
Weighting of Top 10 32.50% 9.1% 100.0% 43.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs Z 5.30%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.97%
  3. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 3.74%
  4. Allianz SE 3.28%
  5. Allianz SE 3.28%
  6. Allianz SE 3.28%
  7. Allianz SE 3.28%
  8. Allianz SE 3.28%
  9. Allianz SE 3.28%
  10. Allianz SE 3.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BCGDX % Rank
Stocks 		94.70% 61.84% 125.47% 66.63%
Cash 		5.30% -174.70% 23.12% 28.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 79.74%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 81.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 77.75%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 78.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCGDX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		18.30% 0.00% 73.28% 9.14%
Healthcare 		17.31% 0.00% 35.42% 10.68%
Financial Services 		15.22% 0.00% 38.42% 61.45%
Technology 		12.12% 0.00% 49.87% 60.35%
Industrials 		10.21% 0.00% 44.06% 36.78%
Energy 		9.36% 0.00% 21.15% 18.28%
Basic Materials 		5.49% 0.00% 38.60% 27.09%
Communication Services 		5.35% 0.00% 57.66% 94.38%
Real Estate 		2.59% 0.00% 39.48% 33.70%
Utilities 		2.27% 0.00% 29.12% 49.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.78% 0.00% 40.94% 93.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BCGDX % Rank
US 		50.64% 0.13% 103.82% 48.13%
Non US 		44.06% 0.58% 99.46% 57.82%

BCGDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BCGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.01% 44.27% 34.66%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.82% 95.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

BCGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BCGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 72.55%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BCGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 395.00% 75.34%

BCGDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BCGDX Category Low Category High BCGDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.27% 0.00% 3.26% 77.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BCGDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BCGDX Category Low Category High BCGDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -4.27% 12.65% 16.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BCGDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BCGDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dennis Sabo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2014

7.7

7.7%

Mr. Sabo is Partner at Edge Capital Group and previously was a Partner of Edge Advisors from 2017 until August 2018 and has co-managed equity strategies since 2010. Mr. Sabo is a member of Edge Capital Group's Advisory Committee and Strategy Team, where he was responsible for equity investments and asset allocation recommendations. Prior to joining Edge Advisors, Mr. Sabo was an equity analyst at Jodocus Capital, a long/short hedge fund where he was a sector generalist. Prior to Jodocus, Mr. Sabo was an equity analyst at Credit Suisse where he was a member of the Global Media team. Mr. Sabo was also an associate at Suntrust Robinson Humphrey and covered the consumer technology sector. Prior to his career in investment management, Mr. Sabo worked in telecommunications engineering for six years. Mr. Sabo earned a Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering from the University of Miami and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia, where he concentrated on finance and investments.

Harry Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2014

7.7

7.7%

Mr. Jones is Managing Partner at Edge Capital Group and previously was the Managing Partner of Edge Advisors since 2012 and co-founded Edge Advisors, LLC in 2006. Prior to co-founding Edge Advisors, LLC, Mr. Jones was a Director at Credit Suisse. Mr. Jones earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and Economics with distinction (Omicron Delta Epsilon) from Hampden-Sydney College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

