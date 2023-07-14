Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
10.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$53.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.5%
Expense Ratio 1.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies whose stocks are selling at discounts to the Adviser’s estimate of their intrinsic value. The Fund invests primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities such as common and preferred stock that are currently paying dividends. In order to hedge against currency risk to its foreign equity securities, the Fund will invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“forwards”). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that tend to pay dividends. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities that either have paid a dividend in the 12 months prior to purchase, or are expected by the Adviser to pay a dividend within 12 months following the Fund’s purchase of the security. There are no restrictions as to the market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will generally hold securities of 25 to 50 companies.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser seeks securities that the Adviser believes are undervalued, high-quality dividend paying equities issued by companies with a commitment to dividend growth, and that pay above-market dividend yields. The Adviser considers such factors as dividend sustainability, balance sheet quality, growth characteristics, and valuation when selecting investments for the Fund. Throughout this process the Adviser applies fundamental, “bottom-up” analysis when selecting investments. This analysis focuses on the specific attributes of each company rather than the industry in which the company operates or the economy in general.
The Fund seeks to have a diversified portfolio by issuer, industry, and country. The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, in at least three different countries, one of which will be the United States. The Fund will also invest at least 40% of its assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s foreign securities will primarily be in companies in developed countries.
The Fund’s investment in foreign securities may include investing in securities traded on foreign exchanges, investing in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) listed on U.S. stock exchanges, or investing in ETFs that invest in foreign securities. The Fund may seek to hedge against currency fluctuations and deviations involving its foreign equity securities, including by investing in forward foreign currency exchange contracts.
A security may be sold when the security reaches its intrinsic value as determined by the Adviser, the Adviser has identified a more attractive security, or the security no longer meets the Adviser’s dividend-paying criteria.
|Period
|BCGDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|19.35%
|1 Yr
|10.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|64.09%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|68.25%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|76.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BCGDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|73.29%
|2021
|4.6%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|38.81%
|2020
|1.7%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|39.17%
|2019
|5.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|71.60%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|12.28%
|Period
|BCGDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|19.80%
|1 Yr
|10.4%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|60.23%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|66.06%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|75.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BCGDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|73.29%
|2021
|4.6%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|39.19%
|2020
|1.7%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|49.80%
|2019
|5.4%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|69.11%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|9.25%
|BCGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCGDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|53.1 M
|199 K
|133 B
|81.47%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|1
|9075
|80.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.4 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|78.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.50%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|43.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCGDX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.70%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|66.63%
|Cash
|5.30%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|28.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|79.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|81.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|77.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|78.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCGDX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|18.30%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|9.14%
|Healthcare
|17.31%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|10.68%
|Financial Services
|15.22%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|61.45%
|Technology
|12.12%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|60.35%
|Industrials
|10.21%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|36.78%
|Energy
|9.36%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|18.28%
|Basic Materials
|5.49%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|27.09%
|Communication Services
|5.35%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|94.38%
|Real Estate
|2.59%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|33.70%
|Utilities
|2.27%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|49.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.78%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|93.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BCGDX % Rank
|US
|50.64%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|48.13%
|Non US
|44.06%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|57.82%
|BCGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.48%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|34.66%
|Management Fee
|0.99%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|95.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|BCGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BCGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|72.55%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BCGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|75.34%
|BCGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCGDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.27%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|77.68%
|BCGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BCGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BCGDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.27%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|16.48%
|BCGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2014
7.7
7.7%
Mr. Sabo is Partner at Edge Capital Group and previously was a Partner of Edge Advisors from 2017 until August 2018 and has co-managed equity strategies since 2010. Mr. Sabo is a member of Edge Capital Group's Advisory Committee and Strategy Team, where he was responsible for equity investments and asset allocation recommendations. Prior to joining Edge Advisors, Mr. Sabo was an equity analyst at Jodocus Capital, a long/short hedge fund where he was a sector generalist. Prior to Jodocus, Mr. Sabo was an equity analyst at Credit Suisse where he was a member of the Global Media team. Mr. Sabo was also an associate at Suntrust Robinson Humphrey and covered the consumer technology sector. Prior to his career in investment management, Mr. Sabo worked in telecommunications engineering for six years. Mr. Sabo earned a Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering from the University of Miami and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia, where he concentrated on finance and investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2014
7.7
7.7%
Mr. Jones is Managing Partner at Edge Capital Group and previously was the Managing Partner of Edge Advisors since 2012 and co-founded Edge Advisors, LLC in 2006. Prior to co-founding Edge Advisors, LLC, Mr. Jones was a Director at Credit Suisse. Mr. Jones earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and Economics with distinction (Omicron Delta Epsilon) from Hampden-Sydney College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
