The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies whose stocks are selling at discounts to the Adviser’s estimate of their intrinsic value. The Fund invests primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities such as common and preferred stock that are currently paying dividends. In order to hedge against currency risk to its foreign equity securities, the Fund will invest in forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“forwards”). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that tend to pay dividends. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities that either have paid a dividend in the 12 months prior to purchase, or are expected by the Adviser to pay a dividend within 12 months following the Fund’s purchase of the security. There are no restrictions as to the market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will generally hold securities of 25 to 50 companies.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser seeks securities that the Adviser believes are undervalued, high-quality dividend paying equities issued by companies with a commitment to dividend growth, and that pay above-market dividend yields. The Adviser considers such factors as dividend sustainability, balance sheet quality, growth characteristics, and valuation when selecting investments for the Fund. Throughout this process the Adviser applies fundamental, “bottom-up” analysis when selecting investments. This analysis focuses on the specific attributes of each company rather than the industry in which the company operates or the economy in general.

The Fund seeks to have a diversified portfolio by issuer, industry, and country. The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, in at least three different countries, one of which will be the United States. The Fund will also invest at least 40% of its assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s foreign securities will primarily be in companies in developed countries.

The Fund’s investment in foreign securities may include investing in securities traded on foreign exchanges, investing in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) listed on U.S. stock exchanges, or investing in ETFs that invest in foreign securities. The Fund may seek to hedge against currency fluctuations and deviations involving its foreign equity securities, including by investing in forward foreign currency exchange contracts.

A security may be sold when the security reaches its intrinsic value as determined by the Adviser, the Adviser has identified a more attractive security, or the security no longer meets the Adviser’s dividend-paying criteria.